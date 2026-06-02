When it comes to online shopping, there’s an overabundance of options to sift there. In its Fitting Room series, The Zoe Report editors do the legwork for you by highlighting a brand or collection worth knowing, trying key pieces on a variety of body sizes and shapes.

Influencer collaborations have long been a winning formula for Reformation. The eco-friendly label has a strong track record of teaming up with cult-favorite content creators, including Nara Smith, Devon Lee Carlson, and Sara Walker. On June 1, Ref unveiled perhaps one its most buzzed-about partnership yet: a collection with Courtney Grow, a Brooklyn-based tastemaker lauded for her playful, effortlessly cool fashion sense. True to Grow’s aesthetic, the 18-piece line is filled with whimsical, wearable pieces — and it’s already selling out fast. In other words? Run, don't walk.

Anyone familiar with Grow’s approach to fashion knows the influencer isn't afraid to mix unexpected elements into her looks, and her Ref collection makes it easy to follow suit. Take the candy-colored James Tie Pant, for instance. Tested by The Zoe Report's Assistant Social Media Editor, Eman Naseer, the roomy bottoms are perfect for running around town or kicking back on vacation. Meanwhile, the collection's mauve sporty jacket is a striking counterpoint to laid-back ribbed capris and feminine kitten heels, as this fashion writer demonstrates below.

Looking for more fresh ways to wear pieces from the Reformation x Courtney Grow collaboration? Ahead, see how our editors styled their favorites from the collection.

Eman Naseer, Social Media Assistant

“There have been a few days over the last few weeks that served as a harsh reminder of just how hot the upcoming New York months will be. To survive the sticky city heat, breathable, loose-fitting fabrics are an absolute must. Which is exactly why I opted for the James Tie Pant in spearmint. I’ve been on the lookout for a minty addition to my wardrobe, as I’ve seen the shade really explode this season, so I was super excited when I saw the pants came in this colorway. The hidden tie feature creates an adjustable balloon silhouette that adds a bit more interest than your typical straight-leg pant. I love how brown and mint complement each other, so I really leaned into that color scheme when styling these bottoms. I paired the pants with a sheer Paloma Wool top, added a pair of brown heels to dress it up, and finished the look with a long gold necklace and a chunky gold cuff. I can’t wait to wear this exact outfit on my upcoming beach holiday.”

Kelsey Stewart, Fashion Writer

Courtesy Of Kelsey Stewart

“I’ve developed a bit of an obsession with track jackets lately — in the past couple of months alone, I’ve added three different styles to my wardrobe, including this super-cute mauve version from the collection. The moment I saw it, I knew it had to be mine. (It doesn’t hurt that mauve happens to be one of my favorite colors.) I love balancing sporty pieces with more polished staples, so I styled the jacket with black ribbed Donni capris and Reformation’s patent leather kitten-heel mules. Thanks to its lightweight fabric, I have a feeling this track jacket will be in heavy rotation all summer long.”

Angela Melero, Editorial Director

Angela Melero

“I’ve wasted no time in booking my summer trips: Palm Springs, Monte Carlo, North Carolina, Mexico. While the locales are all significantly different, this top will be the through line for all of my travel style diaries. It’s that versatile. I love that the fitted corset silhouette works with everything from baggy jean shorts to flowy bohemian skirts. The cheery chartreuse and spearmint shades it comes in epitomize the warm-weather season — so fresh and fun.”