42 Top Clothing Trends For Summer That Are Surprisingly Under $35

If there’s one thing every savvy shopper knows, it’s when to save and when to splurge. Investing in something timeless — a Burberry trench; a pair of classic, black Manolo Blahnik pumps — is always a good idea, but when it comes to trendy pieces, that’s where you’ll want to save your money. For example, with these top summer clothing trends that are under $35, you can have fun experimenting with this season’s most exciting looks without wondering if you made a potentially frivolous purchase. Since everything on this list is so affordable, there doesn’t have to be any buyer’s remorse involved.

Unsurprisingly, all-’90s-everything — tiny baguette bags, slinky slip dresses, mini skirts — remains one of this year’s biggest trends, as do bright, bold colors and camp-inspired accessories (think: neon slides and beaded jewelry). Maximalist prints, even mixed and matched, are another hot look you’ll be seeing everywhere, while dainty, cottagecore-inspired sundresses show no sign of going away. And if you could use even more shopping inspiration, be sure to check out these trends for summer that feel so different from last year.

Ahead, you’ll find all of the aforementioned trends and more, with each piece ringing up at less than $35 on Amazon.

1 A Cute, Dainty Dress That’s Perfect For Hot Weather Amazon Wild Meadow Spaghetti Strap Dress $23 See On Amazon This is exactly the kind of dress you reach for when it’s blisteringly hot out, but you still want to look put-together. A slightly swingy silhouette feels effortless and airy, and all five prints make for a truly one-and-done daytime outfit. Wear it with slide sandals or flip-flops on the hottest of days, or skate sneakers and tall socks when it drops below 90. Despite being such a warm-weather staple, you could wear this in the fall with leggings, booties, and a denim jacket, too. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available prints: 5

2 The Tennis Skirt That Defines This Season’s Athleisure Dressing Trend Amazon Hoerev Pleated Tennis Skirt $17 See On Amazon Tennis dressing is this season’s freshest way to wear athleisure — and those country-club whites are a refreshing change from the joggers we’ve been living in over the winter. Start your collection with this classic pleated skirt, complete with built-in shorts, a side-zip closure, and close to 14,000 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers. Pair it with a sweater vest and tall socks for a full-on preppy look, an oversized band T-shirt for something edgier, or a bikini top when temperatures really spike. Available sizes: 0 — 12

Available colors/patterns: 33

3 This Slip Dress That Combines 2 Trends In 1 Amazon Daily Ritual Georgette Slip Dress $30 See On Amazon Slinky slip dresses never really went out of style, but this year, they’re back in a big way. This zebra-print version manages to work two trends into one (slip dresses and animal prints), though the other prints — like confetti, an abstract coral, and a ditsy-like botanical — are equally fresh. There’s truly no limit to how you can style a dress like this, but if you need some inspiration, we’ve got that in spades. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available prints: 6

4 A 2-Pack Of ‘90s-Inspired Sunnies For Less Than $20 Amazon BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses $16 See On Amazon Equal parts EmRata and Neo from The Matrix (an unbeatable combination), these rectangular sunglasses will instantly refresh and update your summer wardrobe — and at just $16 for two pairs, they’re shockingly affordable. Get them in the classic black and tortoiseshell colorways pictured above; or something like ice blue, baby pink, or mango to lean into this summer’s brights trend. Available styles: 23

5 An Upgraded Version Of Your Favorite Denim Cutoffs Amazon GRAPENT High Waisted Jean Shorts $29 See On Amazon The paperbag waist on these denim shorts are a bit more interesting than your standard cutoffs. But you’ll still wear them all the time over the summer, whether over a bathing suit as a coverup, as a more put-together alternative to lounge shorts, or dressed up for drinks. Note that there are several other denim styles on this page, all slightly different from each other, so take care to pick the one you like best. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 24

6 A Pair Of Kitten-Heel Mules That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are Amazon Greatonu Slip On Kitten Heels $34 See On Amazon These kitten heel mules are exactly the minimalist shoe you should be wearing with everything in your closet this summer, from your slip dresses to your patchwork jeans. The low heel is suitable and comfortable for both day and night (one of the great beauties of the kitten heel), while this pair gets bonus points for the on-trend quilted pattern and square toe. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 4

7 A Plaid Mini Skirt Inspired By Clueless Amazon WDIRARA Split Mini Skirt $16 See On Amazon Take a cue from Cher Horowitz and work this yellow plaid miniskirt into your summer rotation. (Or channel Dionne and go for any of the black-and-white plaid colorways available.) Worn with tights, boots, and a turtleneck bodysuit, it’s also appropriate for the fall and winter, even if you don’t live in sunny Beverly Hills. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors/prints: 39

8 This Off-The-Shoulder Dress That’s Perfect For Sunset Cocktails Amazon ROSIANNA Plus Size Off Shoulder Ruffle Dress $32 See On Amazon Who doesn’t love an off-the-shoulder moment for the summer? This clavicle-bearing dress also features a mini hem, swingy silhouette, and punchy color — other summertime calling cards — and Amazon customers rave about its “perfect” fit. This would be ideal for a casual wedding or cocktail party, but it can also work for daytime with flat sandals and a rattan bag. Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large

Available colors: 4

9 A 90s-Inspired Shoulder Bag For Under $20 Amazon DOREAMALOE Retro Handbag $19 See On Amazon Sleek, ‘90s-inspired shoulder bags are absolutely everywhere this season; and if you know where to look, you can easily get one for under $35. Case in point: This little croc number that costs just $19 on Amazon. This has a short strap for wearing snugly under your arm, as well as a (removable) chain strap for crossbody wear. Candy-colored hues like butter yellow, lilac, and sky blue are a fun choice for the sunny season, though the neutrals will take you through the rest of the year. At such a low price point, why not get a few? Available colors: 9

10 A Pair Of White Denim Cutoffs That’ll Look Great With Everything Amazon Daily Ritual Denim Cutoff Shorts $35 See On Amazon Another simple way to refresh your denim cutoff collection? Get a pair in white. The naturally frayed hem on these white shorts from Daily Ritual keeps them from looking overly polished, so even when paired with classics like a linen shirt and gold jewelry, you’ll still have some edge. This style is available in several blue washes, too, in case you want to stock up. Available sizes: 4 — 31

Available colors: 6

11 This Color-Blocked Swimsuit You Can Wear Beyond The Pool Amazon CUPSHE Color Block Swimsuit $33 See On Amazon The color-blocking and the chic tie detail on this one-piece swimsuit elevates this piece from swimwear to streetwear: Just wear it in lieu of your standard bodysuit under jeans, skirts, shorts, et cetera, if you’re so inclined. Otherwise, you’ll undoubtedly be the most stylish person at the beach or pool. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors/patterns: 12

12 A Pair Of Timeless Espadrilles, Updated For 2021 Amazon Soda Ankle Strap Wedge Sandal $30 See On Amzon Espadrilles are always in trend for the summer months (just ask Kate Middleton). But with their flatform silhouette and toothy foam soles, these sandals are a more playful alternative to the Duchess’ beloved Castañer wedges. They’re available in plenty of neutral colors, though you can also opt for animal prints, metallics, or a canvas-and-leather version (pictured) that would look great with any linen pieces you have. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available styles: 14

14 A Street Style-Approved Bucket Hat In A Playful Print Amazon Mashiaoyi Reversible Bucket Hat $14 See On Amazon The street-style set adopted the bucket hat a few years back, but the trend is still going strong — and, obviously, it serves a functional purpose beyond the aesthetic. This one comes in so many on-trend prints, from watercolor (this season’s take on tie-dye) to a daisy print you’d likely find in a dELiA*s catalogue circa 1999. They’re all reversible, with a solid color on the other side, so you can switch up your look with ease. However you wear it, it’s a fun alternative to a baseball cap or a straw hat on sunny days. Available prints: 44

15 The Perfect Cropped White Tank For Summer Amazon KAMISSY Basic Crop Top $15 See On Amazon We don’t have to tell you how surprisingly hard it can be to find a really good white tank — but this popular ribbed tank, which has over 800 five-star ratings on Amazon, is a safe bet. A crew neck, racerback, and cropped fit makes this the best kind of basic (i.e., the effortlessly stylish kind). You’ll want to pick up a few in white, black, and gray, then some fun colors like pink and lavender. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 19

16 This Perfectly Sized Shoulder Bag With A Ruffled Strap Amazon Amazingeverything Baguette Mini Purse $24 See On Amazon With its ruffled strap, rounded shape, and soft, vegan-leather construction, this baguette bag is clearly inspired by the celebrity-favorite JW PEI Gabbi bag; but at $24, it’s a fraction of the price. It’s small, but not “micro,” as one Amazon reviewer reported, so it’s just big enough to fit essentials like your phone, keys, and a coin purse or wallet. Plus, the cotton-candy shades are perfect for summer. Available colors: 5

17 The Eternally Cool Bralette That You Can Wear As A Top Amazon Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette $27 See On Amazon Calvin Klein’s iconic Modern Cotton Bralette is one of those rare pieces that manages to feel eternally timeless and on trend — so it’s worth stocking up on. Pair this with sweats when you’re lounging at home, then throw it on under a baggy jacket or button-down shirt when you’re going out. If you don’t require a ton of support, it’s great for low-impact workouts, too. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 28

18 The Best-Selling Bike Shorts With Over 35,000 5-Star Amazon Reviews Amazon BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts $21 See On Amazon Whether you wear them to work from home, for a workout, or out with strappy sandals and an oversized shirt (or literally anything else in your closet), biker shorts are a modern wardrobe staple. This pair from BALEAF have over 35,000 five-star Amazon ratings, so they’re doubtlessly the most popular ones you can get on Amazon — and at $21, they’re so affordable. The material feels lightweight, but it’s thick enough to prevent show-through; and the high waistband offers a comfortable (not suffocating) compression effect. Pro tip: You can wear biker shorts in the fall, too. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors/styles: 41

19 These Buckled Slides That Come In So Many Fun Colors & Prints Amazon FUNKYMONKEY Comfort Buckle Sandals $20 See On Amazon Whether or not you already have a pair of buckled slides in your closet, this pair is worth making room for. A few reasons: They feature a padded, contoured footbed for extra comfort; their waterproof construction makes them ideal for wearing to the beach or pool; and they come in 46 (!) colors and prints for you to choose from. Hence why over 20,000 Amazon customers have awarded these slides a perfect five-star rating. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors/prints: 46

20 This Classic, Best-Selling Midi Dress That’s Sold In Over 30 Pretty Prints Amazon Angashion Button Down Midi Dress $29 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of this midi dress, which comes in over 30 solid colors and prints, including several variations of florals and stripes. This best-selling dress has been awarded over 5,000 five-star ratings and over 2,000 glowing reviews on Amazon, thanks to its timeless look, true-to-size fit, and good-quality construction. Best of all? It has pockets. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 34

21 This Handwoven Straw Bag For The Beach, Pool, Picnics, & More Amazon EROUGE Handwoven Straw Bag $15 See On Amazon Toting a handwoven straw bag like this one always makes us feel a little like Jane Birkin on holiday in Provence. The rounded handle is ideal for carrying in your hand or tucking in the crook of your arm; and the frame is lightweight, so you won’t feel weighed down when you load the roomy interior with your picnic essentials. You can choose from several other straw styles on this page as well, including one that comes with a ribbon (conveniently striped with the colors of the French flag) tied around the handle. Available colors/styles: 11

22 The Perfect “Going Out” Look For Summer Amazon IyMoo Plus Size 2 Piece Skirt and Tank Top Set $32 See On Amazon There’s nothing better than a two-piece, one-and-done outfit. Perfect for nights when you don’t have the energy to put together a look, this set comes in over 30 colors and prints, including a truly unbelievable selection of tie dye colorways. And despite its figure-hugging fit, it’s made of a lightweight, stretchy material that’s comfortable, not suffocating. Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

Available colors: 36

23 A Campcore Beaded Necklace Accented With Tiny Pearls Amazon Bohemian Pearl Bead Necklace $12 See On Amazon With its dainty mismatched beads, faux seed pearls, and gold accents, this mixed-media necklace harnesses all that nostalgia you’re feeling for summer camp and lands it firmly in 2021 — and elevates it to more age-appropriate aesthetic than those box-stitch bracelets you made in arts and crafts. Wear this choker on its own, or layer it with any other campcore necklaces in your collection.

24 These Cool Patchwork Jeans That Tap Into A Major Trend Amazon HBER Color Block Jeans $33 See On Amazon Quilting is a major home decor trend, so it’s not surprising that the patchwork theme has crept into sartorial trends, too. While you can certainly wear these patchwork jeans year-round, they’re a playful way to wear denim over the summer; just pair them with the sleek white tank featured above. Choose from a few patchwork colors and styles on this page, including ‘70s bell bottoms and a fun purple, pink, and white colorway. You’ll find a few pairs of shorts in the mix, too. Available sizes: 0 — 16

Available colors/styles: 28

25 This Anklet (Or Bracelet) Adorned With Surfer-Chic Shells Amazon Fesciory Seashell Anklet $10 See On Amazon Whether you wear this around your ankle or wrist, it’ll add a surfer-chic touch to any summer ensemble. It stretches to over 12 inches, too, so it should be able to fit most ankles/wrists. “My favorite ankle bracelet! Easy on and off, no clasp to mess with,” summed up one Amazon reviewer. Over 800 others left this a glowing five-star rating or review.

26 This Retro-Chic, High-Waisted Bikini Amazon Yomoko Plus Size High Waist Bikini Set $31 See On Amazon The high-waisted bottoms and lace-up detailing on this bikini nod to swimwear of eras past, but the athletic-inspired, criss-cross back feels quite modern. A wireless built-in bra with light padding offers support, without the discomfort of an underwire. You can’t go wrong with the chic black style pictured here, but if you like to play with color and pattern at the pool, opt for something like leopard print or lipstick red. Keep in mind that this page features another high-waisted style as well, that one with a flowy, cropped tank-style top — equally cute. Available sizes: Medium — 3X-Large

Available colors/styles: 11

27 A Gorgeous Maxi Dress That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Amazon ECOWISH High Split Maxi Dress $32 See On Amazon Another great piece that feels both timeless and trendy, this stunning maxi dress can be dressed down — just add flat sandals — or up with some jewelry and heels. A fan-favorite on Amazon with over 2,000 five-star ratings and reviews, this dress comes in over 35 gorgeous prints, from polka dots to florals. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 38

28 The Perfect Pair Of Strappy Heels To Wear With Everything Amazon Amazon Essentials Thin Strap Heels $26 See On Amazon Amazon Essentials is the fashion girl’s best kept secret when it comes to finding affordable, high-quality footwear. Case in point? These strappy sandals, which cost less than $30 but look like they cost about five times the price. With their low, chunky heel and memory foam insoles, these are a pair of truly comfortable sandals that will look good with everything in your closet. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 3

29 A Cute Cropped Tank That’s Part Of A Mix & Match Set Amazon Wild Meadow Mix & Match Fashion Separates $26 See On Amazon This cute tank is part of a set that can be mixed and matched to create a whole range of looks. You can wear the top on its own with jeans or denim cutoffs for a classic, casual look, or pair it with the matching shorts or skirt to embrace the two-piece trend that’s so popular right now. This also comes in solid white, or a fun, ‘90s-inspired blue plaid. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 3

30 A Floral Midi Skirt With A Discreet Side Slit Amazon LYANER Side Split Midi Skirt $19 See On Amazon How cute is this ‘90s-chic midi skirt? Featuring design details like a side slit and zip closure, it’ll look so cute paired with a dainty camisole or cropped tee. Though it comes in several summer-perfect florals (including lilac, yellow, and the pretty green pictured), be sure to pick one up in red or brown leopard to take you into fall. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available styles: 16

31 The Cute, Swingy Dress That You’ll Wind Up Living In Amazon Wild Meadow Knit Tank Swing Dress $20 See On Amazon You’ll wind up living in this cute knit dress all summer long. Made of a blend of soft, stretchy rayon and spandex, it’s comfy enough to lounge (or sleep) in, but it can easily be dressed up with heels and jewelry, or dressed down for casual outings with a baseball cap and sneakers. If you don’t love the pink tie dye pictured, it also comes in several solid colors, including classic black and heather gray. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6

32 A Multi-Use Wrap That You Can Also Wear As A Top Amazon Ekouaer Sheer Swimsuit Wrap $13 See On Amazon Everyone needs a wrap like this one for trips to the pool or beach. Made of sheer, lightweight chiffon, this can be worn as a sarong; as a shoulder wrap; or even as a top. It comes in a whopping 40 colors and prints, including neon green, purple leopard, and dainty hearts, so it’ll be easy to find a few that match your personal style. Available sizes: Small — 3XL

Available colors/prints: 40

33 This Retro T-Shirt That Pairs Perfectly With Denim Amazon Romwe Striped T-Shirt $22 See On Amazon When you’re going casual, but still want to make something of a statement, throw on this comfy striped tee with color-block details. Because it’s so bold on its own, it’ll pair particularly well with classic black jeans, like in the picture, or blue denim cutoffs. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 18

34 These Normcore-Chic Slides For Indoor & Outdoor Wear Amazon Menore Indoor Outdoor Slippers $23 See On Amazon The “normcore” trend is still going strong, hence the popularity of these chunky slides that have been seen all over Instagram. They make the perfect outdoor shoes if you have a backyard or garden, but they’re equally good for indoor wear — and they’re so comfy. Non-slip soles and a waterproof, quick-drying construction makes them especially handy for wearing after the shower, or to the pool. Available sizes: 4.5-5 Women/3.5-4 Men — 11.5-12 Women/10.5-11 Men

Available colors: 10

35 These Retro Shorts That Combine The ‘90s & Athleisure Trends Amazon Champion Practice Shorts $15 See On Amazon These colorful shorts combine two of this year’s most popular trends — ‘90s-inspired everything and athleisure dressing — and all you need is a cropped white tee and slides or sneakers to complete the look. Made of 100% cotton, these comfy shorts come in both bright and neutral colors, from neon yellow and orange to gray and black. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

36 The Perfect Worn-In Tee From An Iconic Brand Amazon Levi's Perfect Tee 2.0 $18 See On Amazon Another ‘90s-inspired piece worth adding to your wardrobe, this classic Levi’s tee will never go out of style. Made of 100% cotton that feels lived-in and soft, this comes in lots of cute colors and different styles, so be sure to check them all out before narrowing it down to one. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 21

37 These Cutoff Overalls That Come In Tons Of Colors & Styles Amazon Vetinee Demin Overalls $30 See On Amazon Overalls are another ‘90s trend that’s back, and this pair is actually pretty cute. Sold in over 20 unique styles — some have fraying, some have a darker wash — these can be paired with everything from a bralette or bikini to a cropped tee or turtleneck. Amazon reviewers report that they have just the right amount of stretch, and that they’re neither too long nor too short. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 22

38 A Set Of 15 Chunky Acrylic Rings In Fun, Bright Colors Amazon Sobly Resin Acrylic Ring Set (15 Pieces) $11 See On Amazon How fun are these chunky, acrylic rings? Proof that some of the best jewelry is cheap, these rings will add such a playful, ‘90s-inspired touch to any outfit. These are sold in a set of 15, so you can even give a few out to friends.

39 A Skater-Chic Mini Skirt In One Of The Season’s Most Popular Prints Amazon WDIRARA O-Ring Zipper Mini Skirt $19 See On Amazon Embrace this season’s maximalist print trend with this checkered, skater-inspired skirt. Featuring a high waist and zip closure, this can be mixed with other prints if you’re willing to take a risk, or you can tone the boldness down with a cropped white tee or black turtleneck bodysuit. This comes in some other fun prints as well, like pink plaid and pinstripes. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors:

40 A Criss-Crossed Tank In A Colorful, Tie-Dye Print Amazon Romwe Plus Size Criss Cross Tank Top $21 See On Amazon The tie-dye trend is still going strong, but this strappy, criss-crossed tank feels different compared to the hoodies and tees that have been everywhere the past couple of years. This is an easy way to dress up your loungewear game when you’re chilling with friends at home, but you could also pair it with jeans and heels for a fun nighttime outfit. If you don’t love tie dye, know that this tank comes in several solid colors as well, including a few lace-accented options. Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

Available styles: 15

41 This ‘90s-Chic Jumpsuit That Comes In Both Neutral Colors & Bold Prints Amazon Wild Meadow Wide Leg Jumpsuit $33 See On Amazon Another great one-and-done outfit, this jumpsuit comes in solid black, navy polka dots, or a bold, yet surprisingly versatile, leopard print — all three are worth adding to your closet, to be honest. All feel very ‘90s inspired, with their thin straps and exposed back, and can be dressed up with heels or dressed down with flats. Come autumn, pair this with a cropped leather jacket and ankle booties for a cold-weather appropriate look. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 3