Experimental eyeliner looks are taking the place of the ever-so-classic cat eye. From fishtail liner to dramatic lower lash lines to bold color choices, it seems like the makeup style is firmly in its heyday — both onscreen and off. HBO’s hit series Euphoria has sparked a number of eye makeup trends, with dramatic eyeliner being a major element. Stars can’t get enough of the trend either; at last night’s iHeartRadio Music Awards, Olivia Rodrigo pulled yet another youthful, vibrant look, which included a playful high pony and graphic cat eyeliner with a hint of sparkle.

The Driver’s License singer carried home an armful of trophies after the award show, a snapshot of which she shared on Instagram later that night. In the photo, Rodrigo shows off her winged eyeliner, the trail of which extends back into her crease, creating a dramatic v-shape. In close-ups shared by her makeup artist, Lilly Keys, you can see that Keys added some shimmery purple eyeshadow to the lid (perfectly matching her purple bodycon mini dress) as well as some subtle falsies. Rodrigo’s hair, styled by Clayton Hawkins, was pulled back into a high ponytail with face-framing pieces left out and clipped back with black ‘90s-style barrettes.

This week, the singer also appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden in a similarly colorful look, donning a blue, pink, and purple dress with feather sleeves. The same glam team was responsible for the instantly iconic moment: Hawkins secured her half-up style with a purple flower hair clip, and Keys created a more subtle eyeliner look, but it looks like she still added a bit of purple to the eyes.

It’s no surprise that Rodrigo has been going for nostalgic, Y2K-inspired looks; in fact, it’s kind of become her thing. Her red carpet appearances are consistently playful, while her music videos (like the “Brutal” video which debuted last summer) tend to heavily feature Y2K styles like bandanas, braids, and plenty of lip gloss. However, she can class it up if she wants to; the singer attended 2021’s Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala looking gorgeously mature in a sleek black gown and simple, classic makeup. As for what she’ll try next, you’ll just have to wait and see.