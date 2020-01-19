This Brand Is Just Like Aritzia & No One Knows About It Yet

If you're up to date on your favorite influencers' latest street style moments, then you've probably scrolled past more than one oversized puffer coat that was layered to perfection. (PSA: You can find that exact coat at Aritzia.) Aside from the ever-so-popular Super Puff jacket, the Vancouver-based retailer has also won over hearts for its minimally chic aesthetic. It's a key destination for those core wardrobe staples at an attainable price. However, if you're looking to broaden your horizons a bit, consider shopping these 11 brands like Aritzia, for even more elevated essentials.

Aside from Aritzia’s everyday pieces, other modern brands such as The Frankie Shop and RE ONA offer every staple you need to fill the gaps in your wardrobe from cozy knits to luxe basics. The Frankie Shop has the latest fall 2021 fashion trends from sweater vests to trendy trousers, that you’ll get lost in all the stylish modern pieces. The label is a go-to for the modern woman who is looking for timeless pieces with a unique touch. Meanwhile, RE ONA has more of a clean and minimalistic aesthetic, where you’ll find yourself thinking if you should upgrade all your everyday basics for a high-quality version. That’s not all though, as The Frankie Shop and RE ONA are only two trendy brands out of the other stylish labels that are attracting attention from fashion-forward celebs like Jennifer Lopez and Hailey Bieber.

If you're in the mood to check out trendy it-Girl brands, TZR curated an assortment of names to put on your radar ASAP below. Whether you're on the hunt for a soft new turtleneck or a toasty wool coat, find 11 brands like Aritzia to shop for your luxe staples ahead.

Pixie Market

Pixie Market was founded in 2006 by co-founders Gaelle Drevet and Magda Pietrobellli. The store is known for its stylish and polished ready-to-wear items. Don’t be alarmed if the pieces look expensive, as the prices won't break the bank. Luckily, you can now peruse its offerings online, as when it first launched, the store resided only in New York City's Lower East Side.

The Frankie Shop

The Frankie Shop is another prized label founded by Drevet and is the "older sister" brand to Pixie Market. The cool-girl destination nails luxe basics, which can be contributed to its cult following — celebs like Jennifer Lopez and Hailey Bieber, influencers, and even editors. The brand is a fashion girl favorite since 2014 and has locations in New York City's Lower East Side and Paris. If you aren't nearby either of the cities, you can shop on the retailer's site, as well as on Net-a-Porter. Be aware, if you see something you love, don't sleep on it because the products often sell out fast.

RE ONA

Are you looking to update your back-to-work outfit with a new oversized suit set or are you on the search for everyday pieces like T-shirts and shorts? Well, your search ends here. RE ONA is a Black-owned brand that specializes in chic luxe basics. The label’s founders are London-born sisters Christina and Philiscia Abayomi, who sought to create a brand that encompassed the quality clothing from their Nigerian culture and the sophisticated London style. In its selection, you'll only find neutral shades like browns, tans, and creams, so you can even create a monochromatic look.

COS

COS is a heaven for minimalists with its inventory of modern pieces that will instantly elevate your closet. The collection features every essential you need to curate your wardrobe – think luxe boots, cozy shirtdresses, button-up blouses, and wool coats. Plus, looking at the beautiful assortment, you'd never guess how affordable the brand is. (You can get a high-quality double-breasted coat for less than $300.)

& Other Stories

If you ask a group of fashion girls where they frequently shop for stylish staples, chances are & Other Stories is high up on their lists. Within the fashion brand, you'll spot pieces with pastel hues like pistachio and lilac, as well as exciting, eye-catching prints. Don’t worry, there's something for minimalists too. They also feature every basic you need for winter: long coats, chunky turtlenecks, and cardigans galore.

Totême

Totême features classic silhouettes with chic designs and is known for making "go-to uniforms.” The sophisticated label is based in New York and designed in Stockholm. While the pieces are a bit more expensive than other brands on this list, you'll be investing in an item that will last for years.

The Hour

The Hour is a London-based luxury plus-size label that offers sizes 10 to 24. The brand's lavish selection of dresses, coats, knitwear, and trousers are made to beautifully drape the body. You can find colorful two-tone blazers, embellished coats, and abstract printed dresses. All of the pieces are designed to be versatile, so you can easily coordinate with any item from your wardrobe.

Reformation

Reformation is a bohemian and feminine fashion brand adored by celebrities like Emma Roberts and Taylor Swift. The brand is based in Los Angeles and focuses on sustainability, using materials like Tencel and Viscose to construct the products. While Reformation is often associated with denim and sundresses, you can also find staples like bodysuits and upscale blouses. There’s also frequently a waitlist for its popular pieces (consider checking out the back in stock tab), so you know the label must be worth the hype.

Petite Studio

Petite girls, rejoice — this one is for you. The New York-based brand specializes in fit and tailoring for petite women. The label's philosophy is to invest in the basics, meaning skip the fast fashion. The website states that the pieces are intended to last a long time, as the company focuses on detail and creating quality pieces — its average garment takes 20 hours to construct. You can finally say goodbye to hemming fees.

Mijeong Park

Mijeong Park is still somewhat under the radar, but you can find classic and timeless gems. The Los Angeles-based brand was founded in 2015 and the collection of modern silhouettes and neutral tones are inspired by California’s comfortable vibe. The label, which is just like Aritzia except few know about it, is worth checking out. It’s stocked with effortlessly cool must-haves like neck warmers, which look like a blend between a cardigan draped over your shoulders and a cape.

Mango

If you're excited about a new trend, but aren't thrilled about the steep designer prices for them, Mango is for you. You'll spot cool pieces: quilted jackets, biker jackets, and leather Bermuda shorts all for fair prices. In addition, you'll see the affordable attire on celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Katie Holmes, and Sophie Turner, so naturally, the line is a celeb favorite.