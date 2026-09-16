Leg one of the Spring/Summer 2027 tour has officially wrapped in New York City and to say it’s been a whirlwind would be an understatement. Debuts were made (congrats to Diane von Furstenberg’s Henry Zankov), anniversaries were celebrated (Coach turned 85, Carolina Herrera is five years shy of 50, Tibi hit 30 and Rachel Comey and Libertine reached the quarter century mark). There were also a handful of runway show first-timers on the calendar, including Heirlome and 6397 as well as a few transports — Conner Ives, who usually shows in London, took his namesake label across the pond, while Paris-mainstay Magda Butrym came to the Big Apple to debut her latest collection and her first stateside store, on Mercer Street in Soho.

It would be remiss not to mention that New York still seems to have the hearts of several of the industry’s buzziest names. Tommy Hilfiger, Thom Browne, and threeASFOUR returned to the NYFW calendar after taking respective breaks and Hollywood A-listers Lupita Nyong’o, Sharon Stone, Kim Kattrall, Elle Fanning, Anne Hathaway, Cynthia Erivo, Amanda Seyfried, Rosalia, and more flocked to the city that never sleeps in support of fashion. What they saw was diverse in mood, silhouette, color palette, and more, making way for a variety of trends to subscribe to come spring.

From not your average jeans (think coated, spray painted, and candy hued) to fringe on fleek to bold stripes that simply cannot go unnoticed, the first stop on the fashion train had something for everyone. Ahead, see the most prominent trends from NYFW.

The Bold & The Beautiful

(+) Diane von Furstenburg WWD/WWD/Getty Images (+) Tommy Hilfiger Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Proenza Schouler Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/3

Stripes for spring? Not necessarily groundbreaking, but this season designers upped the punchy factor on the traditional graphic pattern with bold colors that were impossible to overlook. While Henry Zankov offered up the full rainbow on a top he paired with slouchy, long shorts at his debut for Diane von Furstenberg, Proenza Schouler’s Rachel Leigh Scott and Tommy Hilfiger went for head-to-toe stripes in seasonal palettes that are bound to be worn on repeat.

On The Fringe

(+) Monse Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Kim Shui Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images (+) Luar WWD/WWD/Getty Images INFO 1/3

When it comes to fringe, a quick review of seasons past will reveal that New York’s design talent has been building up to this very moment. Tassel trims on scarves, bags and jackets have made way for long, figure covering fringe that moves seamlessly with every step. The trend peaked at Luar, Kim Shui, Ulla Johnson, Heirlome, and Monse, where everything from tops and pants to skirts and dresses was given — you know it — fringe benefits.

She’s Come Undone

(+) Altuzarra Isidore Montag/gorunway.com (+) Coach WWD/Getty Images (+) Carolina Herrera Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/3

In the age of AI and social media filters, we have all become accustomed to things appearing to look perfect 24-7, 365 days a year.. On the runways for Spring/Summer 2027, the message was quite the opposite. Designers like Joseph Altuzarra, Christian Cowan, and Zoe Gustavia Anna Whalen sent looks down the runway featuring exposed (and sometimes unhooked) undergarments and straps hanging off the shoulder exuding déshabillé, or a sense of effortless, alluring elegance. LII featured double layered mini dresses where the top layer was left unsewn at the back to catch the wind. Elsewhere at Coach and Prabal Gurung, “She’s Come Undone” translated to muslin looks with unfinished hems.

Not Your Average Jeans

(+) 7 For All Mankind Victor Pagan/Getty Images (+) Simkhai Courtesy of Simkhai (+) Anna Sui Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images INFO 1/3

American fashion certainly has its icons — Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, and the good old blue jean. But come spring, the fashion set will be saying “ta-ta” to classic five pocket denim in fifty shades of blue, for styles that mesh kitschy with crafty. Case in point: Area’s cut-off white shorts and pants painted in cobalt blue, 7 For All Mankind’s candy-colored skinnies, Simkhai’s wax-coated bootcut, and more. At PatBo the denim was anything but simple, instead tricked out with floral embroidery and beads. The good news? You can pair them with a simple white tee and you’ll be out the door in no time.

Apron(s) Appropo

(+) Aknvas Courtesy of Aknvas (+) Anna Sui Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images (+) Fforme Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/3

Call it the Miu Miu effect but designers in New York seem to have caught on to the affinity for aprons that Miuccia Prada thrust upon us with her spring collection last year. While not a complete copy paste, it was the idea of a back-less top that tied around the neck or the waist that caught our attention at Anna Sui (the standout was worn by Karen Elson’s daughter Scarlett White), Fforme, and Christian Cowan. A more literal display could be found at Aknvas, where Creative Director Christian Juul Nielsen showed the style in a myriad of colors and fabrications, including denim and a floral satin.

Watermelon, Please

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On the color front, fashion is leaning into the elements that define the warmer seasons and one of those things is watermelon. Yes, dressing like a watermelon, or more eloquently stated, in pink and green, is the directive from luxury heritage labels Carolina Herrera and Ralph Lauren, who both showed evening wear in the color combo. Diotima’s Rachel Leigh Scott offered her take on green and pink with a tailored suit styled with a sculptural top and a ruffled hem. Meanwhile, Kim Shui rounded out the fruity mix with an off-the-shoulder floral print mini trimmed in fringe.