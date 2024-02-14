Whether you’re watching a runway show from the front row or catching the clips online, it’s easy to focus your attention on the clothing — and why wouldn’t you? Designers have spent months on end bringing their latest collections to life. But if you’re not glancing down at the models’ feet, too, then you’re really missing out. The footwear at New York Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Week thus far is something to behold, with one trend standing out in particular: pointy-toe flats. While these new silhouettes feel quite modern — especially when styled with slouchy bottoms — those who were around in the early aughts may be reminded of the era when The O.C’s Marissa Cooper wore her metallic silver pairs with dangerously low-slung jeans. Oh, the nostalgia!

On Sunday morning, Ulla Johnson showed pointy-toe flats in various forms, from black Mary Janes with chunky buckles to a two-toned powder blue pair crafted from both leather and suede, styled with sparkly ankle-hitting socks. Meanwhile, Coach’s Creative Director Stuart Vevers is clearly a fan of the industry’s emerging coquette trend (which is all about flirty, feminine styles), considering he sent a red bow-adorned flat down the catwalk with a very sweet pastel pink pullover.

(+) Ulla Johnson Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Coach WWD/WWD/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Gabriela Hearst, on the other hand, went for a high-shine red iteration subtly peeking from underneath puddle pants. While we’re on the topic of color, the punchy pairs spotted at Carolina Herrera were an absolute feast for the eyes. TZR’s top pick from the lineup? The label’s sunny yellow slip-ons. And if you’re on the fence about dipping your toe into the trend, maybe Altuzarra’s understated take on the design will speak to you: a white style featuring a slightly rounded pointy toe. It felt incredibly fresh against the soft pink sweater and slinky striped skirt.

(+) Gabriela Hearst WWD/WWD/Getty Images (+) Carolina Herrera WWD/WWD/Getty Images (+) Altuzarra JP Yim/Getty Images Entertainment INFO 1/3

Even if you’re still undecided whether or not to embrace this soon-to-be-everywhere footwear trend, it’s always a plus that there’s another dressy flat silhouette out there — because why deal with a painful stiletto when you don’t have to?