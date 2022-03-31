Dua Lipa is on top of the world right now, and her tour makeup looks are only further solidifying her star status. The Future Nostalgia singer is currently on the road performing her Grammy-winning album in cities across the country and documenting all of her adventures on Instagram. If you’ve been following along, you know that her songs aren’t the only impressive part of her shows. Lipa’s makeup looks, particularly her latest black graphic eyeliner, have become a noteworthy element of her performances — and serve as a massive source of summer beauty inspiration.

Dua Lipa’s playful-yet-chic styles have a habit of sparking trends. In the past few months alone, the star has had a significant hand in furthering the green eyeshadow movement as well as the chrome nail craze. According to her tour makeup, she has a growing affinity for graphic eyeliner, a trend that’s been prominent so far in 2022, as seen on stars like Olivia Rodrigo and Vanessa Hudgens. In a new Instagram post, makeup artist Shelby Smith shared the graphic swoop eyeliner look she created for Lipa’s recent show, and it’s the epitome of effortless glam.

“You really snapped,” the singer commented on Smith’s post. While it’s certainly not your average eyeliner look, the graphic cat-eye is still dainty and subtle, especially when paired with glowing skin and neutral lip.

For Lipa’s stop in Charlotte, North Carolina back in February, Smith created yet another graphic eyeliner look for the singer. This one gave serious Euphoria vibes, incorporating the fishtail liner trend that was prominently featured on the hit HBO series this past season.

Of course, Lipa is more than capable of embracing her softer side. Earlier on in her tour, Smith created a variety of shimmery eyeshadow looks that brought a romantic vibe to the daring jumpsuits (including one in bold neon green and another with sexy cut-outs) she’s been wearing on stage.

Smith hasn’t been the only makeup artist accompanying Dua Lipa on tour. Samantha Lau pulled out an ultra-glamorous moment for the singer’s Las Vegas show last week, which featured a crystal-lined cat-eye and a dramatic cut crease. Along with the gorgeous Bambi-esque makeup, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton created a stunning half-up style for Lipa.

The Future Nostalgia tour is set to continue through May (and head across the pond to Europe), and there will surely be many more jaw-dropping glam moments along the way — graphic eyeliner and all.