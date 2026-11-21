Winter dressing doesn’t have to mean sacrificing style for warmth. In fact, as temperatures begin to drop and layering becomes a daily necessity, it’s the perfect opportunity to lean into accessories that make a statement. And what better way to add a little extra sparkle to your cold-weather wardrobe than with a pair of embellished gloves? After all, keeping your hands warm doesn’t mean you have to settle for the ordinary.

If you need more reason to embrace the maximalist trend, the Fall/Winter 2026 runway season saw eye-catching hand accessories take center stage. Over in Paris, Vivienne Westwood leaned into its signature punk-rock aesthetic, pairing olive green scallop-patterned opera-length gloves with off-the-shoulder mini dresses, while New York-based Khaite offered a sleek black leather offering. The trend is even proving to be a fixture come Spring, with Ulla Johnson embracing charms and floral embellishments in its most recent collection.

Vivienne Westwood Fall/Winter 2026. Aurore Marechal/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Consider this your invitation to embrace a little more glamour. From sequin details and dramatic silhouettes to playful textures and eye-catching finishes, gloves have the power to completely transform an outfit. They may seem like a small, mindless addition, but the right pair can bring an entirely new dimension to your look, adding just the right amount of personality, polish, and pizazz. Whether you’re drawn to something subtly sophisticated like Gucci’s horsebit-adorned leather styles or prefer an accessory that commands attention like Chopova Lowena’s satin ribbon trim design, there’s a pick for every mood and occasion. TZR rounded up 14 pairs that go beyond the traditional, offering bold designs that are sure to make a statement. Ahead, shop the dreamiest gloves to give your winter wardrobe the glamorous upgrade it deserves.

Kallmeyer Park Embroidered Leather Gloves $620 See On Net-a-Porter Embroidered details can make any look feel a little more special without being over the top. Try this floral pair for all your day-to-day activities.

For Love & Lemons Serena Gloves $99 See On For Love & Lemons These regal white gloves with champagne satin-trimmed detailing could zhuzh up any simple party dress.

Ulla Johnson Laetitia Embellished Leather Gloves $490 See On Ulla Johnson Olive hues complement winter’s deeper color palette. Try styling this pailette-covered pair with a dark-wash denim jacket for a high-contrast styling moment.

Agnelle Lena Gloves $245 See On FWRD Fringe was on just about every Fall/Winter 2026 runway, from midi skirts to coats and bags — so why not extend the texture to your hand coverings?

Gucci Angel Horsebit-Embellished Leather Gloves $970 See On Net-a-Poter Nothing screams Gucci quite like the iconic horsebit detail.

Giuseppe Zanotti Enigme Glove $1,550 See On Giuseppe Zanotti Leave your rings at home and opt for these gloves with built-in bling.

Susan Alexandra Pickford Gloves $228 See On Susan Alexandra Whether you’re a winter bride or simply looking to add a splash of color to your seasonal wardrobe, this Susan Alexandra selection has you covered — literally.

Vivienne Westwood Black Belt Buckle Gloves $460 $262 See On SSENSE These silver hardware details add an edgy touch to all your cozy-weather looks.

Apparis Robi Mongolian Gloves $245 See On Free People Looking to jump on the fur trim outerwear trend but aren’t totally sold? Take the look for a test run with this Apparis style.

Falconeri Gloves with Pearls in Ultrasoft Cashmere $175 See On Falconeri This cozy, pearl-embellished style complements everything from a bomber jacket and denim to a knit dress and boots.

Chopova Lowena Black Cribbage Cross Gloves $275 $220 See On SSENSE These otherwise classic gloves are finished with ribbon lacing around the cuff for a little extra oomph.

Any Old Iron Hand-Beaded Crystal Zip Leather Gloves $250 See On Wolf & Badger These unique gloves feature zipper accents and mixed-material embellishments, keeping your hands warm and snug while adding an extra dose of personality to your cold-weather looks.