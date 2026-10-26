Of all the trends we’ve seen this year, perhaps none have had quite a grip on the fashion industry as fringe. Paying homage to the hippie movement of the ‘60s and ‘70s, the playful look has infiltrated nearly every facet of our wardrobes, from ready-to-wear (jackets! skirts!) to accessories (think all manner of handbags and scarves). With that in mind, it’s no wonder fringe remains at the forefront of fall fashion.

On the Fall/Winter 2026 runways, nearly every heavy hitter incorporated fringe into its collection, showcasing the detail’s versatility. Proenza Schouler opted for a black column dress featuring cascading, feather-like trim that swept across the silhouette, punctuated by silver hardware for an edgy finish. Altuzarra, meanwhile, presented a minimalist beige top with a draped neckline and extra-long fringe spilling from the shoulders. In the accessories department, Etro doubled down on the playful detail, debuting printed fringed scarves and beaded suede bags.

Of course, the trend has trickled down from the catwalks, with many a contemporary brand betting big on the textured look for fall. Have a chilly-weather wedding on the calendar? Look to the likes of Retrofête or Reformation for an occasion-ready take. Or, if a fringe skirt is more your speed, Maje has you covered.

For more must-have fringe pieces to shop this fall, scroll onward.

Mango Halter Neck Top With Fringe $100 See On Mango Layer this halterneck top over black jeans for an evening-out look.

Aligne Leona Scarf Satin Top $185 See On Shopbop Minimalists, this sleek white fringe scarf top has your name written all over it.

Reformation Valentina Mini Beaded Bag $268 See On Shopbop This Reformation bag looks like a hidden gem from a vintage shop.

Frēda Salvador Ramona Fringe Loafer $450 $360 See On Frēda Salvador A little fringe goes a long way on these suede loafers.

The Frankie Shop Bianca Fringed Barrel Leg Pants $445 See On The Frankie Shop Featuring wispy, barely-there fringe, these barrel-leg pants are a low-key way to try the trend.

Sundial Vesper Tassel-Detailed Grosgrain Belt $475 See On Net-a-Porter Never underestimate the power of a statement belt, especially one adorned with tassels.

Maje Fringed Faux Leather Skirt $560 See On Bloomingdale's This faux leather fringe skirt is practically begging to hit the dance floor.

Dôen Lavon Fringed Printed Silk-Blend Satin Wide-Leg Pants $370 See On Net-a-Porter Between the bold print and delicate fringe detailing, these Dôen pants are sure to turn heads.

Chan Luu Beaded Skinny Scarf $145 See On Chan Luu Throw it back to the early aughts with this beaded fringe skinny scarf.

Gia Borghini Amelia Fringe Heel $890 See On Revolve Paired with a simple white tee and slouchy jeans, Gia Borghini’s fringe heels are sure to steal the spotlight.

Simon Miller Mabel Vegan Leather Fringe Jacket $495 See On Simon Miller Give your fall wardrobe a Western-inspired touch with Simon Miller’s vegan leather fringe jacket.