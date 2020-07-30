Every so often, you make a gripping discovery that gives way to an inner conflict: to rave about the find or keep it your little secret? In this case, Source Unknown is your newest emerging fashion treasure. The e-tailer is already an obsessed-about favorite among fashion girls for its affordable takes on popular trends — so no one'll blame if you decide to keep this find all to yourself.

Founded in March 2020, Source Unknown is a multi-brand retailer that also has its own private label — though its hard to distinguish which is which on the site. "Everything we source is manufactured overseas in factories located primarily in East Asia and local brands from Australian, Chinese, Russian and Spanish designers," a spokesperson for Source Unknown tells TZR via email. The store specializes in trend-adjacent basics that manage to feel both of-the-moment and timeless: Think ribbed tank tops, square-toe mules, oversized blazers, and chunky gold link necklaces. One scroll through the retailer's feed should tell you everything you need to know: Each piece — which generally ranges around the $75 mark — feels like it was made for the perfect Instagram photo. You likely spotted its strapless knit top on your feed as it was its first viral piece that seemingly every influencer got their hands on; it sold out so quickly that it prompted the brand to also release iterations of the same piece in neutral black and dreamy sage hues.

Though the brand's founder is shrouded in mystery — the spokesperson for the brand would only mention that she's "a woman who has travelled around the world and ... has knowledge of local East Asian brands and international brands" — the site aims to introduce more East Asian brands like Sabot and Design By Maryam to the American market. (Though, possibly as a nod to the store's name, it doesn't call out specific brands on its e-commerce.) That hasn't stopped customers from scooping up every new release: Source Unknowns weekly drops can often sell out the same day.

Ahead, find some Source Unknown affordable takes on 15 of the moment's biggest trends.

