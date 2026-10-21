Jewelry is the perfect avenue for experimentation. You can mix and match different metals, layer to your heart’s content, and play around with unexpected combinations. Earrings, though, can be a bit trickier. After all, piercings are required — or are they? Enter ear cuffs, which are, well, exactly what they sound like: earrings that wrap around the outer edges of your ears, no piercings necessary.

Celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, who dresses the likes of McKenna Grace and Ella Bright, is on board with the trend — so much so that she incorporated ear cuffs into her recent collaboration with Aurate. “An ear cuff can completely change the energy of a look, even if you’re wearing something as simple as a white tee; it can make a statement without feeling overly done or trying too hard,” she tells TZR. In her opinion, the accessory has earned a spot in jewelry boxes thanks to its versatility. Essentially, it’s an easy way to elevate your ear stack without the commitment of another piercing.

Like any trend, ear cuffs have evolved over the years. “Initially, I think ear cuffs were more simple, classic gold and pretty traditional, but in the past few years there are so many fun versions,” Dickson explains. These days, she’s seeing them take on a more statement-making role. “We’ve seen the really bold, sculptural styles, but now there’s so much variety — from barely-there metallic cuffs to more architectural, almost sculptural pieces,” the celebrity stylist shares. Her favorite iteration? A wide ear cuff. “I’ve been obsessed with a bigger stone, almost like a ring.”

Courtesy Of Aurate

When it comes to styling an ear cuff, Dickson suggests pairing the accessory with an understated outfit — think a white tee and a great pair of jeans. “I also think there’s something cool about wearing a single statement cuff rather than trying to create a perfectly balanced ear stack,” she adds. “For me, it’s always about contrast: something bold with something understated. Personally, I love them stacked, two different styles together, same ear.” Eager to give the trend a try? Ahead, shop a range of ear cuffs, from subtle, minimalist designs to bold, attention-grabbing styles.

Aurate x Molly Dickson Georgian Bold Ear Cuff $148 See On Aurate The aforementioned collection features this chunky ear cuff, adorned with an oval-shaped lab-grown white sapphire in a five-prong Georgian setting. Pretty and polished.

ITÄ “Miri” Multi-Gemstone Ear Cuff $2,250 See On ITÄ Can’t settle on just one color when accessorizing? Thanks to ITÄ’s multicolored gemstone ear cuff, you don’t have to.

Eternate Double Hoop Earrings $131 See On Eternate For those who appreciate a subtle smattering of sparkle, these double-hoop ear cuffs are sure to do the trick.

Jennifer Fisher Natasha Ear Cuff $65 See On Jennifer Fisher If statement jewelry isn’t your thing, consider this chunky high-shine gold ear cuff from Jennifer Fisher.

Simuero Faro Gold-Plated Amethyst Ear Cuff $210 See On Net-a-Porter All eyes will be on Simuero’s Faro gold-plated amethyst ear cuff — just wait.

Ōkan Studio Yūgi 4-Layer Earcuff $456 See On Ōkan Studio Who doesn’t love an illusion style? This piece looks like four ear cuffs for the price of one.

Hermès Pop H Ear Cuff $375 See On Hermès Fans of Hermès will be all over the fashion house’s light pink logo-shaped cuff.

Stone & Strand Seagrass At Twilight Ear Cuff $225 See On Stone & Strand Boasting peridot and natural white diamonds, this Stone & Strand ear cuff is luxe yet playful.

H&M 3-Pack Ear Cuffs $13 $5 See On H&M You needn’t spend a fortune on ear cuffs. Thanks to H&M, you can score a pack for under $10.

Sophie Bille Brahe Emma Deux Earcuff $535 See On No.3 Prefer timeless jewelry? This pearl-adorned ear cuff will be right up your alley.