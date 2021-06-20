The 9 Best Shoulder Bags From Editor-Approved Brands — Starting At Just $13

Not since the heyday of the Fendi Baguette bag and Dior Saddle bag, some twenty-odd years ago, has the shoulder bag been the prevailing bag trend tucked under the arms of every model, editor, and street style fixture. Emphasis on the word “tucked” — the best shoulder bags right now feature compact shapes and relatively short straps to fit snugly under your arm, or else dangle effortlessly in the crook or from your hand. Shapes still trend toward what was popular in the ‘90s and early-aughts (think small baguette bags and streamlined silhouettes), albeit with hyper-contemporary twists, like leather ruching or architectural lines.

The trend is eminently democratic, too. No longer are quality shoulder bags the sole domain of Fendi, et. al. — the list ahead features a handful of entries from buzzy designers, both heritage and new-guard, but price points land below $500. (Amazon is a surprising resource for luxury and designer goods, in addition to indie brands.) But most are priced well below that, including a little nylon number you’ll wear with every outfit, in every season, for under $20.

Regardless of your chosen shape or brand, looping one of the best shoulder bags over your arm simply telegraphs coolness. Scroll on to shop nine of the best styles that Amazon Fashion has to offer.

1 This Ruffled Tote From The Indie Brand That Should Be On Your Radar Amazon JW PEI Gabbi Bag $71 See On Amazon JW PEI is beloved by influencers for its ’90s-inspired shapes, playful designs, and eminently affordable price points — though this Gabbi bag looks like it’d cost several hundred dollars, it’s just about $70 on Amazon. Like all products from the Los Angeles-based, Asian-owned brand, it’s constructed of water-resistant vegan leather and recycled plastic, but it feels as buttery-soft as premium leather. With its cloud-like shape and ruffled strap, this cream bag would add texture and interest to a streamlined, all-white outfit (or literally anything else you’re wearing). This style is available in lavender, too. Available colors: 2

2 A Minimalist Baguette Bag That’s Incredibly Versatile Amazon Barabum Retro Classic Shoulder Tote $20 See On Amazon This simple tote is a dead ringer for the baguette bags beloved by the likes of Kendall Jenner, though this has the added distinction of costing $20 — a drop in the bucket, considering how much wear you’ll get out of this versatile bag. It’s made of PU leather and finished with a croc embossment; and though it looks nice and slim under your arm, the interior is surprisingly roomy. You have 13 colors and patterns to choose from, including the nude-pink shade featured above — a kicky alternative to white or cream in the summertime. Available colors/prints: 13

3 The 2021 Update Of An Archival COACH Bag Amazon COACH Polished Pebble Leather Tabby Shoulder Bag $395 See On Amazon An updated interpretation of an archival design from the 1970s, the COACH Tabby Bag is another favorite among style insiders, especially in its cushion-bag iteration. But this pebbled-leather version is arguably more timeless, and a bit sleeker. It features the brand’s signature gold hardware and a snap closure, though in a more modernized, compact size. The two straps offer lots of versatility — wear the short shoulder strap for a fresh take on the look, or the longer strap for a convenient, crossbody carry. Or, forgo both and tuck the whole thing under your arm for an editorial look. Available colors: 2

4 An Understated Nylon Purse That Costs Under $20 Amazon YIKOEE Small Nylon Shoulder Bag $18 See On Amazon Prada perfected the nylon shoulder bag, but if you can’t swing a big purchase right now, add this simple, effortlessly cool bag to your shopping cart next. With its compact frame, sleek silhouette, and athletic nylon construction, this cuts a similar figure for a fraction of the price. The same style is available in five other colors and materials, including an equally relevant cow-print piece made of faux leather. Every style costs less than $20, so why not pick up a few? Available colors/prints: 6

6 An Athletic Shoulder Bag That’s Surprisingly Chic Amazon adidas Airliner Shoulder Bag $45 See On Amazon There’s something very “David Beckham landing at LAX in 2001” about this adidas tote, a miniaturized version of the brand’s iconic Airliner bag. The croc-embossed finish elevates the functional, athletic silhouette, while that graphic printed logo is nothing short of inspired. Throw on a pair of coordinating adidas track pants, fresh white sneakers, and a bucket hat to go full-on Britpop style. Available colors: 1

8 A Plush, Throwback-y Purse You’ll Have So Much Fun Wearing Amazon Tuankay Plush Underarm Bag $13 See On Amazon Among the many recycled trends popping up this year, plush accessories are the most unabashedly ‘90s — this fluffy purse would look equally at home on the shelves of Limited Too circa 1999 as it would a fashion girl’s Instagram circa last night. Which era (and age) you land in is dependent on how you style it, of course: You can easily elevate this playful purse with a slip dress, oversized white blazer, and a pair of square-toed strappy sandals. Opt for a solid or color-blocked hue if this graphic floral print is too cute for your taste. Available colors/prints: 26