A month and a half ago, I stumbled upon a cute salmon-colored jar with a sardine design while browsing through HomeGoods. I carried it around for a few minutes, put it back, and ultimately threw it into my cart — for only $5, I wasn’t going to pass up the kitschy, playful kitchen item. Then I started seeing more sardine pieces. And more. Chalk it up to STAUD’s viral sardine bag, but the fish motif is taking over the fashion space this season. In fact, the masses have already declared it a “sardine girl summer,” which is basically an extension of the industry’s ongoing fisherman craze.

Bottega Veneta was ahead of the game, debuting its Sardine bag — which includes a fish-shaped handle — in its Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Other brands, one being cult-favorite label STAUD, have followed suit. Yes, you may have already seen its “Staudines” purse, considering every fashion girl seems to be dying to get their hands on the quirky beaded novelty bag. Likewise, TikTokers have been scoping out their local T.J. Maxx stores, hoping to come across the retailer’s light blue beaded sardine carryall (which, yes, is essentially a dupe of STAUD’s look). As such, according to Google Trends, searches for “beaded sardine bag” have increased by 300% in May alone — right around the time I discovered my jar. The tinned fish design has also made its way to clothing, with brands like Damson Madder, Anthropologie, and Camilla splashing it onto graphic tees, dresses, blouses, and more looks.

Scroll onward to check out 10 sardine-themed looks for summer.

Bottega Veneta Sardine $4,800 See On Bottega Veneta Ah, the bag that started it all — Bottega Veneta’s Sardine silhouette. As noted, the shiny gold handle is shaped like the trendy fish. Of course, this is likely the most luxe take on the internet trend.

Damson Madder Chlo Shirt $105 $53 See On Damson Madder Go all in on summer’s fisherman look by pairing this printed top with boat shoes, as seen on the model.

Aqua Blue Fish Beaded Chain Pendant Necklace $105 See On Bloomingdale's If a sardine top feels too extreme for your fashion sense, dabble in the trend by way of this colorful fish pendant necklace.

STAUD Tommy Beaded Bag $295 See On STAUD It’s no wonder STAUD’s beaded silhouette is one of summer 2025’s It bags. From the cheery shades to the two fish motifs, it’s a real mood-booster.

Pela Case Seashell Sardines iPhone 15 Case $65 See On Pela Case You needn’t necessarily wear a fish print. Instead, carry around this sardine phone case. You’re sure to get compliments on the silly accessory.

Camilla Printed Short Sundress $495 See On Saks Fifth Avenue If you’re not afraid to make a bold fashion statement, this ultra-colorful, fish-themed Camilla dress has your name written all over it.

Clare V. Sardine Fob $75 See On Shopbop Before diving into the trend, start slow with a sardine bag charm. This Clare V. look will punch up an otherwise simple tote.

White + Warren Cashmere Sardine Embroidered Crewneck $465 See On White + Warren Bring the fishy aesthetic into fall with White + Warren’s cashmere embroidered crewneck. Until then, style the knitwear with denim shorts or a flowy midi skirt.

Abercrombie Sardines Graphic Scoopneck Tank $29 See On Abercrombie A white ribbed tank is a summer essential, so why not sport a style with colorful sardines? Team the top with denim cutoffs for the ultimate Saturday afternoon ensemble.