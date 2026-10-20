Last April, a truly iconic fashion pairing was born when Gap and Victoria Beckham announced their first-ever collaborative capsule, one filled with elevated takes on the brand’s beloved basics — like jeans, tees, utility jackets, and the like. To no one’s surprise, it was a hit, especially due to fans of the celebrity-fave designer getting access to her aesthetic at a significantly more affordable price point than usual. Well, good news: They’ve done it again. Launching Tuesday, Oct. 23 at 9 a.m. ET online and in select stores, the Gap x Victoria Beckham Fall/Winter 2026 collection is dropping just in time to refresh your seasonal wardrobe with cool outerwear, cozy knits, and dark wash denim — all with VB’s signature edge.

“From the start, we envisioned this partnership in two chapters, allowing us to build on the strong foundation of the first collection and go even further with the second,” Mark Breitbard, president and CEO of Gap, shared via press release. “The strong customer response to the Spring collection reinforced what we believed from the beginning: Victoria Beckham's distinct design perspective brings a fresh lens to Gap's iconic essentials, and this collection builds on that momentum with elevated wardrobe staples designed for everyday wear.” Together, the classic American brand and the former Spice Girl — who has been honing her minimalist style for decades — have created a 37-piece collection of updated seasonal silhouettes made in quintessential fall and winter fabrications, including cashmere, merino wool, and Gap’s signature CashSoft.

Courtesy of The Gap (+) Courtesy of Gap (+) Courtesy of Gap INFO 1/2

Taking inspiration from works in the Doris and Donald Fisher Collection at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the collection embraces a classically autumnal, moody color palette of rich reds and deep, warm neutrals, which allows for seamless mixing and matching — both with pieces within the collection as well as your existing wardrobe favorites. “Each piece was designed to work as part of a modern wardrobe — refined and considered, but still effortless and made to be worn in many different ways,” Beckham added.

The Fall/Winter 2026 collection mostly consists of three main categories: knits, outerwear, and denim. Knitwear favorites include layerable merino turtleneck sweaters and ribbed funnel-neck half-zips. The coat and jacket selection includes satin bombers, oversized parkas, and wool-blend Chesterfield coats that pair just as well with sweats (which are also a part of this collection) as holiday party attire. As for the denim, choose between Beckham’s signature high-waist, straight-leg silhouette and Gap’s currently trending low-slung, baggy styles. And besides jeans, denim is expressed through latch-collar and shirt jackets as well, encouraging head-to-toe dressing.

Courtesy of Gap

Similar to the spring collection, pricing for these pieces ranges from $28 to $368 — with the outerwear styles being at the higher end of the spectrum. And if it’s as successful as last time, plan for favorites to sell out fast (FYI, we’re eyeing up a brown quilted parka, curved utility pant, and cropped corduroy shirt). To be first in line, make sure you head to gap.com bright and early Tuesday morning and start refining your fall and winter wardrobe.