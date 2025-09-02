Rachel Scott has added another feather to her cap, as she has been named creative director at Proenza Schouler, effective immediately. The announcement comes less than a year after the Diotima founder received the CFDA’s prestigious accolade of womenswear designer of the year.

The 41-year-old talent takes over from one-time industry wunderkinds Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, who notably decamped to lead Loewe back in April, succeeding Jonathan Anderson.

In her role, Jamaica-born Scott will lead the acclaimed 22-year-old label, bringing her own sense of what the modern American woman wants to look and feel like. Her own brand Diotima has gone from strength to strength since its debut in 2021. The line received immediate acclaim for its fresh, year-round, city-approved approach to traditional Caribbean craft, including a luxury and tailoring-focus take on crochet and knitwear.

Commenting on the new chapter, Shira Suveyke Snyder, chief executive officer at Proenza Schouler, heralded Scott as “one of the most celebrated design talents of today” and said she looks forward to welcoming her “female perspective” which marries craft with innovation.

Scott, who is based in Brooklyn, New York, echoed that she is looking forward to fusing her own perspective with the legacy of the beloved brand. “Proenza Schouler, a brand at the heart of American Fashion, [is] one I have long admired. I hold deep respect for the beauty and world Jack and Lazaro so brilliantly crafted,” she said in a press release.

On Tuesday, shortly after her appointment became public, the recent Fashion Trust US ready-to-wear category winner, revealed a glimpse at what she is cooking up.

Scott will continue to run Diotima, with her upcoming Spring/Summer 2026 collection set to be revealed during a runway show hosted during New York Fashion Week on September 15.

The Proenza Schouler Spring/Summer 2026 collection was designed by the in-house team, with input from Scott, with her first official offering to follow in February during the Fall/Winter 2026 season.

Meanwhile, her predecessors are readying to show the world what their chapter at Spanish luxury goods house Loewe will look like, with a hotly-anticipated freshman debut in Paris in the coming weeks. Welcoming Scott to take up where they left off, the designers said: “Rachel is someone whose work we have always admired. Her trajectory over the last few years has been impressive to watch. As founders and board members of the company, we are proud to welcome her to this very special brand and excited to see how she will embrace and evolve the legacy and spirit.”