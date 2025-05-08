Love them or hate them, shorts have been a buzzed-about category in the fashion world. As of late, we’ve seen everything from knee-skimming Bermuda shorts à la Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman to head-turning hot pants creep back into the scene. As for what’s on the menu for summer 2025? The shorts trends truly run the gamut, with silhouettes for every type of fashion person, whether you prefer a no-fuss bottom or are down to get a little cheeky.

For those still riding the Bermuda train, you’ll be right on-trend again this summer, as Alyssa Wasko, the founder and designer of Donni, says her customers continue to flock to the bottoms — even three seasons after she first introduced them. Meanwhile, Rails’ Women’s Design Director, Elise Kelner, proposes another cute, slightly longer style to consider: Culottes. “They’re a great option for women who want something polished enough for the office but still easy for weekend wear,” she tells TZR. On the other end of the sartorial spectrum, teeny-tiny bottoms are shaping up to be particularly in demand. “Mini shorts in all forms — denim, linen, sweats — will be styled in a lot of different ways this season,” reports Chelsea Parke, the founder of Parke.

Scroll ahead for a full breakdown of summer 2025’s top shorts trends.

Athletic

Gone are the days when athletic shorts were reserved for sweaty gym sessions. Fashion girls have been dressing up their gym-ready bottoms, and Wasko thinks we have another year or so left before the hype dies down. “We can’t seem to keep our shorts with stripes in stock, and more and more brands are doing that vibe now,” she explains. Tap into the Wrong-Shoe Theory styling technique and pair your shorts with a kitten heel. Or, for a more laid-back look, the workout-approved bottoms also look great with a sleek loafer and calf-length sock.

Utility

There’s a growing appreciation for functionality, which explains why pocket-heavy looks are everywhere right now. Take the utility shorts trend, for instance. “We are definitely seeing our customer lean more towards core utility and workwear-inspired styles,” Emma Hill, the founder of Damson Madder, explains. Meanwhile, namesake designer Hunter Bell is introducing a dark green style on May 15. “They are effortless and versatile with a vintage-inspired charm that pairs beautifully with any summer top,” she says about the look.

Short Shorts

“Mini shorts are still having a moment,” notes Parke. “They came back strong last summer and are sticking around.” Yes, the leg-baring bottoms have returned with gusto, even getting the runway treatment from designers like Gucci and Tom Ford. Though the silhouette isn’t for the faint of heart, try balancing the bottoms with a long blazer or knee-high boots.

Bloomers

Kelner is noticing bloomers gaining traction. “These playful styles add a romantic, almost vintage-inspired feel to summer dressing while offering unexpected comfort and movement,” she explains. And though it may sound silly to wear the underwear-looking shorts outside the house, they can easily be elevated by way of a ballet flat or Mary Janes.

Culottes

Hill agrees with Kelner, noting that culottes are coming into focus this summer. “[They have] more of a casual, relaxed feel; we have a great denim pair with utility detailing for spring.” This long, calf-hitting silhouette — which was a major hit in the early 2000s — is ideal for those unexpectedly chilly summer days. Oh, and they have Gwyneth Paltrow’s stamp of approval, if that may be another selling point for you.