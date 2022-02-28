The end of winter is nigh, meaning you can start packing your Arctic-approved parkas and snow boots into storage and ushering out your lightweight jackets and open-toe shoes. However, you don’t want to be too eager with the wardrobe reorganizing, as March’s weather is notoriously a mixed bag. One day, the sun will be shining, the birds chirping, and you’re twirling around in a floral mini dress. Fast forward 24 hours, though, and frigid winds are coming at you every which way and you’re clutching onto a blanket scarf for dear life. That’s why, in March, transitional outfits are essential. Spring doesn’t officially start until the 20th (mark your calendar), so you need to be strategic with how you dress during the perplexing seasonal interim.

An age-old and perhaps obvious hack to dressing for a not-quite-spring day is to rely on thermal design techniques typically found on outerwear. For instance, a down vest or midi skirt made of trendy quilting will provide adequate warmth for a high-40s, low-50-degree day without causing you to break out in a sweat. Or, consider donning a cozy knit set in a colorful palette — rainbow, for instance — which will feel more aligned with a springtime spirit. And thoughtful layering is crucial, too; Consider adding on a button-down or blazer to your outfit when Mother Nature demands it.

Ready for even more tips? Scroll on for 31 winter-to-spring transitional outfits and some shoppable items that will help you master March’s fluctuating weather.

In Defense Of The Groutfit

An all-gray look doesn’t equate to boring, you know — especially if you integrate contrasting textures like a knit or silk material.

An Outdoorsy Vest

Swap your heavy-duty parka for a lightweight, outdoorsy vest. It’ll serve as a nod to the budding gorpcore fashion phenomenon and offer just the perfect amount of thermal protection.

Elevated PJs

For those days when putting on “real” pants feels impossible (Ugh, a button enclosure? Rigid denim? Absolutely not.), consider taking a pair of silk pajama bottoms out for a spin. The comfy pants deliver quite a put-together effect when styled with other luxe items — like a cable-knit crewneck, a designer carry-all bag, and refined booties.

Clog It Up

Love them or hate them, clogs are a front-running shoe trend of spring 2022. Try a pair in a lively color — like an opulent violet hue — to participate in another of the season’s defining trends: dopamine dressing.

Spring-Approved Quilting

Quilted outerwear was a defining outerwear trend of winter 2022 — and the stitched technique will prevail into spring, too, although it’ll manifest quite differently to reflect the changing of seasons. Instead of puffy, patchwork coats, expect to find quilted midi and mini skirts this springtime.

A Nonchalant Rockstar Vibe

Are you familiar with the rockstar fashion trend? It’s the style phenomenon responsible for combat boots, grunge-inspired jewelry, and moto jackets becoming must-wears amongst the fashion set this spring.

Go-Go Girl

Channel a ‘60s mod spirit by slipping into a pair of tall go-go boots. Then, complete the retro look with a flirty midi skirt and lightweight topcoat.

Hello, Retrofuturism

Have you heard of “newstalgia?” It refers to items having a familiar feel but a reworked execution. Look to this year’s crop of It bags and the growing popularity of vintage-inspired yet novel prints — aka retrofuturism — to find exemplars of the term.

Casual Cutouts

Oh, cutouts. Skin-revealing slits, holes, and straps undoubtedly are one of the defining trends of recent years, and, surprisingly enough, it’s still possible to style the details in a way that feels fresh. For instance, consider pairing a cutout dress with a pair of sporty, dadcore sneakers for a casual yet flirty ensemble.

Mad About Plaid

Plaid is one of those timeless and versatile prints with infinite styling potential. Want to give the classic checks a grunge vibe? Pair a plaid mini skirt with hefty lug-sole boots, or choose one with edgy leather and silver hardware detailing.

Try The Dress-Over-Pants Trend

ICYMI: The aughts-era trend of wearing pants underneath a dress has resurged. For a wearable take on the, at times, unconventional look, team a billowing mini dress with playful capris.

A Miami Vice Moment

Elements of ‘80s fashion — think boxy blazers, soothing pastels, and sports-centric preppy staples — are making their way back into the mainstream. For a modernized outfit with a subtle reference to the now-trending decade, style a coral blazer with a classic button-down and blue jeans.

Bring On The Bolero

The inverse of 2021’s cold-shoulder trend, bolero jackets have become an uber-popular look amongst the fashion set recently. And if you’re interested in adding another trend into the mix, consider snagging a bolero-style cardigan in a buzzy sage green shade.

Show Off The Next It Bag

Balenciaga’s Le Cagole Bag is garnering quite a buzz on Instagram, courtesy of on-the-pulse trendsetters and fashion girls. Snag one for yourself in a statement color — like a spirited emerald green.

A Marigold Moment

Marigold was a standout hue at both New York and London Fashion Week. Get a head start on the soon-to-be-everywhere color trend by donning a garment in the optimistic orange shade.

Swap A Balaclava For A Bandana

It’s no secret balaclavas were a breakout trend of winter 2022. If you’re still drawn to knit headwear but no longer anticipate requiring the all-around warmth of a knit hood, consider a crochet bandana. The piece exudes similar down-to-earth craftcore vibes as a balaclava but is much better suited for warm weather.

Childlike Corduroy, But Make It Chic

Swap your silk midi skirt for one made of corduroy. The material exudes a wholesome sentimentality (remember your childhood days of wearing ribbed overalls to second grade?) that’s endlessly refreshing.

Elevated Dad Sandals

Try a pair of flat, dad-approved sandals in a feminine color like an energetic bubble gum pink. Then, pair them with a twirl-ready, floral sundress that exudes an optimistic spring spirit.

Embrace The Bermuda Short

If you’re drawn to two-piece suiting, but crave a renewed twist on the age-old look, swap tailored trousers for a pair of Bermuda shorts. Bonus points if both the bottoms and the blazer are made of sleek leather.

A Harlequin-Inspired Sweater

Yup, it’s official: Clowncore, think harlequin-inspired prints and wacky, jester-like silhouettes, is here to stay. For a wearable take on the maximalist trend, snag an easy-to-wear cardigan in a diamond pattern.

What’s Black & White & Read All Over?

If polka dots, plaid, or houndstooth feels stale, try newsprint this spring. Channel Carrie Bradshaw in that memorable Jean Paul Gaultier slip dress via a matching set or a bold pair of patterned pants.

Fun With Fringe

Add some exuberance to your wardrobe by investing in a piece with heaps of playful fringe. Style the garment with more demure separates — like a button-down and effortless mules.

Head-To-Toe Pink

When in doubt, rely on a monochromatic style moment. A look composed entirely of a soft ballet slipper pink is minimal since the hue is relatively muted, yet it'll deliver a statement impact.

A Painterly Print

If you find florals worn in the spring season to be a tad cliché, lean into a more abstract approach to patterns. For example, a dress in a conceptual, painterly print is fresh and undeniably eye-catching.

A Brocade Bustier

Level up the inherent romantic feel of a bustier top by opting for one made of regal brocade fabric. Then, team the corset with pin-stripe wide-leg trousers and “ugly” platform loafers.

Stirrup Some Fun

For those unaware, 1980s-era stirrup pants have become a surprisingly ubiquitous trend of recent months — and it is possible to style the unique bottoms in a way that doesn’t feel dated. To do so, add a cinched-in belt and, if you don’t want the foot straps on display, consider covering them up with a socks-and-loafer combo.

Rainbow Knitwear

The matching set trend isn’t going anywhere, so why not try a maximalist co-ord done in a dopamine-boosting, rainbow palette.

Button-Down Atop A Graphic Tee

Pair a striped button-down with a worn-in, vintage band tee for an amalgamated mix of put-together prepster and casually grunge girl.

Crisp White Jeans

Trade in your blue jeans for a pair done in trendy white denim for a crisp spring look.

Blue & Black

Feeling anti-authoritarian? Why not rebel against the archaic style rule that deems black and blue an incompatible pairing by wearing the colors simultaneously.

Baggy Jeans

Did you know cargo pants are trending? The popularity of the multi-pocketed bottom is influencing 2022’s leading denim styles, too, resulting in an uptick in utilitarian-inspired jeans.