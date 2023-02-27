Breathtaking is one word to describe the fashion at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards. On Feb. 26, Hollywood’s biggest stars, from Zendaya to Jessica Chastain, did not hold back on the red carpet, showcasing some of the most spectacular style moments to date. There were other sartorial takeaways from the 2023 SAG Awards, too, like the mermaidcore trend, which was arguably the buzziest word of the evening. Yes, this year’s emerging fashion aesthetic made a major splash at last night’s celebrity-filled extravaganza — pun intended. The red carpet was a treasure trove for ocean-inspired looks from stars like Quinta Brunson and Julia Garner, who both dove head first into the summery vibe.

With The Little Mermaid’s upcoming premiere this summer, ocean motif clothes and accessories are taking over your wardrobe one Princess Ariel-inspired design at a time. Case in point: According to resale platform Depop, it saw an 88% increase in searches for “mermaidcore” on its website and a 31% increase in search for items like nightgowns and vintage slips à la the one Ariel wore when she got her legs. Moreover, Depop’s 2023 study revealed the key sea-themed designs for the season are shells, iridescence fabrics, coral tones, and scalloped hems. A bit more romantic and colorful than last year’s coastal grandmother trend, mermaidcore will likely conjure up images of Sara Paxton’s high-shine gold mini dress from Aquamarine — Paxton played a mermaid who befriends two humans on land.

Keep scrolling to find all the need-to-sea (sorry, had to do it!) mermaidcore looks from the 2023 SAG Awards.

Quinta Brunson

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

The Abbott Elementary actor wore a Jean-Louis Sabaji dress, which featured a shell-adorned bustier and beaded fringe skirt.

Angela Bassett

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Bassett went with a more subtle approach to the viral trend, opting for a seashell-shaped clutch by Judith Leiber. (Who else wants to put the quirky accessory up to their ears and talk into it? Just me? OK.)

Julia Garner

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Garner’s custom Gucci number was the epitome of mermaidcore, from her seashell bustier top to the gorgeous bronze coloring to the flowing train.

Britt Lower

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The Severance star wowed in Rahul Mishra’s Cosmos hand-embroidered gown that featured ocean creatures like jellyfish. It’s giving under-the-sea vibes, no?