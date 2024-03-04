Much like every fashion editor out there, I’ve spent hours this past month scrolling through the new Fall/Winter 2024 collections on Getty. And though the fashion month fun isn’t over just yet (one more day!), there’s one major takeaway every style enthusiast should know: Red flats are set to rule the fashion scene. The up-and-coming footwear trend was particularly buzzy in New York; at Proenza Schouler, a pair of cherry-colored flats stood out against a nude see-through blouse and black and white relaxed trousers. Similarly, over at the Fforme show, ballet flats in the same striking fruit-inspired shade were paired with a black fuzzy jacket and silky slip dress, allowing all eyes to move down to the footwear (after taking in the intriguing texture play, that is).

Moreover, as I’ve also been closely investigating the street style in every city this season, it’s quickly become evident that attendees are on board with the trend as well. Below, you’ll find a few examples of red flats that made a splash on the sidewalks, from the crystal-encrusted style pictured outside the JW Anderson show in London to influencer Susie Lau’s pointy-toe silhouette, which she wore to the Valentino show in Paris.

(+) Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment INFO 1/3

Celebrities are also stepping out in the head-turning shoes. In January, Emma Stone and Hailey Bieber both opted for The Row’s Soft Loafer in cardinal red. Bieber styled the shoe with a sleek black leather trench coat and slouchy jeans, while Stone wore them with a casual gray pullover and navy trousers. (Though the shoe is currently unavailable, we found a near-identical pair below.)

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Get a head start on the booming footwear trend by shopping the best 10 red flats on the market below.