With fashion month in the rearview mirror, the time has finally come to take the foot off of the proverbial gas pedal and take some time to reflect on the runways that were. The best Fall/Winter 2021 fashion moments from NYC, London, Milan, and Paris offered a sense of optimism and excitement for the months ahead. Gone were slouchy silhouettes and full-neutral collections, replaced by volume, high saturation, and even platform heels (yes, really). If you’ve been feeling a little bit antsy about the idea of revamping your wardrobe, you’re now armed with all of the inspiration you’ll need for 2021.

After tuning into the coat-heavy collection in NYC, Miu Miu’s mountaintop celebration, Chanel’s night out at Castel, and more from the season, TZR’s editors are ready to share the trends and shows that resonated with them most over the past weeks. Below, find a breakdown of the must-know moments and the clothes to put on your radar before you see them everywhere them everywhere six months down the line.

Best Of Fall/Winter 21 Fashion: Furry Footwear

“I've been living in my furry UGG slide-on sandals over the past year, so the furry shoe trend shown during fashion month is right up my alley. From the slide-on styles shown at Altuzarra and Nina Ricci to the quirky clogs at Acne Studios, there's no need to compromise style for comfort come fall.” — Kelsey Stewart, Fashion and Beauty Writer

Altuzarra

Best Of Fall/Winter 21 Fashion: JW ANDERSON

“I was particularly drawn to J.W. Anderson's gallery-like curated presentation — portraits of the model garbed in the collection alongside performance artist and ceramic sculptor Shawanda Corbette mimicking the silhouettes of the clothing. It was a beautiful take on the parallels between fashion and art, and the movement of Corbette's body was absolutely mesmerizing.” — Kathy Lee, Editor In Chief

JW Anderson

Best Of Fall/Winter 21 Fashion: Emilia Wickstead’s Ladylike Tailoring

“Emilia Wickstead's Fall/Winter collection can be best described as the perfect fashion Venn Diagram. Whether it's the ultra-feminine A-line skirts constructed from traditional menswear fabrics or austere tailoring paired with floor-sweeping capes and car wash skirts, each look found a balance through contrast. Even the mostly muted palette was set against the shocking fuchsia backdrop. It's certainly a collection that is both whimsical and wearable!” — EJ Briones, Senior Fashion Market Editor

Emilia Wickstead

Best Of Fall/Winter 21 Fashion: Kim Jones’ Fendi Debut

“Watching Kim Jones' first ready-to-wear collection for Fendi this season left me feeling like the human equivalent of the heart eye emoji. Sensual knitwear, jaw-dropping statement coats, a fuzzy carry-all bag I'd happily forgo many years' worth of lattes to afford. For as luxurious as the collection was (this is Fendi after all) everything remained surprisingly wearable — think neutrals, separates, and not-too-high heels. Versatility clearly doesn't need to be boring, and after 12 months of sweats, I'm definitely aching for some glamour in my wardrobe.” — Hannah Baxter, Deputy Beauty Editor

Fendi

Best Of Fall/Winter 21 Fashion: Schiaparelli’s Surrealism

“Since Daniel Roseberry took the helm as Schiaparelli’s artistic director I’ve come to look forward to his quirky-cool designs season after season. His tailoring is impeccable, but he always manages to keep the house’s whimsy and surreal artistry alive — definitely not a collection of boring basics, even when the color palette sticks to mostly blacks and whites.” — Aemilia Madden, Senior Fashion Editor

Schiaparelli

Best Of Fall/Winter 21 Fashion: Cupcake Dresses

“I was definitely about the voluminous, cupcake-like gowns I saw on runways including Molly Goddard, Roksanda, Cecilie Bahnsen, and Harris Reed. I appreciate the whimsical, fairy-tale vibe these pieces deliver, especially in times that feel nothing like a fairy tale!” — Angela Melero, Executive Editor

Molly Goddard

Best Of Fall/Winter 21 Fashion: Maximalism

“I am living for the dream world of maximalist fashion going into fall. With promise for what the world will look like, I appreciated the opulent and over-the-top looks that we hope we are going places for future events. Labels like Prada, Loewe, and Louis Vuitton leaned into eccentric pattern combinations, mixed media looks, and extreme silhouettes. The fantasy and interest that these looks bring is everything optimistic that fashion should be for us during this time and after.” — Copelyn Bengel, Associate Fashion Market Editor

Prada

Best Of Fall/Winter 21 Fashion: Matching Knits

"If everyone is heading back into the office come fall, my outfit of choice for my first day back would be a matching knit set like those seen at Gabriela Hearst, Staud, and Isabel Marant. I've always loved a coordinating two-piece set for that 'I tried, but not too hard' look — a personal dressing ethos. Should most of us still be working remotely in the fall, the knit sets will be equally as comfy to wear while I'm working from my couch." — Marina Liao, Senior Fashion News Editor

Gabriela Hearst

Best Of Fall/Winter 21 Fashion: ‘Going Out’ Clothes

“There was a renewed sense of optimism throughout the fashion weeks this season, with lots of bright colors, zany patterns, and best of all ... a celebratory feel. Dresses with short hemlines, heels, metallic accessories, and cool cutouts all alluded to the fact that it hopefully won’t be long until we can all revel together. I’m looking forward to dressing the part.” — Aemilia Madden

Lanvin

Best Of Fall/Winter 21 Fashion: Moschino’s Old Hollywood

“Again, in desperate need of an escape, I was grateful for the always-over-the-top Moschino, whose celebrity-filled ode to Old Hollywood gave me the yummiest dose of nostalgia. Joan Smalls in this gilded off-the-shoulder dream was a favorite for sure.” — Angela Melero

Moschino

Best Of Fall/Winter 21 Fashion: Layering Ideas

"I'm terrible at layering and dislike it, so I'm always seeking inspiration for how to properly achieve this look with minimal effort from the fall runways. Rentrayage's Fall/Winter 2021 collection seemed to have read my mind because most of the outfits were styled with a floral mock neck top underneath. This simple, but brilliant, layering piece can dress up your everyday stripe shirts and even collegiate pullovers. I felt so inspired by this look that I immediately went on The RealReal to find similar layering statement tops from the likes of Collina Strada and Ganni." — Marina Liao

Rentrayage

Best Of Fall/Winter 21 Fashion: Swirl Print Trend

“I've been loving the checkered print over the past few seasons, however, I think I met my new go-to pattern: the swirl print. There's something so intriguing about this print, and it makes any piece instantly standout. At Nicole Miller, it was splashed on a raincoat, while Eckhaus Latta displayed a funky matching set in swirl print.” — Kelsey Stewart