(Trends)

Fall 2026’s Print Trends Will Bloom, Roar, & Splash Into Your Wardrobe

Stylist Micaela Erlanger shares the scoop on this season’s top patterns.

by Aaron Royce
Courtesy of Carolina Herrera
Carolina Herrera Fall 2026.
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Every season, new prints come into play. For Fall 2026, there’s seemingly more variety available than ever — so we got some advice on wearing them from celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger. After a busy year dressing stars like Meryl Streep and Lupita Nyong’o, Erlanger has identified five key patterns that everyone should know going into the next several months. Just like our predictions and observations from Fashion Month in February, there’s a wide range that can suit any taste — and they’re especially versatile, too.

“Animal print is dominating accessories and outerwear for Fall 2026,” Erlanger tells TZR. “It functions less as a loud statement print and more as a warm, rich neutral that anchors dark luxury palettes.” After browsing some of our favorite sites, leopard and python patterns are clearly running rampant through various designer collections. They’re also joined by dark floral patterns (think the controversial noughties), setting the tone for a restless and statement-making season. On the subtler side, contrasting polka dots and traditional plaids and checks have found a renewed life in ready-to-wear, too.

One surprising shift is the rise of abstract patterns, like the painterly brushstrokes and splotches that Erlanger saw from labels like Proenza Schouler and Loewe. Along with the above, it displays a shift towards a more artistic way of living day to day. “Clean, geometric shapes and abstract optical prints are leading statement dressing for Fall 2026,” Erlanger says, noting they “act as instant focal points” and let a piece’s shape “remain sharp and architectural.”

As autumn leaves begin to drop, there’s no better time to explore the vast array of patterns that are trending right now. Below, Erlanger dives deeper into the most popular prints this season — and, of course, the best ways to wear them.

Sleek Animal Prints

Carolina Herrera Fall 2026.Courtesy of Carolina Herrera

Leopard spots and dark-colored python scales are two of the season’s biggest patterns, which Erlanger says can act as “neutrals,” as shown on the runway by Saint Laurent, Carolina Herrera, and Jacquemus. “Every fall wardrobe needs a hero piece,’ Erlanger says. “Throw a structured leopard calf-hair coat over an all-black cashmere look, or use it as a punctuation mark via a dark python structured handbag or sleek kitten-heel pump.”

Saint Laurent
Leopard Grosgrain Slingback Pumps
$1,300
Kim Shui
Moon Faux Leopard Skirt
$395
Chloé
Paddington Python-Embossed Leather Top-Handle Bag
$3,250
Reiss
Lyla Snakeskin-Print Long-Sleeve Shirt
$320
Ganni
Dress in Gradient Red Leopard
$390
Jimmy Choo
Python-Printed Leather Knee-High Boot Sale Price
$1,795

Contrasting Polka Dots

Jacquemus Fall 2026.Courtesy of Jacquemus

Though polka dots have gone in and out of style over the years, Erlanger says the “high contrast” iteration— whether via micro shapes or classic black and white hues — is particularly trendy for Fall 2026. From Balmain to Carolina Herrera, the pattern can be found on shirts, pants, and coats for Fall 2026. “Polka dots bring a graphic, tailored punch to fall collections,” she says. “Dots are one of my absolute favorite tools for subtle pattern-mixing. The trick is scaling. A micro-polka-dot silk shirt tucked into wide-leg pinstripe trousers gives you that tailored, Parisian-inspired mix without clashing.”

Fendi
Falena Dots Peplum Mini Dress
$2,661
Reformation
Natasha Wedge
$348
Valentino Garavani
Polkda-Dot Silk Crepe De Chine Neck Scarf Top
$2,900
AQUA
Polka Dot Lace-Trim Midi Skirt
$88
PH5
Halley Polka-Dot Knit Cardigan
$465
Baum und Pferdgarten
Bebeth Jacket
$339
$255

Abstract Graphics

Proenza Schouler Fall 2026.Courtesy of Proenza Schouler

Eye-catching graphic prints were another top fall print trend Erlanger saw from Loewe, Proenza Schouler, and more. According to the stylist, the abstract pattern should be used as a focal point with sharp, tailored pieces. “If you wear an abstract printed silk blouse or knit, frame it with a sharp, tuxedo-style blazer or wide-leg tailored trousers,” Erlanger advises. “Keep your jewelry understated, like a single gold cuff or clean hoop, so the pattern remains the hero."

Ulla Johnson
Gesture Printed Silk Blouse
$650
Christian Louboutin
Miss Z Tie-Dye Patent Leather Pumps
$1,145
Biyan
Priyana Long Pant
$675
Proenza Schouler
Anais Dress In Printed Stretch Cady
$1,590
Libertine
California Sunset New Wave Double-Breasted Coat
$5,950

Dark Botanicals

Dries Van Noten Fall 2026.Courtesy of Dries Van Noten

Compared to spring’s pastel blossoms, Fall 2026’s florals are taking a darker turn with luxe textures and twisting illustrations, as seen at labels like Khaite and Dries Van Noten. “We’re seeing deep, moody bases, think espresso, midnight navy, and rich ochre with oversized botanical motifs on semi-sheer chiffons, devoré velvets, and silk jacquards,” says Erlanger. The trick to wearing this pattern without veering into flower garden territory is contrasting them with edgier or more structured items, according to the stylist: “I love pairing a fluid, floor-sweeping moody floral dress with a heavy lug-sole boot or an oversized boxy leather bomber jacket. If you’re carrying a floral accent, like a printed satin clutch, keep the rest of your look grounded in tailored monochromes.”

Ralph Lauren Collection
Fontaine Floral Jacquard Skirt
$2,690
Gucci
Lady Lunetta Small Floral Canvas Shoulder Bag
$1,500
Alice + Olivia
Dylan Wide Leg Pant
$440
Carolina Herrera
Floral Sleevless Shift Minidress
$2,790
Dries Van Noten
Printed Satin Midi Skirt
$950
Lafayette 148 New York
Floral-Print Silk Twill Blouse
$998

Classic Plaids

Loewe Fall 2026.Courtesy of Loewe

For months, fashion insiders have predicted that traditional, office-friendly plaids and checked grids will be the most popular prints of Fall 2026. Erlanger agrees, seeing the staple patterns’ growth as ways to add depth to cold-weather looks and separates, like Miu MIu, Toteme, and Loewe did on their fall runways. “We’re moving away from classic prep into sculptural tailoring like oversized windowpane grid checks, rich tartan outerwear, and tailored matching sets,” she says. “Try styling an exaggerated plaid blazer over a silk bias-cut slip dress, or pair tailored grid-check trousers with a fine-gauge cashmere turtleneck and sleek pointed ankle boots. The magic is always in mixing the sharp lines with soft, rich textures.”

J.Crew
Esme Relaxed-Fit Button-Up Shirt
$128
Akris Punto
Plaid Lightweight Wool Blend Shelley Midi Skirt
$895
Burberry
Bloomsbury Vanity Bag
$1,850
Anne Klein
Sleeveless Swing Plaid Dress
$170
McQueen
Skull Pump
$1,090
Loewe
Single-Breasted Plaid Wool Fringe Long Coat
$4,950