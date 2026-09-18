Every season, new prints come into play. For Fall 2026, there’s seemingly more variety available than ever — so we got some advice on wearing them from celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger. After a busy year dressing stars like Meryl Streep and Lupita Nyong’o, Erlanger has identified five key patterns that everyone should know going into the next several months. Just like our predictions and observations from Fashion Month in February, there’s a wide range that can suit any taste — and they’re especially versatile, too.

“Animal print is dominating accessories and outerwear for Fall 2026,” Erlanger tells TZR. “It functions less as a loud statement print and more as a warm, rich neutral that anchors dark luxury palettes.” After browsing some of our favorite sites, leopard and python patterns are clearly running rampant through various designer collections. They’re also joined by dark floral patterns (think the controversial noughties), setting the tone for a restless and statement-making season. On the subtler side, contrasting polka dots and traditional plaids and checks have found a renewed life in ready-to-wear, too.

One surprising shift is the rise of abstract patterns, like the painterly brushstrokes and splotches that Erlanger saw from labels like Proenza Schouler and Loewe. Along with the above, it displays a shift towards a more artistic way of living day to day. “Clean, geometric shapes and abstract optical prints are leading statement dressing for Fall 2026,” Erlanger says, noting they “act as instant focal points” and let a piece’s shape “remain sharp and architectural.”

As autumn leaves begin to drop, there’s no better time to explore the vast array of patterns that are trending right now. Below, Erlanger dives deeper into the most popular prints this season — and, of course, the best ways to wear them.

Sleek Animal Prints

Carolina Herrera Fall 2026. Courtesy of Carolina Herrera

Leopard spots and dark-colored python scales are two of the season’s biggest patterns, which Erlanger says can act as “neutrals,” as shown on the runway by Saint Laurent, Carolina Herrera, and Jacquemus. “Every fall wardrobe needs a hero piece,’ Erlanger says. “Throw a structured leopard calf-hair coat over an all-black cashmere look, or use it as a punctuation mark via a dark python structured handbag or sleek kitten-heel pump.”

Contrasting Polka Dots

Jacquemus Fall 2026. Courtesy of Jacquemus

Though polka dots have gone in and out of style over the years, Erlanger says the “high contrast” iteration— whether via micro shapes or classic black and white hues — is particularly trendy for Fall 2026. From Balmain to Carolina Herrera, the pattern can be found on shirts, pants, and coats for Fall 2026. “Polka dots bring a graphic, tailored punch to fall collections,” she says. “Dots are one of my absolute favorite tools for subtle pattern-mixing. The trick is scaling. A micro-polka-dot silk shirt tucked into wide-leg pinstripe trousers gives you that tailored, Parisian-inspired mix without clashing.”

Abstract Graphics

Proenza Schouler Fall 2026. Courtesy of Proenza Schouler

Eye-catching graphic prints were another top fall print trend Erlanger saw from Loewe, Proenza Schouler, and more. According to the stylist, the abstract pattern should be used as a focal point with sharp, tailored pieces. “If you wear an abstract printed silk blouse or knit, frame it with a sharp, tuxedo-style blazer or wide-leg tailored trousers,” Erlanger advises. “Keep your jewelry understated, like a single gold cuff or clean hoop, so the pattern remains the hero."

Dark Botanicals

Dries Van Noten Fall 2026. Courtesy of Dries Van Noten

Compared to spring’s pastel blossoms, Fall 2026’s florals are taking a darker turn with luxe textures and twisting illustrations, as seen at labels like Khaite and Dries Van Noten. “We’re seeing deep, moody bases, think espresso, midnight navy, and rich ochre with oversized botanical motifs on semi-sheer chiffons, devoré velvets, and silk jacquards,” says Erlanger. The trick to wearing this pattern without veering into flower garden territory is contrasting them with edgier or more structured items, according to the stylist: “I love pairing a fluid, floor-sweeping moody floral dress with a heavy lug-sole boot or an oversized boxy leather bomber jacket. If you’re carrying a floral accent, like a printed satin clutch, keep the rest of your look grounded in tailored monochromes.”

Classic Plaids

Loewe Fall 2026. Courtesy of Loewe

For months, fashion insiders have predicted that traditional, office-friendly plaids and checked grids will be the most popular prints of Fall 2026. Erlanger agrees, seeing the staple patterns’ growth as ways to add depth to cold-weather looks and separates, like Miu MIu, Toteme, and Loewe did on their fall runways. “We’re moving away from classic prep into sculptural tailoring like oversized windowpane grid checks, rich tartan outerwear, and tailored matching sets,” she says. “Try styling an exaggerated plaid blazer over a silk bias-cut slip dress, or pair tailored grid-check trousers with a fine-gauge cashmere turtleneck and sleek pointed ankle boots. The magic is always in mixing the sharp lines with soft, rich textures.”