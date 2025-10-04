The best thing about fall fashion is the array of sumptuous and tactile pieces that reappear, from suede and leather to tweed, wool, and velvet. A continuation of the bohemian revival and a nod to the ever-influential 1970s, it’s no surprise that fringe details are also something that people are increasingly reaching for.

This season, add movement, interest, and a conversation-starting element to your outfit with a fringed accessory. Shoulder bags, drawstring pouches, and clutches from dangling details are a no-brainer, as are boots that tap into the prevailing interest in all things Western.

Alternatively, for something even more extra and sure to set you apart, opt for capes, shawls, or vests that feature fringe. You can either layer them on top of your favorite outerwear, or use as a shrug to keep you warm during winter weddings and holiday parties.

Scroll through for some fringe favorites to shimmy your way through Q4 with.

Strathberry x Cinq a Sept Osette Midi Suede Pouch $275 See on Cinq a Sept From the collaboration between Scottish handbag label Strathberry and New York-based Cinq a Sept, this sleek and subtle drawstring pouch is finished with layers of suede fringe and Strathberry’s famous music bar gold hardware.

By Malene Birger Pinla Fringed Cape $280 See On Moda Operandi A key investment piece, this elegant cape can jazz up your existing jackets, blazers, and silk tops for the foreseeable future.

Mango Beaded Bag $90 See On Mango This embellished evening bag will add a sophisticated edge to your holiday season slip dresses and suiting.

Stetson Glam Over The Knee Boots $395 See On Stetson ICYMI, nods to Westernwear still abound. Stetson, about to celebrate its 160th anniversary, is the go-to for cowgirl-approved cool.

Veronica Beard Suede Fringe Slouch Shoulder Bag $895 See On Shopbop Chocolate brown, suede, and fringe? Tick, tick, tick. This roomy chain-adorned Veronica Beard tote hits all the seasonal trends in one.

Madewell Lexie Fringe Ankle Boot $258 tlltltlt See On Madewell For a more understated approach to a yee-haw-worthy fringe boot, consider this low-heeled option from Madewell.

Cos Fringe Mohair Scarf $135 See On Cos How could your winter outfits ever get boring, with a pop of cheery red courtesy of this fringe-edged cozy number?

Altuzarra Origami Mini Suede Fringe Bag $695 tktkktkt See On Net-a-Porter A standout accessory on the runways of New York in February, Altuzarra’s divine cascading fringe bag is shoppable now.

Flattered Agnes Suede Bag $425 tkktktt See On Flattered A sandy-hued shoulder bag from the Scandinavian accessories brand to know.

Polo Ralph Lauren Polo ID Fringe Bag $548 ktkktktkt See On Bloomingdale's Seen everywhere from Wimbledon to New York Fashion Week, the Polo ID bag is a versatile, seasonless staple.

& Other Stories Suede Fringe Vest $459 tkktktkt See On Stories For the maximalists, a suede fringe vest is one way to go all-in on the trend — bonus: It works for summer festival season too.