The Spring 2027 season felt like a turning point — one that officially steered the state of fashion away from minimalism and back to a more maximalist approach that started in New York with designers who offered up not-your-average jeans, bold stripes, and interesting color combos. These past few days in Paris, an eclectic mix of collections (and buzzworthy happenings) that ended in a grand finale at Louis Vuitton last night continued the narrative.

The week started off with LVMH Prize winner Julie Kegels, where elements of lingerie floated on top of ready-to-wear and stockings were styled as pants, followed by a delayed Matières Fécales show due to Rihanna’s fashionably late arrival. At Saint Laurent, Anthony Vaccarello’s supposed swan song featured gilded looks from head to toe with brocade bodysuits, metallic coats, and decadently embellished shoes that matched the three candlelit chandeliers that hovered above the audience that evening.

Hollywood’s A-list, including Jennifer Lawrence, Zoe Saldana, Anya Taylor-Joy, Claire Danes, Sarah Pidgeon, Ruth Negga, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa, and Alexa Demie, descended upon Paris to witness the latest from Jonathan Anderson’s Dior, Chemena Kamali’s Chloé (rumored to be her last collection), Pierpaolo Piccioli’s Balenciaga, Michael Rider’s Celine and Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel. Ciara, Natasha Lyonne, Emma Corrin, Louisa Jacobson, Igby Rigney, and Olivia Colman moonlit as models and took to the runways at Junya Watanabe, Vivienne Westwood, and Miu Miu, respectively. And if there wasn’t enough packed into the back-to-back calendar, A$AP Rocky squeezed in an AWGE showing, followed by a private concert that coincided with Vaquera, Acne Studios, and Tom Ford.

As far as trends go, a new color entered the chat (say hello to orange), and simple trousers, flip-flops and sandals have been replaced with party pants and ornate footwear that make for great conversation starters. Ahead, see the looks that set the scene for what we will be wearing in six months' time, plus be sure to check out the reports from New York, London and Milan for a well-read refresh.

A Dose Of Vitamin C

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Pantone isn’t the only authority with the ability to establish a particular color for a particular time period. And if it’s up to the designers of Paris Fashion Week, orange is the new hue. At Hermès, Chanel, and Loewe, shirt dresses and skirts were shown in citrus, while Mugler’s Miguel Castro Freitas cut a sharp pair of trousers, a matching jacket, and gloves in a slightly darker but equally vitamin C-friendly shade.

Prep School Redux

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It could be that September fashion month is often dubbed “back to school” for the fashion set, or we can collectively blame Ryan Murphy’s hit television series The Shards, but preppy shirts, mini skirts, and blazers were top of mind across several runway shows in Paris. Whether it was argyle knitwear at Acne Studios, luxe polos at Dries Van Noten, sharp jackets at Chanel, or plaid separates at Miu Miu and Vivienne Westwood, all signs point to the notion that class is definitely back in session.

Party Pants

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If the shows in Milan established Spring/Summer 2027 as the season of the skirt, Paris’ top talent made a strong counterargument for party pants. These were not your run-of-the-mill trousers. Case in point: silky slacks with a skirt detail over top at Louis Vuitton, sparkly snakeskin-printed jeans and tie-up leather pants at Balmain, high-shine pairs at Jonathan Anderson’s Dior, and white denim with a screen print of palm trees and a dolphin at Stella McCartney.

Graphic Content

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At Dries Van Noten, Julian Klausner dreamt up his own vintage movie posters and had the colorful graphics (along with the credits) printed on tops, skirts, dresses, and coats. Something must have been in the water because he wasn’t the only one to embrace cheeky graphics for spring. At Ann Demeulemeester, Celine, Stella McCartney, Sacai, and Marine Serre, tees with slogans and colorful patterns were standouts on the runway, while the same treatment was given to a jean jacket and matching pants at Acne Studios and baseball hats at Valentino.

Garland Girls

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Florals for spring are anything but groundbreaking, but when they are strung into garlands and incorporated into ready-to-wear, the Devil Wears Prada sentiment no longer holds true. At Balenciaga, the flower motif — inspired by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli’s recent trip to India, according to the brand — was woven into an airy orange dress styled over ivory trousers, while Courrèges’ new designer Drew Henry worked it into a grid that accompanied a crop top, mini shorts, and a classic trench coat. The design element made a third appearance at Vivienne Westwood, where Kai Schrieber rocked a lightning bolt bathing suit accented with a garden of blooms strewn around her neck.

Fancy Feet

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Perhaps the strongest indicator that the fashion train has left the minimalist station and is en route towards a maximalist future is the decked-out shoes that walked the Paris runways this week. At Saint Laurent, Anthony Vaccarello offered stilettos with brooches and gold chains, while embellished sandals, all-over-crystal platforms and pumps, and “jingle-jangle” shoes appeared at Dior, August Barron, Dries Van Noten, and Loewe.