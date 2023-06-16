The aptly named resort category was originally created for jet-setters who wanted cute looks for their warm-weather getaways in the winter. But nowadays the collections — which debut in the spring and are available to shop by winter — are more of a catch-all for global consumers living in varied climates. You can see this in the new Resort 2024 collections, where brands dropped pieces that catered to people’s myriad lifestyles. Chloé showcased plush furry coats and sumptuous knits (perhaps for the East Coasters battling wind and snow) while Giambattista Valli honed in on easy floral frocks (perfect for Miami residents, who live in year-round sunshine); at Christopher Kane, the designer seemed to be in party mindset, offering up sequined numbers and velvet sets just in time to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

Although designers all had their own takes on what resort means to them, there were several consistent trends that popped up across the board. Fashion is still very much intrigued with aquatic life: Louis Vuitton’s collection honed in neoprene and siren style — its merpeople-inspired headpieces were custom-made in Rome — while Gucci explored the surfer girl aesthetic: a model in a neoprene dress carried a surfboard on the runway. Mind you, its actual show was on land, as the house became the first ever fashion brand to show at the 14th century Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul. Not to be outdone on location, Maria Grazia Chiuri invited her guests to Mexico City to take in Dior’s latest drop, which was an ode to Frida Kahlo, and set the stage for the return of white strapless dresses. This summery look popped up at both Tory Burch and Brandon Maxwell, too.

Ahead, you’ll find other thematic consistencies poised to be big in six months. If you’re already in resort mode (same) and want to try the trends ahead of time, simply shop from the TZR-approved picks to get the look.

Double Duty

Carolina Herrera Louis Vuitton Chanel

The best part about people watching at the beach is checking out everyone’s seaside style. Next season, don’t be surprised if you see everyone walking around in a statement swimsuit. Yes, this one-piece popped up everywhere: Nicolas Ghesquière showed a multi-hued neoprene style in his Louis Vuitton lineup while Chanel’s cutout swim tank glittered with silver stars. Meanwhile, Carolina Herrera went for a fun, voluminous tulle number. The off-the-shoulder one-piece — really any of the aforementioned looks — could easily transition from pool to dinner with the right bottoms, too.

Shine On

Roberto Cavalli Christopher Kane Alberta Ferretti

Let’s all agree that a dazzling sequin dress or pants isn’t just a nighttime staple anymore — the shimmery detail can be dressed up or down with the right daytime separates. Picture yourself in a Roberto Cavalli number at a Miami beach wedding or flaunting a Alberta Ferretti crop top, worn with a strong-shoulder blazer and jeans for Saturday morning brunch. (I’m personally eyeing the Simkhai number ahead as a wedding guest look for a December wedding in Playa del Carmen.)

Snip Snip

Chanel Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Giambattista Valli

Google “crop jacket and bralette top” and you’ll see there aren’t too many options to shop right now, but all that will change come 2024. Shortened matching sets will be ubiquitous, coming in every color and fabric, with maisons like Chanel, Philosophy, and Giambattista Valli leading the way. The chopped two-piece look will make getting dressed much easier in the mornings, too, as they instantly dress up all manner of bottoms.

Drape It Like Its Hot

Blumarine Etro Givenchy

At Blumarine, slinky viscose jersey was wrapped and draped languidly on the body for an almost unfinished feel. Likewise, Etro showcased a similar crisscross look while Givenchy went a bit more intricate in the front with their baby pink gown. Brands are exploring ways to manipulate fabric for design and we, for one, are on board with the results.

Supersize It

Tod's Ferragamo Chloé

Last winter, everyone was obsessed with extra, extra large bags — and for Resort 2024, this desire hasn’t changed. While mini purses have their time and place (like a late night party), there’s a comfort in having that one big bag that can take you through the day — from the gym to the office to cocktails and back home again. Ferragamo has an option that would make for an excellent, and very chic, weekender while Chloé’s whimsy bow clutch makes a fashion statement with any summer cocktail dress.

Aqua Fresh

Diesel Louis Vuitton Gucci

Both the fashion and entertainment industries have a small — OK, big — obsession with ocean life (for starters, see Halle Bailey’s new Little Mermaid movie and the MerPeople documentary on Netflix). This curiosity of what lies beneath continues into next year as Ghesquière delivered a collection rife with underwater motifs, from his neoprene tank suits to mermaid-scale sequin skirts paired with naval jackets. Meanwhile, Diesel’s shiny, light reflecting fabric calls to mind the scales of a fish or an abstract painting of waves. Gucci, on the other hand, leaned into surfer girl style by sending a neoprene-clad model down the catwalk, surfboard in hand.

Hello, Shoulders

Brandon Maxwell Dior Tory Burch

Mark our words, strapless white dresses will have their moment next year — at least if fashion’s biggest designers have anything to do with it. Brandon Maxwell’s A-line knit midi is precisely tailored to the body while Dior’s cotton muslin version features a pleated bodice (embroidered with words from Mexican feminist artist Elina Chauvet). Then there’s Tory Burch, whose strapless, metallic embroidered number is likely already on the wish lists of every bride-to-be.