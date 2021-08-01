Alexa, play “Summer Fade” by Snakehips. Because, here’s the bad news: summer *basically* ends Labor Day weekend (and, unfortunately, so do many people’s summer Fridays). Therefore, you have a lot to pack into the next 31 days — like that weekend beach trip you’ve been talking about over the past few months, movies in the park at sundown, and from a fashion standpoint, wearing all your favorite warm-weather clothes before it gets cold. And while you’re preparing for the arrival of a new season, it’s the perfect opportunity to test out some summer-to-fall transitional outfits this August.

What makes up a transitional outfit, you might be wondering? Well, simply put, you can continue wearing your summery pieces (and colors, of course) — like lightweight slip dresses, Bermuda shorts, and tank tops — but, you’ll want to start adding cold-weather staples into the mix at the same time. For these fall items, think denim jackets, chunky boots, and lightweight turtlenecks. Et voilà! You’ve learned the art of transitional dressing.

Now that you’re an expert at putting the look together, below, find 31 creative transitional outfits to try out every day of August. You’ll be all ready for fall fashion come September.

Year-Round Denim

Investing in a denim dress will be beneficial since it can be worn all year round. Transition yours into fall by pairing it with a cool chunky loafer and thick socks.

Creative Layering

Fall is all about layering, so get a head start now. To do this, throw a graphic tee under a sleek slip — later on, you can add long sleeves or a chunky knit.

Back To The Office

If your office is opening back up after Labor Day, try experimenting with work ensembles this month. A loose suit and slide-on sandals are perfect when you have plans after your workday.

Season Swap

Pull out the plaid pants hanging in the back of your closet a few weeks early. Give the bottoms a summery approach by pairing them with a white tee and a cool baseball cap.

Quirky Cool

Can’t wait much longer to sport your favorite bright booties? No need to hold out until fall — start wearing them now with a tee and shorts to stay cool.

Punchy Monochrome

Get the most out of the final month of summer by wearing ultra-bright colors head to toe. An easy way to do this is by opting for a monochromatic look, and then finishing off with vivid accessories.

Eye-Catching Details

A pendant necklace can easily dress up your whole look. Choose one with a subtle splash of color or pretty stone for an eye-catching touch.

Fuzzy Feels

Swap out your regular Birkenstocks for a fuzzy pair, which could also replace your house slippers. Come fall, add on a pair of socks and you can still wear the shoes outdoors.

Back To Basics

If your style is minimal, couple a plain tank and silk skirt for any event you have in August. Dress up the outfit with gold or silver jewelry and chic sandals.

Quirky Pattern Mixing

Mix together two unexpected patterns, like floral and zebra. You can have both a bit of summer and fall with the duo.

Best Of Both Worlds

Can’t decide between a dress and jeans? Wear them both. As it turns out, the duo is surprisingly stylish.

New Take On Platforms

Platforms are sticking around for fall, according to the runways. In addition to your boots, try the clunky silhouette in a cool slip-on shoe, like Gucci’s new iteration below.

In-Vest In Layers

There’s no sign of the sweater vest craze slowing down anytime soon, so be prepared to style yours in myriad ways. This month, layer the knit over your favorite lightweight short-sleeve blouse.

Sporty Chic

Picked up tennis this season, or just into the sport’s uniform? Either way, transition a tennis dress into fall by throwing a trench coat over it.

Chilly Beach Attire

If you’re headed to the beach on a chilly afternoon, skip a coverup and reach for a thick polo top instead.

Fall-Approved Staples

Good news: You still have a while until it’s time to pack away your Bermuda shorts. Style them with a colorful jacket for a summer-meets-fall outfit.

New & Improved Workwear

A white button-down and black trousers are go-to workwear pieces. But, try styling them differently this month. For example, wear a white tank underneath and leave your blouse un-buttoned and hanging off your shoulders.

Sweater Weather

If you’re working indoors somewhere where the air conditioner is on full blast, pull out your favorite fall sweaters a bit early. Layer over a tank in a similar hue for your own take on a matching set.

Western Vibes

It’s not too late to give the summer 2021 mini skirt trend a go. Consider picking a print that will coordinate with your fall wardrobe, like a cool cow style. Complete the look with cowboy boots for a western feel.

Slight Showing Of Skin

It won’t be long before you bury your shoulders underneath a fluffy scarf so embrace them now with a trendy halter top. For your bottoms, balance out the look with high-waisted trousers or shorts.

Multi-Functional

If you’re into matching sets, try a three-piece option. You can wear the whole getup together or separately — it’s up to you. Whichever way you decide to sport it, finish off with sneakers to keep the whole ensemble feeling cozy.

Relaxed Retro

Feeling nostalgic these days? Grab a pair of retro orange aviators. Then, pair the sunnies with a graphic tee and jeans for a casual look.

Casual Chic

A chic white tank and light wash denim can easily go from summer to fall — just throw on a blazer and switch out your sandals for boots once the temperatures drop. Bonus points for on-trend space buns.

Fall Touch

A below-the-knee bottom, like Christopher Esber’s Ribbed Petal Pusher Pants, can easily go from summer to fall. Continue to wear the pants with a bra top this month — but, prepare for the upcoming chilly temps by throwing an oversized blazer over it.

Make It Micro

In need of some inspiration on how to style your mini bag? Team TZR has you covered. Take notes from our Senior Fashion Editor below and coordinate yours with a printed top in the same color scheme and loose trousers.

Versatile Styling

A slip dress can be worn any month, the key is how to style it for the season. While it’s still hot out this month, leave it alone. But when it gets a bit cold later on, layer a mesh or lightweight cotton turtleneck tee underneath.

Splash Of Color

There’s no reason for your lightweight linen work suit to feel drab. In fact, all you need is a multi-color tank to liven it up and give it a seasonal twist.

Alternate Accessories

There’s no rush to wear your go-to summer white dress, because yes, you can still wear it after Labor Day. However, if you want to get the most out of it this month, try styling it with unexpected shoes like loafers or a chunky heel.

Dressed Up Swimwear

For any last-minute pool parties you have planned this month, skip the sarong and dress up your bikini with a pair of loose pants for when you’re hanging near the water.

Beachy Aesthetic

Take advantage of the last few weekends you have at the beach with a colorful knit ensemble. For this, a bright tank with funky pattern pants will do the job.

Rainy Day Style

With the track record this summer has had with rain, it’s safe to say more will be coming in August. But, that doesn’t mean you can’t continue wearing your favorite dresses. All you need to do is swap out your sandals for rain boots and grab a raincoat before heading out the door.