Reformation doesn’t need a major introduction. The Los Angeles-based label was founded in 2009 and ever since then, it has won over the hearts — and wardrobes — of fashion editors, stylists, and celebrities thanks to its commitment to making versatile, eco-friendly items. Over the years, Ref has slowly but surely introduced new product offerings to fans, like its swimwear launch in 2020, and more recently, sneakers in 2022. Today, the brand announced yet another expansion to its diverse pool of items: handbags. On April 24, Reformation shared the exciting details via a campaign, which stars Daisy Jones & The Six actor Camila Morrone.

The inaugural purses, priced from $248 to $698, boasts three styles — the Rosetta, Chiara, and Vittoria. “Our goal was to offer a range of shapes that felt aligned in their minimalist aesthetic, but offered versatility from a functional perspective,” Alison Melville, the brand’s general manager of product innovation, tells TZR over email. “Rosetta is a classic shoulder bag, Vittoria is the ultimate carryall tote for hauling your entire life around in, and Chiara is ideal for transitioning from day to night with the option to style it as a shoulder bag or wristlet.” The brand’s tagline for its new category — “For keeping your sh*t together” — is therefore quite fitting.

Each design is available in two sizes and a wide range of hues, from pared-back neutrals like dark brown to cheerful pastels like soft purple. “Overall, we focused on a restrained color palette with lots of staple shades that can easily integrate into wardrobes year round, alongside a few pops of color that feel fresh for spring and summer,” Melville says. If you’re loving 2023’s metallic trend, the style expert invites you to pick up the high-shine medium Chiara bag to work into your evening outfits.

Courtesy Of Reformation

Sustainability, which is a vital part of Ref’s brand DNA, was at top of mind when creating the handbag collection. Melville says the styles are crafted from high-quality, traceable leathers sourced from European farms. “Leather has a complex supply chain, so we only work with Leather Working Group-audited tanneries that use best-in-class water, energy, and chemical management practices,” she adds. And after your bag goes through years of wear and you want to find it a new home, you can simply recycle it through the RefRecycling program.

Understandably, you may be wondering why Ref decided to launch purses now, nearly 15 years after its founding. According to Melville, customers have been vocal about wanting a handbag selection from the fashion girl-favorite label. “It pops up in customer surveys all the time, and last year handbags were even the top new category searched for on reformation.com,” she explains. “Our mission is to bring sustainable fashion to everyone, and expanding our assortment to offer customers more ways to get dressed with Ref is a core way we achieve this.” It’s safe to say Ref’s new drops are worth the 14-year wait.

Courtesy Of Reformation

As noted, Reformation tapped model and actor Morrone to front the campaign. “I’ve been a consumer and fan of Reformation for over 10 years now, and this campaign is actually not the first time I’ve worked with the brand,” Morrone said in the press release. “I was an e-commerce model back in 2014, so it’s a full circle moment to now be the face of Ref Handbags.” The shoot was styled by Danielle Goldberg, a celebrity stylist whose clients include Kaia Gerber, Laura Harrier, and Olivia Rodrigo.

Courtesy Of Reformation

What are you waiting for? Shop Ref’s debut bags, below. Every cool girl will be toting around one of the styles this summer — trust us.