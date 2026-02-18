Amid a blistery cold New York Fashion Week, the industry insiders ventured into the trend-filled tundra to see what the Fall/Winter 2026 shows had to offer. The essence of fall/winter collections is often comprised of typical staples such as bold outerwear, a variety of textured fabrics, and intricate layering. But this season’s themes went beyond just your average anorak.

Niche accessories were a standout trend that brought many collections to life, from scene-stealing brooches at brands like Ralph Lauren and Coach to slouchy, ‘00s-style torso belts at brands like Tory Burch and TWP.

And just when you thought the hip-hanging belts were the only millennial trend to make a comeback, 7 For All Mankind’s early aughts-inspired show declared the return of the skinny jeans and denim-on-denim looks. From the runways to the streets, jeans was truly everywhere this season.

NYFW also successfully embraced color, despite the dreary grey scale of winter. And with distinct color-block styling at the shows, red emerged as a top hue for the season. From cherry to ruby, various shades of crimson appeared in many a collection from Proenza Schouler and Public School to Coach and Zankov.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Ahead, see five standout trends from NYFW that will define the fall season.

Not Your Grandmother’s Brooch

(+) Ralph Lauren Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images (+) Sergio Hudson Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images (+) Cult Gaia Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images INFO 1/3

Brooches are the vintage-style accessories that have been all over the red carpets this awards season. And the Fall/Winter runways were no different. At Ralph Lauren, large art-deco, embellished brooches adorned knit capes, wraps, and even scarf ties, while at Coach, a selection of models walked the runway wearing silver sun and heart-shaped, key-lock iterations. Khaite’s predominantly black-and-white collection featured a pop of color with delicate orange-and-pink floral pins, while Sergio Hudson brought the drama to his 10-year anniversary show with large, life-like flowers pinned on his signature monochrome suiting. Elsewhere, Cult Gaia and Tory Burch took a sculptural approach to the brooch trend with molded, metal pins shaped like skinny starfish and slender sardines, respectively.

Cherry Red On Top

(+) Tory Burch Estrop/Getty Images (+) Michael Kors Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images (+) Zankov Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/3

While pastel colors and black-and-white colorblocking have dominated the red carpets this awards season, on the Fall/Winter ‘26 runways, it’s been all about that pop of red. Brands like Tory Burch, Public School New York, and Coach showcased red in the form of classic crewknits, bold bombers, crisp jackets, and even sporty jersey tops. At Zankov, delicately sequined red dresses and T-shirts graced the runway while Rachel Scott’s debut collection for Proenza Schouler incorporated pops of in the form of red silk dresses, apple-colored handbags, and striking, textured shoes. But it was Michael Kors’s 45th anniversary show where red was the star of the show. Held in the regally red-adorned lobby of the Metropolitan Opera House, Kors presented his Fall/Winter ‘26 collection on the landmark venue’s grand staircase with timeless looks to match the iconic red flooring. From red sequined gowns and tailored cocktail dresses to ruby faux fur coats and silky satin accessories, Kors’s embrace of red was a full moment.

Denim On Denim

(+) 7 For All Mankind Victor Pagan/Getty Images (+) Proenza Schouler Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Coach WWD/Getty Images INFO 1/3

In Beyoncé's words, “denim on denim on denim” has returned to the fashion forefront. In particular, 2026 has proven to be a comeback year for blue jeans. At the 2026 Grammys, stars like Shaboozey and Harry Styles rocked blue jeans juxtaposed with tailored blazers and tux-style tops. Similar looks were seen at Proenza Schouler, where the Diotima designer displayed sculptural denim blazer sets paired with straight-leg jeans. At Coach, denim was all the rage with classic jeans, denim blazers, and even cut-off jorts on the vintage-inspired streetwear runway. But leave it to beloved denim brand 7 for All Mankind to bring a full denim show to NYFW with all the millennial edge of the early aughts, including cropped denim and leather jackets, micro minis, skinny scarves, hobo bags, and solidifying the return of the skinny (and bootcut) jean.

Oh-So-Low Torso Belts

(+) PatBo Courtesy of PatBo (+) TWP @twpclothing (+) Ralph Lauren Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images INFO 1/3

Speaking of the ‘00’s, it’s time to bring out your favorite slouchy belt, according to brands like Ralph Lauren, TWP, and Tory Burch. While Ralph Lauren displayed a selection of cinch-waist belts, the designer also showcased slouchy leather belts with large, silver horseshoe-style buckles — a rustic take on the bohemian-style belts from the early aughts. At Tory Burch, woven belts were classically styled around the waist with slacks, but also worn around the torso with dropwaist skirts and dresses. The designer also went for a modern mod look with thick, sculptural chain belts styled on the hip over sleeveless satin dresses. Similar to Burch, PatBo’s fall collection featured large, link-chain torso belts, slung over intricately knit dresses, as well as fringe and boho ruffled tops and skirts.

Feminine Feathers

(+) Prabal Gurung Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images (+) Sandy Liang Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Bronx & Banco Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/3

When it comes to unexpected trends from NYFW, feathers were a flouncy standout. And while designers like Kors and Prabal Gurung presented fully-feathered gowns and cocktail dresses, jackets and accessories, most of the feathered pieces on the Fall/Winter runways were in the form of accents or delicate trim. Bronx and Banco’s Highline show featured glam, feather-trimmed gowns, while at Diotima, pieces with elegantly feathered necklines and hems were showcased, including one show-stopping halterneck scarf top adorned with light feathers. And while bows, bows, and more bows dominated Sandy Liang’s show, barely-there feathers acted as subtle accents on the collars of Regency era-style tops, dresses, and trim for the brand’s ‘60s-inspired, quilted sleep jackets.