It happens to everyone — you put on a new purchase you absolutely couldn’t wait to debut, and then you run into someone who’s wearing the same exact thing. There are plenty of cool pieces to be found at high-street fashion destinations, but having a few alternatives with their own takes on the trends can help to make your wardrobe stand out. There are a number of stores like Zara, Topshop, or H&M in terms of trendiness, but that fly slightly more under the radar. These lesser-known online retailers and shops are your best bet for adopting the season's trends in your own way.

There's a reason why Zara has become the pinnacle of affordable trend-forward fashion. But, look to better-known alternatives like Mango and Aritzia, or lesser known boutiques like Lisa Says Gah or The Frankie Shop and you'll find a similar attention to what women want to wear right now. If right now you're busy browsing Zara's website, try perusing a few top alternatives to mix and match.

Below find 10 stores like Zara that'll curate your wardrobe with the trendiest pieces on the market.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Stores Like Zara: Aritzia

Best known for its iconic Super Puff jacket, Aritiza offers up everyday basics with a trendy twist. Its roster of in-house labels have you covered on everything from cozy loungewear to sleek silk dresses.

Stores Like Zara: COS

For classic pieces rendered in modern silhouettes, COS is a go-to for minimalists. From structured button-ups to everyday shirt dresses, this store has every elevated basic to stock up your wardrobe.

Stores Like Zara: Mango

You're probably familiar with Spanish fashion label Mango as it's a trend-forward favorite among many Instagram influencers. The fashion set is constantly sporting the label's chic, affordable staples. If you're looking to try out a trend before splurging, Mango has you covered.

Stores Like Zara: Reformation

Reformation is recognized for its sustainably-focused clothes, especially its jeans and floaty floral dresses. Get set for the warmer months to come with a bright printed dress or a fitted midi skirt from the Los Angeles-based brand. You'll be ready for a picnic in the park or barbecue in the label's adorable pieces.

Stores Like Zara: Need Supply

Head over to Need Supply for a one-stop-shop to all the trendiest pieces by the coolest contemporary labels. Aside from its in-house Need label, you'll find designers like Ganni, Nanushka, Rachel Comey, and By Far.

Stores Like Zara: & Other Stories

Affordable retailer & Other Stories is chock-full of youthful separates in soft pastel hues, abstract prints, and luxe materials. Take one scroll through its website and you'll discover every statement piece you never knew you needed.

Stores Like Zara: Lisa Says Gah

Based in San Francisco, Lisa Says Gah features of-the-moment independent designers that hit on all the major trends. You'll find wild prints and quirky accessories from labels like Holiday The Label, Tach Clothing, Mara Hoffman, and its in-house brand.

Stores Like Zara: The Frankie Shop

If you ask any fashion girl where she shops, you'll likely hear The Frankie Shop. The lineup is curated with wardrobe essentials that feature a touch of trend, topped off with French-girl flair. But if you see something you like, note that the pieces often sellout fast.

Stores Like Zara: Oak + Fort

Canadian brand Oak + Fort focuses on clean, fresh designs that value staples over fleeting trends. A majority of its selection are neutral basics that you'll easily incorporate into your everyday wardrobe.

Stores Like Zara: Pixie Market

The "older sister" to The Frankie Shop, Pixie Market experiments with volume and shape, while incorporating of-the-moment trends into its clothes. Unique open back sweaters, tiered maxi skirts, and puff-sleeve blouses are just a few stylish pieces you can shop.