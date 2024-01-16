No matter the time of year, it’s easy to see the appeal of a beach vacation: the sun, the sand, and naturally, the easy breezy outfits. Indeed, in recent years resortwear has evolved to include more than your mother’s caftans (although those will forever be in style, if you ask us). And while we’ll always carry a torch for glamorous vacation-centric lines like Missoni and Pucci, there’s a fresh generation of talent out there that zeros in on ethical production practices, inclusive sizing options, and revamping traditional silhouettes. If that isn’t exciting enough, these brands also offer plenty of pieces that can be worn well after the trip is over. Multi-functional, sustainable wardrobe options? Yes, please.

Across the board, these getaway-ready labels are looking to their backyards for inspiration; many are helmed by founders who call our dream beach destinations home and want to protect their natural surroundings via eco-friendly design methods. Meanwhile, they provide an innate, built-in view on successful off-duty style: lightweight linens, yes; constrictive anything, hard pass. After all, an outdoorsy escape is for having fun, not adjusting your clothes all day.

From a Venezuelan duo who honors their shared heritage via whimsically classic collections to an Australian designer who nods to seventies glamour in her green-minded products, these insider favorites are sure to transport you from screen to surf. Keep scrolling for 6 places to stock up for your next trip trip to somewhere sunny, wherever it may be.

Agua by AB

Founded by Colombian college friends Mariana Hinestrova and Catalina Alvarez, Agua by AB aims to honor Latin America’s robust biodiversity within its designs. The line features swimwear and ready-to-wear that’s complete with marine-inspired patterns on a range of items including floaty dresses and relaxed sets made for moonlit coastal strolls. For the sartorially adventurous spirits, sculptural booty shorts invoke the shape of seashells plucked from foamy sand.

Borgo de Nor

Borgo de Nor was founded by fashion industry vets Carmen Borgonovo and Joana de Noronhas. Rooted in their shared love of strong women and fine art, bold prints adorn everything from sharp suiting to floaty maxi dresses. For evening, there’s plenty of ‘70s-inspired drama, including metallic swing dresses and botanical-patterned matching sets. The options also reflect a certain bohemian joie de vivre, meaning that many silhouettes are just as suitable for the city as they are for the quaint seaside town you uncovered during your latest coastal roadtrip.

Casa Raki

Argentinian photographer (and Net-a-Porter and Matches Fashion alum) Josefina Alazraki launched Casa Raki in 2018 with an emphasis on modern and minimal separates in sand and stone tones. Constructed of high-tech and eco-friendly fabrics, and produced through factories in Portugal and Bulgaria, the company offers a one-two punch in style and substance. The brand also aims to extend each garment’s lifespan by offering mix-and-match friendly separates that can be worn multiple ways like wide-leg trousers and peek-a-boo tops.

Sara Cristina

Established in 2015 by Venezuelans Sara Cristina Villasmil and David De Lima, the designers’ eponymous line is a love letter to the coasts of their homeland. Packed with graceful swimwear and coverups that can double as elegant evening wear, the concise collections are ethically produced without raw materials and virgin plastic where possible.

Shona Joy

Based in Sydney, Australia, Shona Joy’s playful and punchy namesake line has been a go-to since its 2000 debut in Bondi Beach. Joy continues to dedicate her efforts to well-crafted clothing that reflects a certain free-spirited flair. In particular, its bias-cut, eco-conscious gowns in sunset tones are the ideal choice for a meandering outdoor dinner with friends.

Silvia Tcherassi

Columbian and former interior design Silvia Tcherassi applies her expert eye for line and flow within her Miami-based eponymous line. Key pieces to pick up? Sculptural blazers emphasized by folds of draping and column gowns (ideal for beachside weddings). Alternatively, the one-shoulder blouses and halter dresses covered in nature-inspired prints are basically begging to be worn for a shopping excursion in a small coastal town.