Kate Middleton Loves This Under-$100 Trans-Seasonal Pants

It’s not every day you see a royal wearing a super dressed-down outfit. More often than not, prestigious public figures like Kate Middleton and Queen Letizia opt for elegant dresses, tailored suiting, cashmere and wool-blend coats, pleated skirts, and other occasion-appropriate attire. For this reason, a recent photo shared on the official Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Instagram account might’ve took many fans by surprise. Over the weekend, the royal couple shared a COVID-19 vaccination moment that featured Middleton wearing blue jeans from & Other Stories with an equally as casual white top. It’s worth noting that the Duchess’ entire outfit was composed of foolproof basics from affordable fashion brands — barring her exquisite sapphire engagement ring, of course.

In the photo, Middleton wore a ribbed cream-colored top from H&M and a pair of classic slim-leg jeans from & Other Stories. This was one of the rare occasions that the Duchess of Cambridge let her followers see her off-duty style, as the majority of her public appearances usually encompass a floral dress from the likes of Erdem or a polished blouse. “Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London’s Science Museum,” read the Instagram caption. “I’m hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout — thank you for everything you are doing.” Her husband, Prince William, also received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine earlier in May.

With her vaccination outfit, the royal not only showcased her laid-back personality, but she also proved that she’s a master of rewearing fashion staples. The H&M white top was first spotted on Middleton back in September 2016 when she visited Cornwall in England. She then proceeded to wear the same item, with a blazer again, just a few weeks later while on a royal tour of Canada. From what fans have seen so far, it looks like Middleton has a soft spot for this versatile, wear-everywhere piece.

Although Middleton’s exact items — the jeans and the top — are currently sold out, you can find similar denim styles to shop, below. Scroll on to find TZR’s favorites as the trans-seasonal bottoms will remain timeless for years to come. Then, if you’re looking for more ways to style your jeans, check out how Jennifer Aniston has done it throughout the years.

