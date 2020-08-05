Around this time each year, shoppers face the proverbial struggle of deciding where to do their spending. With scores of ultra-low summer sales making the rounds, it can be hard to hold out for fall staples — which tend to be more costly than leisurely summer frocks and barely-there sandals. Luckily, there are a few key pieces that are made for wearing from one season to the next, and many of them are already on sale. The top 12 transitional pieces for fall include cotton jackets, mesh turtlenecks, and denim skirts — all of which are easier to carry over than you'd think.

Included in the round-up, there's airy, tea-length skirts from Valentino, which can be paired with sandals for now and then switched to tall boots once the weather turns; or, try Marine Serre's denim jacket, whose logomania-centric moon print just received the Beyoncé treatment in her all-new visual album. For those who want to take full advantage of "sweater weather," try Rick Owens' floor-length cardigan, which can be worn with a tank top or turtleneck, depending on the season.

For all the best in-between pieces, scroll ahead:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

12 Transitional Pieces For Fall: Haider Ackermann Khaki Green Cotton Work Jacket

This forest green coat is the royal-approved shade for wearing year-round, and its jacquard-print panel makes the coat wearable over summer whites and neutrals.

12 Transitional Pieces For Fall: Valentino Cursive Logo Print Pleated Skirt

This pleated midi skirt can be worn with sandals, sneakers, or tall boots — making for the perfect wear-everywhere style.

12 Transitional Pieces For Fall: WE11DONE Khaki Wool Embossed Logo Jacket

The It-girl way to wear blazers in the summer months? With a bralette and a pair of bike shorts.

12 Transitional Pieces For Fall: Hyein Seo White Jacket Dress

This jacket dress is made for wearing in-between. Wear it open with an ensemble of your choosing beneath, which can include trousers for colder days; or, style solo through late-August afternoons.

12 Transitional Pieces For Fall: Balenciaga Black Turtleneck Logo Knit Top

Mesh tops are the most forgiving trend of 2020. With a bralette beneath, even the long-sleeve is wearable on warm-weather days — and, through the fall, layer it up with a coat and trousers.

12 Transitional Pieces For Fall: Y/PROJECT Pop-Up Denim Jacket

This metallic-waxed jacket gives the appearance of layers without actually committing, making it great for styling through end-of-summer evenings.

12 Transitional Pieces For Fall: Rick Owens Dust Grey Long Cardigan

Whether you want to wear solo as a top on its own, or style with a puffer: Rick Owens' shape-centric cardigan is worth investing in, especially at sale price.

12 Transitional Pieces For Fall: Loewe Asymmetric Midi Denim Skirt

Also carrying over well with a pair of tall boots, this denim skirt from LOEWE screams summer and fall.

12 Transitional Pieces For Fall: Uma Wang Women Long Sleeve Knit V Top

Ribbed knits are super on-trend right now, and this Uma Wang V-neck can be paired with long shorts, or a skirt and boots once it gets cold.

12 Transitional Pieces For Fall: Holzweiler Ivory & Green Check Jacket

Holzweiler's plaid coat ticks every box for fall wear, and can layer perfectly over a white tank and parchment shorts before Labor Day.

12 Transitional Pieces For Fall: Marine Serre Blue & Moon Regenerated Denim Jacket

If there's any denim jacket to invest in now, it's Marine Serre's. It's made from regenerated fabric in the brand's cult-loved moon print.

12 Transitional Pieces For Fall: Y's Navy Collarless Fringe Coat

This coat from Y's can be worn open or bundled up, making it ideal for dressing for changing temperatures in the months ahead.