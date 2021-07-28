Jewelry is one of the most personal possessions you own. Pendant necklaces are no exception, whether you prefer one engraved with your initials or studded with your birthstone. To see what styles are currently trending, ahead, find 16 of the chicest pendant necklaces to choose from.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.