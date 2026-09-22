Chalk it up to being home to the prestigious Central Saint Martins, but London’s fashion scene has always pushed the sartorial envelope. Creativity and innovation are practically woven into the city’s DNA — and, like clockwork, both are on full display during the bi-annual London Fashion Week. The Spring/Summer 2027 season was no exception, churning out a slew of unexpected trends oozing with main character energy.

With a schedule featuring names like Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn, and McQueen, you’re bound to witness an onslaught of avant-garde fashion moments across the pond. This season, the runways were awash with embellishments, from Burberry’s 3D floral appliqués to McQueen’s rhinestone-encrusted suiting. Designers also invited you to lean into girlhood, splashing the catwalks with bubblegum pink designs — in other words, welcome back, Barbiecore.

And while many of the leading trends on the London Fashion Week runways over the past few days skewed unapologetically bold, others took a more subtle approach. Texture, for one, emerged as a recurring theme, with smatterings of fringe and feathers bringing a welcome dose of glamour to collections from designers like Ahluwalia and Toga.

Ahead, find a full breakdown of the five top trends spotted at London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027. The Brits do it best.

Undies 2.0

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Love it or hate it, the underwear-as-outerwear trend was alive and well on the LFW runways. But these weren’t your typical briefs. Simone Rocha made the case for bright red undies festooned with oversized rosettes, while KNWLS showed a delicate blush pink satin pair. And then there were Natasha Zinko’s risqué leather panties, complete with what appeared to be a kiss-lock pouch on the front. (That’s one place to store your small belongings.)

Think Pink

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Rich purple may be fall’s color du jour, but come next spring, it could have some competition: enter hot pink. Sure, it’s been years since the Barbie movie captivated the world, but it appears British designers have an appetite for the striking shade once again. Not for the faint of heart, the shade was seen on everything from gauzy dresses to long leather opera gloves, showing that it works just as well when worn sparingly as it does head-to-toe.

All In The Details

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Embellishments have the power to completely transform an otherwise understated look, a notion British designers doubled down on this week. Take McQueen’s rhinestone-adorned black suit, for instance — the sparkly details turned the workwear staple into a high-style ensemble. Erdem went the bling-y route, too, showing rompers, underwear (surprise, surprise!), and gowns covered in high-shine crystals. Meanwhile, Burberry leaned into multicolored floral appliqués, which adorned dresses, outerwear, and skirts. The motto this past week? The more, the merrier.

Tulle Cool

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Tulle on the LFW runways is practically inevitable, as it’s a key design code for many designers on the schedule, including Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn, and Bora Aksu — all of which had a ball (pun intended) with the princess-like material this season. If the catwalks were any indication, the sumptuous fabric looks fabulous in the form of a voluminous ball skirt or used as an underlay for a printed dress.

Texture, Please

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As mentioned, designers used texture as a way to add oomph to otherwise understated silhouettes. At Ahluwalia, a silky burnt orange mini dress featured a cowl neckline with a long fringe scarf detail. Toga, on the other hand, zhuzhed up a white top-and-black skirt combo with a feathery handbag. Other textured looks, however, were decidedly louder, such as Richard Quinn’s embellished dress with tiers of feathery fringe along the skirt.