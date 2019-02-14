The Stylish Women Over 50 You Need to Start Following On Instagram

Move aside millennials and Gen Z. Open up your Instagram app and you’ll notice that baby boomers and Gen X are a growing demographic among influencers today. In fact, these stylish women over 50 are shattering any misguided notions that women of a certain age are no longer relevant to fashion.

Mature ladies, like Lyn Slater (@iconaccidental), Grece Ghanem (@greceghanem), Linda Rodin (@lindaandwinks), and Sophie Fontanel (@sophiefontanel), have amassed followers in the hundreds of thousands, with many fans less than half their age. Considering the fashion industry’s long-standing obsession with youth, it’s unexpected to see senior women take the spotlight — especially on a platform dominated by young people — but a quick scroll through their feeds and it’s obvious why these fashionable women over 50 have made their mark on the ‘gram.

This stylish age group of women exudes confidence with every post, while unapologetically showcasing the unique personal style they’ve spent years refining. They have an air of insouciance and authenticity about them that's so appealing. And no, they didn’t set out to become Instagram icons, it happened naturally (or “accidentally,” as Lyn Slater’s handle aptly describes), and they're comfortable in their own skin.

That being said, give your Insta feed a healthy dose of inspiring fashion and wisdom, courtesy of the stylish golden-agers to follow now. Below, 20 fashion influencers prove that impeccable style doesn’t stop at 50 (or ever!), and aging should be embraced with grace, confidence, and a killer outfit.

About her: Elaine has resided in New York for decades now, which you can probably tell just by looking at her chic fashion taste. The blogger shares her life in the Big Apple on her website Square Pearls. The meaning behind her personal blog’s name? “It's what I call women of a certain age, who are classic and timeless like pearls, yet unapologetically edgy,” she writes on the site.

Follow for: The perfect balance of classic and trendy ensembles. One day she’ll be walking around the city in a buzzy checkered layering top, polished trousers, and suede booties (shown above). And others, Elaine will show her edgy side in a fun graphic tee, midi skirt, and Nike high-top sneakers. No matter what she decides to throw on, the New Yorker always looks incredibly stylish.

About her: Ever heard the name Cindy Crawford? Odds are you’re already very familiar with the legendary model. She walked just about every catwalk back in the day, including heavy hitters like Chanel and Dior. Therefore, it’s no surprise her off-duty style is oh-so-chic.

Follow for: Cindy is known for her simple, Cali-cool fashion. Since she doesn’t necessarily need heavy jackets or boots, the model tends to gravitate towards light cardigans and straight-leg denim. Not to mention, her hat game is unmatched. Throughout quarantine, Cindy has also been showcasing some fun matching sets at home.

About her: Tennille is a celebrity flight attendant for Magic Johnson (casual). When she’s not in the air, you can find her snapping photos around her hometown of Los Angeles. On top of her killer fashion sense, the influencer is known for her signature silver hair.

Follow for: Endless minimalist outfit ideas. Tennille doesn’t stray too far from her typical black and white color scheme (though occasionally she adds a bright statement piece into the mix). But, this classic palette she sticks to is what makes her style so polished. Her go-to outfits usually consist of a silk midi skirt, one-shoulder top, and trendy platform flip-flop.

About her: Located in Copenhagen, Mette is a mother of two who shares her love for spontaneous dressing and vintage clothing on her Instagram.

Follow for: Ideas on how to get more adventurous with your style. Between her genius pattern mixing and her cool vintage finds, Mette’s feed is a go-to destination for playful fashion inspiration. If that’s not enough to convince you to check out her page, the dreamy Copenhagen locations she shoots in might be.

About her: As the former creative director of J.Crew, you might know a bit about Jenna. After departing from the brand, the fashion icon made her foray into beauty by launching her label LoveSeen.

Follow for: Playful looks that’ll make you smile (see: her egg tee). Jenna Pioneered a whole era of quirky looks — full of sequins, stripes, and tulle. Of course, her personal style has an element of preppiness to it (she was at J.Crew for 26 years, after all). But, she’ll also rock a pair of sneakers and tailored menswear trousers together. All in all, you never quite know what she’ll wear next.

About her: Angelique is a former music publishing exec turned fitness and lifestyle influencer based in New York City.

Follow for: Ultimate athleisure inspiration. Angelique tends to snap mirror selfies in the gym featuring matching sporty sets from brands like MICHI, Athleta, and Solid & Striped. Additionally, her feed includes street style looks, which typically consist of luxe coats, polished blazers, and relaxed denim. For a 5K run or a coffee run, she has you covered.

About her: A mother of five and grandma to one, Violet is a fashion influencer living in Melbourne, Australia.

Follow for: A chance to discover cool Australian labels — her ensembles include pieces from under-the-radar brands like Tirelli, KAMARE, and Andiamo. Violet has also mastered the art of blending together classic and trendy pieces. The influencer often wears polished items such as trench coats and striped long-sleeve tees but also isn’t afraid to test out risk-taking styles like leather shorts and snakeskin blouses. According to her IG bio, Violet follows the motto “Overall it’s not what you wear. It’s how you wear it!”

About her: Residing in Los Angeles, Melissa is a fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content creator.

Follow for: Southern California-inspired fashion. You can usually catch her in Malibu wearing oversized graphic sweatshirts and loose denim or a slip dress and heels. Melissa’s style is best described as casual meets minimalist with a beachy twist. She doesn’t stray too far from neutrals, but she has a way of making her simple ensembles ever so intriguing. You can also find her looks on WhoWhatWear, where she’s a contributor.

About her: Based in Richmond, Virginia, Janie is a fashion and lifestyle blogger in her 60s with a playful sense of style.

Follow for: A lesson in how to effortlessly incorporate bold prints and bright colors into any ensemble. Janie has a knack for making every outfit appear put together yet playful at the same time. Whether you’re looking for exciting ways to style a vivid red blouse or funky flared jeans, you can turn to the Virginia-based fashion guru for a few fun ideas.

About her: The Poland native resides in Newcastle upon Tyne in the U.K., where she documents her penchant for trends and fashion-forward dressing.

Follow for: Outfits that rival any you'd find on the streets at Fashion Week. Renia’s style is always put-together and polished, but never lacking in originality. Her feed is a wellspring of inspiration for how to incorporate designer trends into your everyday look, without looking like a replica of what was shown on the runways. Whether she's playing with mixed prints, proving just how wearable neon can be, or showing the elegant side of some slouchy jeans, Renia’s creativity and love of fashion are apparent in every outfit.

About her: Lyn, professor at Fordham University's Graduate School of Social Service, started her now-famous blog, Accidental Icon, in 2014 after struggling to find an existing one that spoke to women who lead, as she describes it, "interesting but ordinary lives."

Follow for: Impeccably edited modern style and a New York City swagger. Lyn's smart aesthetic combines an urban sensibility with a thoughtful boldness and avant-garde edge, by way of designers like Dior, Prabal Gurung, and Diane von Furstenberg. Her feed is a mixture of effortless mirror selfies and street style photos.

About her: Linda is a former stylist and beauty entrepreneur based in New York. You might be familiar with her beauty line RODIN olio lusso, which launched back in 2008.

Follow for: Particularly interesting ways to wear denim that feel classic and preppy (think Breton stripes, crisp collared shirts, ballet flats), but updated with a fashion girl twist (cool coats, double denim, wide-leg, and flared silhouettes). Plus, expect plenty of appearances by her adorable grey poodle, Winks.

About her: Arlinda is the creative director and founder of her own zero-waste fashion line, Sofistafunk, specializing in voluminous statement skirts.

Follow for: An inspiring display of maximalist style and couture as everyday wear. Arlinda uses her personal feed, @funkingafter50, to showcase her showpiece creations — from dramatic tartan ballroom skirts and tiered trapeze styles, to high-low silhouettes you can wear alone or over pants. If you've never been a skirt person, her feed just might convert you.

About her: Sophie is a 50-something fashion journalist and style critic for the Parisian publication, L'Obs.

Follow for: A lesson in mirror selfies. Sophie's style embodies that distinctly French way of looking absolutely effortless and impossibly fashionable all at once. Her wardrobe is largely made up of vintage gems (but, she does rock contemporary brands like Zara, too), which adds to the playfulness and whimsy of her personal style. She combines colors in unexpected ways, layers oversized silhouettes and juxtaposed proportions, wears sneakers with dramatic outerwear, and makes all-over leopard look casual.

About her: A social worker-turned-designer, South African style influencer Yasmin Furmie co-founded a collection of distinctive shirting, called SiSi. Her personal Instagram bio aptly reads: "Never act your age!"

Follow for: An eclectic mix of prints and proportions. Yasmin's roster of outfits is full of unique silhouettes, artful textiles, and chunky footwear. You could describe Yasmin's style as a bit offbeat and quirky — she layers with irreverence and combines pieces in ways that you'd never expect. For example, she'll pair a voluminous skirt with neon pink sneakers; a brocade shirt dress and a belted pinafore over flared trousers; or, a polished blouse with sequin pants and chunky sneakers.

About her: Hailing from Taiwan, Moon Lin is the ultimate hypebae. She's garnered a cult following of 102K on the 'gram for her keen grasp on the latest streetwear trends.

Follow for: A supremely cool display of the hottest streetwear styles, from graphic tees and sweats to puffer coats, track pants, edgy accessories, and sneakers. Moon's look is all about the mix of sporty staples and trendy pieces. Case in point: this combo of a leather beret and graphic tee with Under Armour shorts and Vans sneakers. Peruse her feed for a sampling of streetwear labels, from mainstream favorites like Supreme, Nike, Carhartt, Anti Social Social Club, and Adidas, to Taiwanese labels you may not know already, like Arthur Lin Tech (ALT).

Sarah Jane Adams, @saramaijewels

About her: A jeweler by trade, Sarah Jane spent years exploring the world's markets collecting beautiful trinkets and antique treasures before she settled in Australia and launched her own collection, Saramai Jewels. She began documenting her expressive, age-positive sense of style on her jewelry brand's Instagram with the hashtag #mywrinklesaremystripes, which evolved into a second account @mywrinklesaremystripes.

Follow for: Eye-catching outfits that convey her appreciation for adventure and global travel. Sarah Jane is undaunted by color, never shying away from splashy hues, bold prints, and bohemian embellishments. Her hippie-chic look is a curated mix of antique heirlooms and flea-market finds, plus unique garments sourced from foreign lands.

About her: Grece is a personal trainer based in Montréal who first got into style blogging as a shared hobby with her daughter. Her Instagram is now nearly 545K(!) followers strong and has made her a sought-after influencer partner for such major brands as Sephora, Club Monaco, and Farfetch.

Follow for: A mix of high and low, trendy and timeless, and contemporary and vintage. Grece has a knack for incorporating the hottest of-the-moment trends and designer It-pieces in a way that isn't obvious or over-played. Her innate fashion sense will have you daring to try looks you'd never have considered. Whether it's a rainbow color top with zebra print pants, a bright puffer coat, and chunky boots, or the clashing combo of a blue floral turtleneck with lime green floral flares — she makes everything look so effortless.

About her: Melanie is a Vancouver-based artist, and the provocateur behind her Instagram Bag and a Beret. She doesn't simply get dressed so much as play dress-up, using the contents of her closet to convey a particular mood, attitude, or identity.

Follow for: Eclectic styling of modern and vintage pieces, not to mention some excellent examples of how to pose for an OOTD pic. A true chameleon, she can pull off everything from rocker chic leather-on-leather to retro intellectual plaid, unlikely print pairings, and Diane Keaton-esque menswear. And if not for the fashion, follow for the captions. Mel's humorous anecdotes and explanations are so fun and full of character, you'll fall in love with her personality right along with her style.

About her: A former flight attendant, Colleen lives by the mantra, "if not now, when?" Her striking style was first captured by Advanced Style blogger/photographer, Ari Seth Cohen, after he met Colleen at her California consignment store in 2011. She's since become a fashion muse in her own right and signed with Next Models.

Follow for: Daring and fearless fashion. Far from cookie-cutter, Colleen eschews minimalism in favor of exuberant glamour and vibrant flair. With her shock of white hair and signature smokey eye and a red lip, she is, in a word, fabulous. You're equally likely to see her in sequins and colorful furs as you are sharply tailored suiting and sophisticated gowns.