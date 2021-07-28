(Style)

The Chicest Pendant Necklaces You Need In Your Jewelry Lineup

Stacked or solo.

By Kelsey Stewart
Ulla Johnson necklaces

Jewelry is one of the most personal possessions you own. Pendant necklaces are no exception, whether you prefer one engraved with your initials or studded with your birthstone. To see what styles are currently trending, ahead, find 16 of the chicest pendant necklaces to choose from.

Alison Lou
Medium Happy Face Necklace
$590

In need of a mood boost? This pendant from Alison Lou will do the trick. For the stones, choose between ruby, emerald, white diamond, or blue sapphire.

