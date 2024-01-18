Even those with a soft spot for cold weather in all its snowy, picture-perfect glory are probably craving a few days out of town, preferably somewhere with hot sand, a lively boardwalk, and flavorful mojitos. Sounds pretty wonderful right about now, wouldn’t you agree? Well, whether you already have an excursion in the works or are ready to start planning one, there’s one thing you absolutely don’t want to forget to pack — swimwear (and, of course, a bottle or two of SPF). Because, after all, the whole purpose of a winter getaway is trading in the slushy, dangerously slippery sidewalks for a salty body of water.

Your bathing suit selection boils down to your fashion taste as well as the types of activities you have on the agenda. For starters, a full-coverage sporty silhouette is a smart move for those outdoorsy types looking forward to spending ample time climbing the trails or surfing the waves somewhere like, say, Costa Rica. (Let’s be real... no one wants to have an accidental nip slip in front of strangers.) On the flip side, if catching some rays in the Bahamas while getting engulfed in a spicy new read is your idea of the perfect vacation, go for something that resonates with your personal style — perhaps a cheeky thong à la Kate Hudson or a high-waisted suit?

Scroll ahead for more swimwear recommendations and products to shop courtesy of team TZR. And no matter where you’re headed, don’t forget to carve out a portion of your itinerary for some well-deserved R&R.

Sporty

Whether kayaking is on the docket or your tastes skew in a tomboyish direction, sporty swimwear is the way to go. For instance, if you can’t get enough of your black Adidas track pants, you’ll likely be just as enamored with the brand’s one-piece swimsuit. Emerging swimwear label Left On Friday is also full of must-have options, including its Top Shelf top. The silhouette features soft, thick straps, making it the ultimate suit for an afternoon splashing around in the water. Of course, we can’t forget about Athleta’s Maldives Sport One Piece Suit, either — given the company’s fan-favorite activewear, it’s safe to assume this style is just as good.

One-Piece

Bikinis not your thing? Turn to a cute one-piece look instead. Because virtually every brand has their own take on the silhouette, the world is your oyster when it comes to deciding on a specific design. Eye-popping and a little bit sultry, Andrea Iyamah’s long-sleeve one-piece will have all your fellow beachgoers looking your way. Alternatively, much like a LBD, a LBS (little black swimsuit, an acronym I just made up) is always a solid choice. The best part is this baby can double as a bodysuit — just wear it with breezy maxi skirt and strappy sandals. And if you favor minimalist motifs, Lemlem’s gingham print style will be right up your alley.

Thong

Did someone say sun’s out, buns out? Your favorite swimwear labels — that’s who. If you’re not afraid to bare it all, give a sultry thong style a whirl. Heavy Manners, a brand that counts celebs like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid as fans, specializes in risqué silhouettes, and this floral look below is no exception. Or, for a solid option, Bamba Swim and Riot Swim have no shortage of splashy picks.

High-Waisted

If you’re partial to a suit with a good amount of coverage, a high-waisted bikini has you quite literally covered. Start your browsing with Ookioh’s Surfrider Bottoms. The periwinkle and emerald green color combo give this otherwise understated two-piece suit plenty of flair. We’d also suggest checking out Johanna Ortiz’s Orinka Bikini Bottom, which includes an of-the-moment belt. And if you happen to get sick of the detail, simply remove it and rock the look belt-free. Not to mention, everyone should own black high-waisted bikini bottoms, and It's Now Cool’s version is a no-fail choice.

Classic String

Though swimwear trends come and go, one look that will never go out of style is a classic string bikini — and it’s easy to see why. The silhouette is equal parts simple and sexy. If you're game to sport an adventurous stringy style, try out Tropic Of C’s green printed style — it doesn’t get more playful than this. Similarly, Free People’s neon pink bikini will have you standing out on the beach and boardwalk. Our styling advice: Let these suits speak for itself by going for minimal jewelry. On the other hand, while joyful prints never disappoint, there’s also something to be said about plain, understated designs, like SKIMS’ rich brown piece.