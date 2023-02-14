Hot pink. Bubblegum pink. Pale pink. This past year, the fashion industry has witnessed an obscene amount of these ladylike colors, starting on the runways (kudos, Valentino) and tricking down to Instagram feeds everywhere. But has the once-viral hue officially run its course? Maybe, at least according to the red color trend at New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023. The hue didn’t just appear on the runways two or three times; you’d think every designer showing this week was in one massive GM while creating their collections, and all came to the consensus it was time for something a tad fierier, if you will. Even Rihanna gave 2023’s need-to-know shade her stamp of approval during her Super Bowl halftime performance, wearing a flaming red custom Loewe look — and, yeah, you know what happens after Ri co-signs a look.

Sure, the in-your-face shade may seem like a stark departure from traditional fall mainstays, like deep burgundy, rich plum, and earthy olive. But, designers are proving the color to be, dare I say, relatively easy to wear. For one, vibrant red can seamlessly coordinate with the aforementioned classic autumn hues (romantic red and moody maroon are a lovely duo, no?), as well as your trusty neutrals, including subdued grey, muted beige, etc. And if you’re not ready to take the plunge and wear the color from head to toe — that’s okay, too. In fact, labels like Puppets and Puppets, who exhibited a punchy pump, and Heron Preston, who went with a bold baseball cap, are making a case for injecting just a hint of bright red into your look.

Need further convincing to welcome the traffic-stopping shade into your wardrobe? Explore the hottest red looks from this week below.

Sandy Liang

At Sandy Liang, models strolled down the catwalk in a wide range of punchy red pieces, from puffer jackets and coordinating trousers to carryalls and gloves. Above, the designer gave this head-to-toe vibrant red outfit a sweet feel via dainty bows.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho

Hot on the heels of Sandy Liang’s red-heavy show, Proenza Schouler showcased a super-sleek, refined approach to the brilliant shade. Rendered in buttery smooth leather, the evening dress above is practically begging to be worn to a cocktail party. Moreover, the bold style doesn’t require much accessorizing, as proven by the lack of jewelry on the model.

Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/Getty Images

At Jonathan Simkhai, a model wore a Campbell’s tomato soup-colored number (fall is the season for piping-hot meals, after all). Additionally, the dress tapped into another big trend this week: interesting cutouts. Boasting high-shine silver hardware, the midriff-baring look is bound to garner attention no matter where you wear it.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Perhaps the splashiest take on the trend so far was done by Patou, who didn’t just give clothing the red treatment — matching luggage rolled down the runway, too. (Pro tip: Consider this suitcase the perfect way never to lose your belongings while traveling.)

On board with 2023’s emerging color? Spice up your looks next fall with the intense shade.