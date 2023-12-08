With just two studio album under her belt, Olivia Rodrigo has already mastered the art of a signature beauty look. She’s stayed true to simple, sleek hairstyling for years, only switching it up on the rarest occasions, and you’d be hard-pressed to find any photos of her without her always-immaculate winged eyeliner. Because she has those foolproof favorites locked it, you know that anything that makes her stray from them has to be especially exciting. Case in point: Rodrigo’s puffy headband, spotted on her Dec. 7 taping of Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show. Made with icy-blue satin fabric, the accessory is both so winter-appropriate and extremely in line with one of the biggest celebrity beauty trends right now in general. It seems like with each new red carpet, more and more variations on the headband pop up — it was only a matter of time before Gen Z’s most beloved songstress got in on the action.

At first glance, the softly shiny finish on her medium-width headband — it’s neither especially thin nor very thick — read so luminously metallic that it looks silver or even like a pearlescent white. In fact, it’s a beautiful shade of pale blue that matches the floral pattern on her lace-trimmed dress.

(+) NBCUniversal/Getty Images (+) @oliviarodrigo INFO 1/2

Celebrity hairstylist Clayton Hawkins created Rodrigo’s holiday party-perfect style for the talk show taping. Sticking to her usual straight, center-aligned part, long, loose curls spilled down from the headband, which was positioned just an inch or so past her hairline and tucked behind the ears. Over on his Instagram page, Hawkins shares that the accessory is from the Jennifer Behr line, which has an arguable monopoly over the explosion of celebrity headband looks lately.

In the past 30 days alone, Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence, Sabrina Carpenter, and now Olivia Rodrigo have all worn Jennifer Behr pieces. Open it up to any brand, and you can add recent Lupita Nyong’o, Emily Ratajkowski, Salma Hayek and Kerry Washington looks to the growing list of stars participating in the trends, too. Between bows, ribbons, and headbands, it’s undeniable that statement hair accessories are ruling the season.

Shop Rodrigo’s exact piece and similar items just below — there’s still time to participate in the headband fun.