As far as outdoorsy summer hobbies go, hiking is high on many people’s list of favorites. That’s because the warm-weather activity is free, a good workout, and allows one to spend much needed quality time with Mother Nature — need I go on? And from a sartorial standpoint, there’s been an onslaught of trail-ready looks hitting the market as of late. That said, even if climbing up a mountain isn’t exactly what you’d consider enjoyable, it’s tough to resist the allure of a well-designed hiking shoe. Practical and, dare we say, cute, the sporty footwear style is having a moment this season.

Indeed, fashion girl-favorite brands are putting their spin on the notoriously “ugly” silhouette. New York-based label Danielle Guizio, for instance, teamed up with heritage footwear company Rebook to create its Club C Cleated Boot, a climbing-approved shoe that comes in green and brown. And surprise, surprise — many sizes sold-out ridiculously fast (so fast I sadly couldn’t get my hands on them). Veja, a cult-favorite French sneaker brand, also hopped on the hiking shoe train by introducing its first iteration, the Fitz Ro, in February 2023. The earth-friendly style is made from 100% recycled polyester and organic cotton. And, of course, you can’t go wrong with fan favorite styles from classic outdoor brands like REI and Merrell, either.

The TZR team is certainly planning to spend a good portion of the forthcoming months wearing hiking shoes — be it for trekking through the woods or to the local coffee shop — and they have strong opinions on which ones best blend form and function. Shop their favorite pairs below.