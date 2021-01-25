This season, everyone's leaning into puffer coats and the celebrity set is no exception. Between printed styles and classic black options, however, the endless assortment of down coats makes it difficult to discern which style is just right for you. Luckily, one Hollywood star (and her whole family) just showed you how to put your own spin on the outerwear piece. Yara Shahidi's puffer coat moment with her mom and brother made a strong case for pastel outerwear. What's more: They each chose different colors, proving that puffers can work for everyone.

On Jan. 24, the actress and model posted an Instagram photo from a sunrise walk with her mom Keri Shahidi and her brother Sayeed Shahidi. As evidenced by Keri's many early-morning social media posts, her a.m. ritual has quickly become a family affair. For the outing, the trio selected puffer coats of differing dusky shades, creating a color story similar to the vista behind them. Yara and Sayeed both wore Aritzia's popular Super Puff style. Yara's outerwear featured a green khaki hue with a matte finish, while her brother went in the opposite direction with a pearlescent coat and black hardware. Keri's coat was bubblegum pink (to match her flamingo-hued sneakers). The whole family took the pastel moment a step further by pairing the coats with garments in other soothing hues. Yara's henley top and knit pants reflected the 2019 pistachio color trend. Meanwhile, Keri and her son matched in white Adidas joggers. As for footwear, it was chunky sneakers all around.

The Shahidi's coat moment is well worth imitating with your own family or quarantine crew. To do so, first grab a Super Puff yourself and then pair it with pieces in neutral shades. From there, grab your plus-one, and plus-two, for an early morning walk and, of course, take a photo to document the sunrise. Shop every item you'll need for your nature trek, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.