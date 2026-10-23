Fashion can be hard to predict. Sure, thanks to the cyclical nature of trends, many of the pieces we wore as kids have reared their heads again. But other trends seem to come out of nowhere. Case in point: the season’s cummerbund craze. Long associated with men’s tuxedos and black-tie attire, the wide silk sash has crossed over into womenswear, with recent runway collections putting the accessory on the map (well, at least for women). And much like a tie or suit, cummerbunds aren’t actually that tricky to style — stay with us here.

Of course, it never hurts to glean some style inspiration from the catwalks. For Spring/Summer 2027, a number of designers gave cummerbunds a luxe spin, offering plenty of outfit ideas to emulate. The looks at Kallmeyer’s show, for instance, had fashion girls buzzing, eager to incorporate the menswear piece into their wardrobes. White cummerbunds were layered over silky cream blouses and cobalt blue button-ups, paired with pleated trousers. At TWP, cummerbunds were styled in a decidedly nonchalant way — black versions blended seamlessly into trousers in the same hue. Valentino, meanwhile, gave a muted green cummerbund a maximalist treatment, pairing it with a rich yellow lace top, checkered blazer, and a stack of super-chunky necklaces.

(+) Kallmeyer Spring 2027. Courtesy Of Kallmeyer (+) TWP Spring 2027. Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Valentino Spring 2027. Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/3

If you partook in the recent scarf-as-a-belt styling trend, wearing a high-shine cummerbund isn’t actually all that different. Simply fasten a cummerbund — white, blue, purple ... whatever your preference — over jeans or trousers. Or, for something a bit more unexpected, wear the accessory atop a jacket, namely a lightweight style like a trench coat. Either way, a cummerbund is just the thing to inject some personality into your outfit.

For more ideas on how to style a cummerbund this season, scroll onward.

Splash Of Color

A colorful cummerbund is perfect for breaking up a head-to-toe neutral look, as seen here. This fall, opt for an of-the-moment hue, like rich purple, to offset an all-brown ensemble. And for an extra pop of color, slip into bright blue heels.

Print Perfect

You needn’t stick to a classic silk sash. Printed cummerbunds, such as this striped iteration, are just as impactful. Keep things cohesive on the bottom with gray pinstriped trousers, and feel free to have some fun up top — a ruffled blouse and long pendant necklace will do the job.

Polished Yet Practical

Martin Romero

Freelance writer Jalil Johnson is a proponent of cummerbunds, even dedicating a Substack post to the trend. For a more everyday take on the accessory, follow his lead: Layer a pastel cummerbund over a striped polo and khaki trousers, then finish with a denim jacket.

Color Play

Use a bright cummerbund to experiment with unexpected color combinations. For example, a vibrant purple version paired with a soft pink sweater creates a striking juxtaposition, especially when grounded by deep gold taffeta trousers.

Statement Maker

Don’t be afraid to work a statement cummerbund into your outfit. This button-adorned iteration instantly elevates an otherwise pared-back ensemble. Let the accessory do all the heavy lifting by keeping your jewelry dainty and understated.