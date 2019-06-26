In some parts of the United States, this summer broke a record — but, not the type that many would quite raise a glass to. As it turns out, according to New Hampshire Union Leader, July 2021 is officially the rainest July on record in the southern part of the state. In fact, wherever you reside in the country, you’ve likely experienced an outrageous amount of showers this season. While figuring out what to wear on a hot rainy day might seem tricky, it doesn't have to be. Luckily, with all the cool rain gear on the market, you have lots of chic outfit options at your disposal. Read: Don’t let the non-stop rain of summer 2021 keep you from looking your best.

Gone are the days when raincoats were solely functional. Today, raincoats are a chic outerwear option, thanks to brands like Rains and Stutterheim. As it turns out, you can still showcase a great summer look underneath a transparent PVC coat. And besides arming yourself with stylish outerwear, don't forget the importance of accessories. Since you'll want to keep layers breathable and light, your shoes, hat, or umbrella can make all the difference. For instance, consider a bucket hat to keep your whole head covered while staying on trend for the summer.

Because the weather is notoriously hard to predict, having staple rain pieces and outfit formulas to create are both essential this time of year. Ahead, find 16 ways to dress for hot, rainy summer days while remaining entirely fashionable.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Elevated Nylon

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

A nylon raincoat is a godsend on those never-ending rainy days. Choose a luxe style, for instance, Prada’s Oversized Nylon Hooded Rain Coat, and finish off the look with a vivid heel for a dose of color.

Cool Topper

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

As it turns out, a chic raincoat can actually bring your whole look to the next level. Opt for a playful printed option that will instantly dress up your denim shorts and boot combo.

Seasonal Shades

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

To make a rain ensemble feel on-brand for the season, opt for pieces in bold summery shades. For example, go for a raincoat in a cool green hue, and then marry the jacket with baby blue trousers for a refreshing take on a rainy day look.

Trendy Bermudas

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Despite the rainy weather, you can still sport a trendy pair of Bermuda shorts this summer. All you have to do is team them up with rain boots — like Bottega Veneta’s cult-favorite Puddle Boots — and an umbrella and you’re good to go.

Playful Prints

Carry the slime green trend into your rain gear this summer. Let the rest of your look remain casual with a plain top and a pair of light denim jeans to put all eyes on your bold coat.

Summery Separates

When it’s not a torrential downpour, stick to your go-to summery staples and finish off with a trench coat on top. Pro tip: If you have room in your purse, throw in a vinyl bucket hat just in case.

Cheery Colors

Just because the weather is gloomy, doesn’t mean your outfit has to be. To help stay chipper, opt for rain gear in bright, joyful colors.

Simply Sleek

Keep your look summery with a bandana tank top and light wash jeans, and when the rain comes down complete the look with a black patent trench coat. White vinyl boots are surprisingly good for navigating damn streets dirt-free.

Showcase Your Top

You don't have to sacrifice a stylish outfit on rainy days: Instead, go for a transparent raincoat, which can frame your whole look. If you finish the look with a heel — just make sure to be on the lookout for puddles.

Rely On A Trench Coat

Skip the raincoat and go for a short trench instead. The timeless piece will keep you dry and will add a minimalist twist to anything you wear underneath. For shoes, consider patent high-knee silhouette, which is a more fashion-forward alternative to a rain boot.

Elevated Rain Gear

Rather than your traditional rainy day staples, pull out a glossy jacket and leather boots. The pieces pair well with everything from an oversized boyfriend shirt to denim shorts and a tank.

Keep On Your Heels

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Though they certainly aren't waterproof, don’t be afraid to go for cute kitten heels on those light drizzle days. To do this, make sure you have on a long raincoat to shield the shoes.

Comfy Casual

A trench coat can easily dress up your whole look, so wear it atop comfortable sweats and sneakers to make your rainy day outfit effortlessly cool.

Loose Silhouettes

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Anyone who has ever had jeans stick to their body after an unexpected downpour knows how uncomfortable it can be. Instead, opt for cropped loose-fit jeans to avoid it. Finish off with ankle boots and a colorful raincoat to keep you dry and stylish.

Tank Top Season

Wearing a tank top in the rain is possible; just throw on a raincoat to stay dry. Complete the summer-approved outfit with a pair of cutoff denim shorts and conquer the day.

Workout-Approved

Don't let the rain stop you from missing your workout. Coordinate your athleisure wear with a waterproof bucket hat, raincoat, and a pair of on-trend hiking boots to get your sweat on.