Readers' Choice Awards: Best Winter Wedding Venues

Winter weddings come with their own kind of magic — and an excellent excuse for a statement coat. Whether you envision a mountain escape or an intimate estate celebration, the setting deserves as much consideration as the dress. For The Zoe Report’s Readers’ Choice Awards, Blackberry Mountain, Brush Creek Ranch, and Cedar Lakes Estate are contenders for Best Winter Wedding Venues. Which one would you say “I do” to? Cast your vote.

Have questions? Read the official Readers’ Choice rules.

Photos Courtesy of Brush Creek Ranch/Shauna & Jordon/Ceder Lakes Estate/Leila Brewster/Dunton Hot Springs/Jack Richmond/Madeline Hotel & Residences/Auberge Collection/Manor Vail Lodge/Montage Deer Valley/Omni Mount Washington Resort & Spa/Sun Valley Resort/The Little Nell/Schulze James/Topnotch Resort/Troutbeck/Matthew Mancuso