Kendall Jenner & Selena Gomez Wore The Same Cottagecore Dress But Channeled 2 Different Vibes

As Miranda Priestly made very clear in The Devil Wears Prada, wearing florals in spring isn’t always the most inventive fashion choice. However, with some clever styling touches — like adding on an unexpected shoe or bag — a look with a flowery print can feel as fresh as that new bouquet on your coffee table. For not one but two different examples on how to reimagine the springtime print, look to Kendall Jenner and Selena Gomez, who wore the same floral dress from Rodarte and actually made the pattern feel groundbreaking.

On Easter Sunday, Jenner shared a few Instagram snaps of herself in the Pink Daisy Printed Silk Dress from Rodarte while posing amongst flowers and shrubs. The supermodel opted for an eccentric pop of country flair by wearing a pair of brown cowboy boots. The combo of delicate daisies and the rugged vibe from her footwear created a clever contrast of aesthetics and made the 25 year old’s floral dress feel like a breath of fresh springtime air. Jenner topped off her look with a pair of sunnies from her go-to brand DMY by DMY. Her floral print ingenuity didn’t stop with her pink cottagecore dress as she later changed into a flower-printed bikini from Heavy Manners and shared a few glimpses of the two-piece on her Instagram Stories.

Kendall Jenner Wearing The Rodarte Floral Dress:

Jenner’s countryside floral interpretation is one exciting proposition for the Rodarte dress, but three months earlier, Gomez had also offered some styling inspo in the same look. In the music video for her song "De Una Vez,” which debuted on Jan. 14, 2021, the singer wore the dreamy, garden-inspired dress and chose to lean into its soft, flowery aesthetics. Gomez accessorized with golden jewelry from Daniela Villegas and just like the daisy embellishments found on the Rodarte gown, Gomez wore silk flowers in her hair.

Selena Gomez Wearing The Rodarte Floral Dress:

In an interview with Vogue, director Tania Verduzco revealed Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, who famously tucked flowers into her intricate hairstyles, served as creative inspiration for Gomez’s look. In mirroring the message that’s at the heart of Gomez’s song ("De Una Vez" roughly translates to “at once”), Verduzco also shared that “the flowers on the dress, hair, and within the video all connect with this idea of renewal.” A theme of rebirth couldn’t be more apt for spring 2021 and the inventive looks from Gomez and Jenner prove floral patterns are being resurrected this season in a new light.

If you want to try your hand at this timeless print, emulate Jenner’s contrasting look and style your florals with cowboy boots or a western-inspired shoe. Or, copy Gomez’s delicate vibe and opt for additional flower accessories. Shop the exact Rodarte dress, below, as well as other floral frocks that will give you ample opportunity to experiment with groundbreaking styling hacks.

