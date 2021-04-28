It’s not standard practice to put together a chic look just to go to the doctor’s office. But, this year, even everyday occasions have become an opportunity to dress up. Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is widely available, women are actually dressing up to go to their appointment (because, well, why not look cute for the celebratory occasion). Logically, a one-shoulder top or dress is what some are opting to wear to start off #vaxgirlsummer on a stylish note. With the silhouette, there’s no need to remove a layer or roll up your sleeve come time to get the shot.

Case in point: Adele Tetangco, co-creator of et Tigre, is seeing the brand’s customers sporting its Instagram-favorite Yang Dress to their vaccination appointments. “People are calling it the vaccine dress,” she tells TZR about the garment. “The dress can be worn with one shoulder on the right or left-hand side. So you can expose whichever arm you get your shot in.” Beyond the doctor’s office, the flowy dress is the perfect vacation piece to pack. Throw it over your bathing suit as a cover-up, or belt it for dinners.

In addition to luxe dresses and blouses, one-shoulder silhouettes are ideal for a slew of outdoorsy summer activities you have on your agenda. For instance, swimwear brands are also getting in on the trend this summer by incorporating the silhouette on both one-piece suits and bikini tops. And for bike rides or yoga classes in the park, a one-shoulder sports bra will make exercising a tad more fun. If you’re convinced to try out the style this summer, keep scrolling below for one-shoulder outfit ideas to get you inspired.

How To Style The One-Shoulder Trend: Delicate Details

If you love subtle details, choose a one-shoulder top that has delicate ruffles on it. Add a pleated skirt into the mix for extra intrigue.

How To Style The One-Shoulder Trend: Matching Bottom

A matching set is always a good idea to have in reach. If you’re in search of a new set for summer, opt for a one-shoulder top to give the simple ensemble a bit of pizzazz.

How To Style The One-Shoulder Trend: Sporty Cool

Break a sweat in your space or around the neighborhood in a one-shoulder top. And if you’re hitting the mountains this summer, consider the top for a cute hiking look.

How To Style The One-Shoulder Trend: Play With Color

Summer is prime time to experiment with multiple punchy hues. Go for a one-shoulder top in purple, and incorporate other various shades through the rest of your ensemble.

How To Style The One-Shoulder Trend: Versatile Swimwear

Wear Jade Swim’s versatile Evolve One Piece in the ocean or as a bodysuit with denim cutoffs and square-toe sandals to Saturday brunch.

How To Style The One-Shoulder Trend: Flowy Silhouettes

Everyone should stock their wardrobe with a long flowy white dress for summer. This option from et Tigre will work for any occasion.

How To Style The One-Shoulder Trend: Minimal Chic

Arrive at your vaccine appointment with a minimal, yet chic look by pairing a long sleeve one-shoulder top with dark denim and cool chokers.

How To Style The One-Shoulder Trend: Stick To The Classics

If you’re new to the one-shoulder trend, start with a classic option, like a polka dot blouse. Give the look an elevated touch by layering on sleek gold jewelry.

How To Style The One-Shoulder Trend: Eye-Catching Tonal

An easy way to style a printed one-shoulder top is with a tonal ensemble. To do this, incorporate the same color in slightly different shades throughout your whole outfit.

How To Style The One-Shoulder Trend: Poolside Dressing

Do your weekend plans involve hanging by the pool come summer? Mix your swimwear with a pair of casual trousers so you’re ready for wherever your day takes you.

How To Style The One-Shoulder Trend: Event Ready

Instead of a long formal dress, try a one-sleeve top and matching skirt for any upscale events you have on the docket.