As you've been rotating through the same comfy staples, you might be realizing that the majority of your closet hasn't been touched in months. Those luxe pieces you once worn to work and nights out might not feel appropriate to wear while you're spending the days in bed or on the couch. But you'd be surprised by how some of your fanciest pieces are just as cozy, if not more, than your loungewear. For instance, a slip dress is equally snug and stylish. Plus, there are endless ways to wear a slip dress at home. Whether you're eager to elevate your quarantine outfits or want to remain casual, a slip dress is an excellent replacement for sweats.

"Slip dresses are a good quarantine outfit because it’s an easy, comfortable one-piece to wear around the house," Angela Gahng, Founder of Almina Concept, tells TZR. "It's super soft, lightweight, and drapes perfect to fit your body. It’s like you never got out of bed." The Los Angeles-based label serves up every wardrobe staple you need (think: slip dresses, blazers, jumpsuits, trousers). But Almina Concept is notable for its sleek slip dresses, which Gahng says she's seeing her customers style in a slew of ways. "We are seeing women wear slip dresses with sweatshirts over them and easy cardigan. Or women are throwing on a blazer for their zoom work meetings. It can be styled up or down with most essentials in your wardrobe."

If you're sold on making a slip dress your new go-to quarantine piece, below find 12 ways to wear it. Spoiler: you can even keep on your tee from the night before.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

How To Wear A Slip Dress At Home: Wear It With Socks

Dress down your mini slip dress and heeled sandals ensemble with high mesh socks. Once you're back inside, skip the shoes and lounge around in your cozy slip and socks.

How To Wear A Slip Dress At Home: Add In Chunky Jewelry

Couple your pastel, sherbert like slip dress with loud, chunky jewelry for an eye-catching getup.

How To Wear A Slip Dress At Home: Match It With Your Sunnies

Lift your spirits by getting some fresh air in an abstract slip dress. Pair the piece with colorful sunglasses for a look that won't fail to put a smile on your face.

How To Wear A Slip Dress At Home: Accessorize It

Take your at-home slip dress look to the next level by pairing it with a luxe silk scarf, cool shades, shiny gold hoops, and printed knee-high boots.

How To Wear A Slip Dress At Home: Leave On Your Bedtime Tee

Throw a slip dresses over your favorite bedtime tee. If you're feeling extra lazy in the morning, keep on the tee from the night before. (Your secret is safe with us).

How To Wear A Slip Dress At Home: Give It All The Attention

TZR's Site Director Lauren Caruso proves a slip dress is gorgeous enough on its own (she's wearing one from Almina Concept). Keep your everyday dainty necklace on and leave it at that.

How To Wear A Slip Dress At Home: Sheer Underneath

For extra coverage without overheating this summer, opt for a sheer shirt underneath you slip dress.

How To Wear A Slip Dress At Home: Dress For A Fun Night In

Turn your living room into a dance floor and show up wearing a printed slip dress and sequin boots. Even if you can't go out, you can still dress for a fun evening in.

How To Wear A Slip Dress At Home: Belt It

Team up your printed dress with a flashy belt. Coordinate the detailed belt with gold jewels for the perfect Zoom call look.

How To Wear A Slip Dress At Home: Accessorize With A Bath Towel

To kickstart your day, put a slip dress on straight out of the shower. You'll certainly feel more motivated and put-together as opposed to sweats.

How To Wear A Slip Dress At Home: Throw On An Oversized Sweatshirt

Throw a sweatshirt over your slip dress for a cute grocery store look. Finish off with white sneakers and you're set.

How To Wear A Slip Dress At Home: Add Edge

Add edge to your refined slip dress by pairing it with chunky lug-sole shoes and a dramatic necklace.