In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. This week, beauty writer Michelle Rostamian is testing Supergoop!’s Triple Prep SPF 40 Weightless Multitasking Moisturizer.

If I had to vote for most-improved player in the beauty industry, I’d have to give it to sunscreen. The thick, gloopy SPFs of the past have since been replaced with forgiving formulas that blend easily, don’t leave behind a white cast, and are made with additional good-for-you skin ingredients. The one brand I have to thank for completely shifting my perspective on sunscreens? Supergoop!. A cult-favorite line among beauty editors and sunscreen enthusiasts alike, Supergoop! features an impressive roster of innovative sun protection products and manages to keep what was once considered a dull market, dare I say, exciting. There are several Supergoop! formulas I’ve tried that have become staples in my routine (like the Unseen Sunscreen, Handscreen, and Mineral Sheerscreen), and it’s always a treat popping open that lemon-colored cap. Needless to say, when I heard that they were coming out with a new product, the Triple Prep SPF 40 Weightless Multitasking Moisturizer, I was excited to give it a whirl.

While this product comes from a sun protection brand, the formula is meant to be more than just a sunscreen. Yes, its primary function is to shield the skin from UVA/UVB rays with SPF 40 (the “Every Single Day” written on the very top of the packaging is a nice reminder for forgetful types that sunscreen is a daily necessity), but it only takes one look at the product’s whipped texture to recognize that it’ll have your daily moisturizer shaking with fear. It’s touted to be ideal for normal, combination, and oily skin types, but how would it fare on my dry, flaky skin? Below, my thoughts on the Triple Prep SPF 40 Weightless Multitasking Moisturizer.

Fast Facts

Price: $48

Size: 1.7 fl. oz/50 ml

Clean/Cruelty-Free: Yes/Yes

Best For: Those who like layering their sunscreen with makeup and those with oily skin

What We Like: It feels virtually weightless on the skin

What We Don’t Like: The scent isn’t on par with other Supergoop! sunscreens

Rating: 4/5

How TZR Keeps Score: 1/5: Making a return; 2/5: Keeping as a backup; 3/5: Finishing to the last drop; 4/5: Recommending to my group texts; 5/5: Already on auto-replenish

The Formula

The Triple Prep SPF 40 Weightless Multitasking Moisturizer contains a medley of ingredients that benefit the skin. A chemical sunscreen, it earned the name “Triple Prep” because it’s a three-in-one formula made to protect your skin from harmful UV rays, fend off pollution-related damage, and improve texture and hydration. You won’t find any pore-clogging oils in this sunscreen, which makes it a prime pick for those with oily, blemish-prone skin. What you will find, though, is hyaluronic acid, “a humectant that attracts and holds on to water, giving skin a smooth, plump, glass-like appearance, says Dr. Geeta Yadav, M.D, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Facet Dermatology in Toronto, Canada.

It also contains vitamin C-rich red algae to balance the complexion and protect against free radicals, along with glycerin to improve the skin’s barrier function. Finally, the formula is rich in ectoin, an ingredient that binds water to maintain the skin’s hydration levels throughout the day (rather than simply feeling moisturized upon application). Dr. Yadav says that ectoin also features “antioxidant properties that help defend your skin from free radical damage, including damage caused by UVA rays (though it is not a sunscreen alternative).”

My Typical Morning Skin Care Routine

My morning skin care routine is no stranger to Supergoop! products. Upon waking up, I cleanse my skin with a mild hydrating face wash (right now that’s the Sonage Hydrating Cleanser) and then follow up with the Alastin HA IMMERSE Serum, Allies of Skin Peptides & Antioxidants Firming Daily Treatment, Dermalogica BioLumin-C Vitamin C Eye Serum, and a Supergoop! sunscreen of the day. Depending on what kind of morning it is, I’ll choose between the CC Screen 100% Mineral CC Cream for no makeup-makeup days or the Unseen Sunscreen if my pores need some smoothing out. In any case, my morning skin care routine is a long-winded process that entails multiple steps and intricacies.

As for my skin type, I’d challenge you to find someone with drier skin than me. I’m currently on a tretinoin regimen and use powerful actives, not to mention my complexion experiences extreme dryness and flakiness year-round (but especially during the cool weather months). My routine largely revolves around keeping my skin hydrated and preventing moisture loss.

(+) Courtesy of Michelle Rostamian (+) Courtesy of Michelle Rostamian INFO 1/2

My Experience & Results

The Triple Prep SPF 40 Weightless Multitasking Moisturizer has a buttery yet lightweight texture and a second skin-like feel. Even though I have severely parched skin, I loathe when products don’t dry down and make my face feel sticky. This sunscreen-moisturizer hybrid has a non-greasy finish that melts into my skin within a few minutes — no stickiness in sight. Unlike other sunscreen formulas, I don’t have to put much effort into blending this on my face. A couple presses into my skin and it’s completely invisible and streak-free.

I love that it performs the function of a moisturizer and sunscreen in one. Because my skin is extra dry during the winter, I typically feel compelled to layer on a serum, moisturizer, and hydrating SPF to combat my flakiness. But with this formula, I don’t feel the need to go through all of my usual steps — my skin feels hydrated with just this and an eye serum. The texture is rich, smooth, and bouncy, but not overly so. It layers beautifully underneath both powder and liquid makeup without pilling, which is a problem I’ve experienced with other sunscreen formulas in the past.

The only gripe I have with this product is how it smells. It has a sunscreen-y scent I wouldn’t expect from a Supergoop! formula, but thankfully, it’s not so offensive that it makes me shy away from using the product at all.

(+) Courtesy of Michelle Rostamian (+) Courtesy of Michelle Rostamian INFO 1/2

Is Supergoop!’s Triple Prep SPF 40 Weightless Multitasking Moisturizer Worth It?

If you find yourself dreading the sunscreen application of your skin care routine, the Triple Prep SPF 40 Weightless Multitasking Moisturizer is definitely worth the try. Because it’s a chemical sunscreen, it won’t leave behind a white-cast or chalky residue on the skin like some mineral formulas can (which also makes it great for all skin tones). Although it’s ideal for those with normal to oily skin, it instantly smoothed over any flakiness, improved my overall texture, and eliminated that dry, cracked feeling my skin typically experiences during the winter months. For those who are oily, I could see this being the perfect summer sidekick because it hydrates and protects without contributing to grease.