Blame it on the years working from home in the early 2020s (when, you know, slippers replaced actual shoes), but flats have become the de facto silhouette for style enthusiasts everywhere. And, thankfully, this season is shaping up to be no different. In fact, if the latest batch of options to hit stores for spring 2024 are any indication, the comfy look won’t be fizzling out of the fashion landscape anytime soon.

Lately, there’s been a bevy of nostalgic styles. Ballet flats and Mary Janes — aka, silhouettes you likely associate with carefree childhood days — have been reinvigorated with edgy details (i.e., buckles and metal studs) and cool finishes (metallic, patent leather, etc.). And this spring, the (slightly controversial) mesh ballet flats, in particular, have gone mainstream. While the look was a bit niche last summer, the fun new offerings from brands like Loeffler Randall, Reformation, and Dolce Vita solidify the shoe’s uptick in popularity.

If you’re currently shopping for something a bit more sturdy and suitable for outdoor excursions, consider the boat shoe revival. Thanks to labels like Miu Miu and Loewe (both of which debuted the footwear on their Fall/Winter 2024 runways), the enthusiasm surrounding the preppy silhouette is palpable right now. In a similar vein, office-ready loafers continue to have a strong grip on the style set, and this season, slingback pairs are leading the pack.

Before we give away too many spoilers, keep scrolling below for expert insight and cute spring flats to add to your footwear collection.

Mesh Ballet Flats

We can thank The Row for putting mesh flats on the map in 2019. Now, nearly every fashion girl-favorite brand is coming out with their own version of the silhouette. Michelle Frantz, senior design director at Madewell, for one, references the retailer’s mesh Greta Ballet Flat as an in-demand silhouette. “It’s the perfect detail for spring as it brings lightness to the assortment and offers an easy outfit option with an exciting new texture,” she tells TZR. Pro tip: If you’re not ready to bare your toes just yet, wear yours with a calf-hitting sock.

Tailored Slingback Loafers

Can’t decide between a slingback flat or a loafer? There’s no need to pick favorites, thanks to the season’s hybrid style. According to Dolce Vita’s VP of design, Monique Rivera, the label’s tailored slingback loafer is a favorite amongst shoppers. “More deconstructed, soft, and unlined loafers will carry us into next year, offering a delicate feel,” she tells TZR. Dolce Vita isn’t the only label serving up this intriguing mash-up. Hereu also has its own take on the slingback loafer: the Caleta style, which boasts a camel brown hue and woven details.

Pointy-Toe Flats

Marina Larroude, co-founder of cult-favorite footwear label Larroudé, confirms pointy-toe flats — a style endorsed by The O.C.’s Marissa Cooper in the early aughts — are creeping back into the spotlight. She cites her namesake brand’s Ines flat as one way to test-drive the trend. “This style is sleeker than a ballet flat, looks very put-together, yet never compromises on the comfort of a flat,” explains Larroude. What’s more, silhouettes with details such as buckles (see Larroudé’s pair) and bows (Acne Studios has a chic look) are omnipresent. But if you’re partial to a minimal, no-fuss style, NEOUS’ Turus look fits the bill.

Round-Toe Boat Shoes

Stepping out in a pair of boat shoes probably wasn’t on your 2024 bingo card, but why not embrace the style’s unexpected comeback? Vanissa Antonious, creative director and founder of NEOUS, is noticing the silhouette gathering speed this spring, and specifically adores the latest designs from Miu Miu. “I also love the asymmetrical round-toe style from Loewe,” the expert tells TZR. “There is a beautiful softness and subtleness coming through in the loafer category.” Wear your boat shoes for a park picnic, an afternoon on the boardwalk, or whatever else may be on deck (sorry).

Red Mary Janes

Red flats are set for sartorial world domination. Or, more specially, red Mary Jane flats are. A go-to for celebrities like Zoë Kravitz and Kara Gerber, the silhouette is flirty and attention-commanding, especially in this vivid, industry-loved shade. This season, make your bold red pair the hero piece of your outfit by finishing with everyday basics, like a crisp white button-down and slouchy jeans. A puffy headband would be a fun addition, too.