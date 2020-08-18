Over the past few years, the fashion scene has proved that bike shorts are no longer just intended for pedal pushing. While you can certainly still break a sweat in them, the athletic short has become the perfect pairing for all your polished pieces (read: blazers, strappy heels, ladylike blouses, etc.). And the mainstay isn't strictly for summer — you can wear bike shorts in the fall, too. Don't write off the bottoms when the temperatures dip, they are actually the ideal transitional piece to have at your disposal this year.

Krisana Sotelo, celebrity and editorial stylist, whose clients include Jennifer Hudson and Alicia Keys, says she predicted the bike short trend to die off by now. But, she notes part of its continuous momentum could be contributed to Princess Diana's style still being relevant and beloved by the fashion industry today. Diana's iconic workout ensemble — bike shorts with oversized sporty sweatshirts, chunky socks, and a sneaker — is a favorite decades later. However, if you're looking to modernize the short, Sotelo has a few suggestions. "I think nowadays, you see people having fun and pairing it with cropped or oversized menswear jackets, a very high pony, and statement jewelry," Sotelo notes. "It is also nice to pair a great heel or fun ankle bootie with them."

Hold off on tucking your favorite bike shorts away with the rest of your summer wardrobe. There are plenty of options on how to wear the versatile piece in the fall. Below, find 13 ideas to get you started.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Bike Shorts In The Fall: Mix Seasons

If you're unsure when it comes to wearing bike shorts out and about, choose a style that hits just above the knee. When it's early fall, finish the look off with a sleek strappy heel.

Bike Shorts In The Fall: Cozy Loungewear

Instead of wearing your crewneck sweatshirt over your sports bra, tie it around your arms. Take the look into the evening by adding shiny gold hoops and sleek booties.

Bike Shorts In The Fall: All-White

Break the rules and try out an all-white (or cream) look after Labor Day. Add some color via a graphic sweatshirt.

Bike Shorts In The Fall: Belt Your Bike Shorts

Elevate the stretchy bottoms with a lavish printed blouse. For an unexpected addition to the look, throw on a flashy belt.

Bike Shorts In The Fall: Sweater Weather

Shake things up by swapping out your fall sweater and jeans combo, for a sweater and bike shorts. Note: You don't have to wear the trendy bottoms in black, consider trying out gray or cream.

Bike Shorts In The Fall: Puff-Sleeve Blouse

An easy way to dress up your bike shorts is by coordinating them with a puff-sleeve blouse. Just in case the temperatures drop, have a jacket ready to go.

Bike Shorts In The Fall: Recreate A Princess Diana Look

Try out a classic sporty look à la Princess Diana with a crewneck sweatshirt, tube socks, and sneakers. Throw on a baseball hat for days when you don't have time to do your hair.

Bike Shorts In The Fall: Work From Home-Approved

Even if you're working from home for the rest of the year, pull out a fancy cardigan and hop on a Zoom call looking snazzy. The ensemble will have you feeling comfortable head-to-toe.

Bike Shorts In The Fall: Elevated Basics

You can never go wrong with an all-black ensemble. All you need for your bike shorts to appear ultra-polished is a belted blazer, luxe handbag, and heeled booties.

Bike Shorts In The Fall: Shirt Jacket

A plaid shirt jacket is the ultimate fall staple to have in your arsenal. Give the piece an athletic touch with a pair of bike shorts. Add a splash of color to the look with a bright sneaker.

Bike Shorts In The Fall: Hiking Staples

Bike shorts are a must-have for both strenuous and relaxed days on the trail. Stay toasty by pairing the bottoms with a fuzzy fleece. And, of course, opt for a durable pair of hiking shoes to avoid slipping.

Bike Shorts In The Fall: Oversized Blazer

An oversized blazer and bike shorts is a killer duo to sport for a myriad of occasions. Whether you have a virtual work meeting or are hosting a Zoom book club, you'll be dressed to impress.

Bike Shorts In The Fall: Play With Prints & Colors

Nothing is quite as exciting as the mixture of animal print and vivid colors. Keep your accessories minimal to make your attire standout.