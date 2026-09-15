No matter the year or the season, denim will always prove a runway staple during fashion month. While some may have hoped that the Spring/Summer 2027 shows at New York Fashion Week would offer some fresh denim inspiration, what ended up on the runways felt oddly familiar. From studs to colorful acid washes — and yes, even the dreaded skinny jean revival — it seems next year’s denim trends all have a bit of throwback energy. The era of Nostalgia Denim is upon us.

Of course, there were still loads of timeless, subdued denim on the runways, as evidenced by looks at Calvin Klein Collection and Tibi, which both made a case for loose, light-wash styles. But the jeans turning heads all packed a bit more retrospective oomph.

Always one to masterfully blend the feminine and the rugged, Aknvas designer Christian Juul Nielsen sent multiple pairs of pale pink acid-wash jeans down his catwalk. One might write off the injection of color as more of a brand code than a budding trend, but a pair of punchy saffron acid wash jeans at Ulla Johnson told another story.

(+) Ulla Johnson Spring/Summer 2027 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Aknvas Spring/Summer 2027. Courtesy of Aknvas INFO 1/2

While acid wash typically conjures up images of punky ‘80s rockers, these 2027 styles were treated to more saccharine styling. At Ulla Johnson, a lilac button-up and floral scarf in lieu of a tie; At Aknvas, everything from lace blouses to sculptural tops with trails of 3D florals, not to mention coordinating pink acid wash denim peplum jackets.

Anna Sui’s collection, dubbed Wonderment, explored the delight in discovering something new — but when it came to denim, Sui went positively old-school, by way of embellished pairs with silver dome studs. It’s not hard to imagine Disney starlets of the 2010s showing up to photo calls and red carpets in the brand’s latest offering, especially when styled true to the runway beneath halter-necked mini dresses and embroidered prairie tanks.

(+) Anna Sui Spring/Summer 2027. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images (+) Anna Sui Spring/Summer 2027. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Of course, it should come as no surprise that designer denim brand 7 For All Mankind took the biggest risks when it came to jeans on the runway. Designer Nicola Brognano honed in on two early 2000s silhouettes he deemed in need of revival: cropped skinnies and micro shorts.

For many, the thought of skinny jeans may conjure war flashbacks; fortunately, Brognano’s springy iterations stop mid-calf, preventing a return to the days of half-successfully stuffing the hems of our jeans into boots for a streamlined look.

Instead, platform pumps and peep-toes are the footwear of choice, further amplifying the early aughts feel.

(+) 7 For All Mankind Spring/Summer 2027. Victor Pagan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images (+) 7 For All Mankind Spring/Summer 2027. Victor Pagan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/2

A strong use of color was also employed by 7 For All Mankind, but in contrast to the grungy acid washes at Aknvas, cropped skinnies in shades of turquoise and hot pink took center stage. Altuzarra also sent one pair of vivid cobalt jeans down the runway, hinting at the likelihood of more colorful denim to come.

When jeans were shown in more traditional blues, glossy textures added nostalgic implications that felt surprisingly fresh for spring and summer. Coated denim is typically reserved for colder months, but the sheen on the styles at Simkhai created more of a wet-look effect.

(+) Altuzarra Spring/Summer 2027. Courtesy of Altuzarra (+) 7 For All Mankind Spring/Summer 2027. Victor Pagan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Last and least, in terms of length, were the micro-shorts making waves at 7 For All Mankind, plus one precious pink pair at Aknvas. Stacks of layered belts made the former’s micro-shorts feel styled, even with visible pockets at lengths longer than the shorts’ inseams. Given that micro-minis and bloomer shorts had their moment this past summer, it was almost inevitable that Daisy Dukes would be due for a comeback.

(+) 7 For All Mankind Spring/Summer 2027. Victor Pagan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images (+) Aknvas Spring 2027. Courtesy of Aknvas INFO 1/2

To those who might have long-forgotten cropped skinnies, short shorts, acid-washed denim, or colored jeans forgotten in the back of their closets: Congratulations — you can skip the splurge and break out your old favorites for a true throwback that’s still on trend.