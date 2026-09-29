High Sport Kick Pants. Chan Luu Techno Taffeta Barrel pants. The Row Gala Pants. Still Here Sport Jeans. J.Crew Luna Pants. Pants have been top priority for so many in fashion over the last year and change, and I — a forever skirt girl — have waited patiently for the sartorial tides to shift.

Turns out, all it took was one really fabulous Prada show to turn you pantleg-lovers into budding Skirt Girls. Welcome. Miuccia and I have been waiting for you.

ICYMI, Prada’s Spring/Summer 2027 show, appropriately titled “The Skirt,” was a completely pants-free production. All 63 models made their way down the runway in skirts, many of which boasted knee-length pleats, color-blocked chunks, or one of Prada’s signature garish-in-a-good-way funky prints.

(+) Prada Spring/Summer 2027. Olivier CLAISSE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Prada Spring/Summer 2027. Olivier CLAISSE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/2

“The skirt is a Prada obsession,” the show notes declared, and the statement couldn’t bear more truth. That said, it wasn’t the only skirt-heavy show of the season. Designer Joseph Altuzarra went all in on pencil and A-line midi skirts for a show inspired by the liberated femininity of retreat-goers at Casa Susanna during the ‘50s and ‘60s.

A smattering of exceptionally good skirts also turned heads on the runways at 6397, Alberta Ferretti, Ferragamo, and Jil Sander. Diane von Furstenberg and Connor Ives got the memo on Prada-esque flashy prints. Bottega did theirs with excessive fringe. Burberry’s had dangling drawstrings at the hems.

(+) Altuzarra Spring/Summer 2027. Altuzarra (+) Burberry Spring/Summer 2027. Burberry INFO 1/2

Still, I feel confident in my claim that the only collection of skirts strong enough to rival Prada’s latest can be found in my own very messy closet. I’ve been a bona fide Skirt Girl as long as I’ve had knees, and over the years of prioritizing midi and maxi skirts above all else, I’ve learned a thing or two about styling skirts to suit any season.

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The runways are, of course, predicting the Skirtpocalypse come spring and summer, but in the meantime, I’ve gathered up some guidelines for skirt styling this fall.

I know, I know — you just got your hands on the perfect jeans for autumn. I promise you can still work them into rotation when your good skirts are at the cleaners.

Determine Your Happiest Hemline

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Though technically both skirts by definition, a micro mini from Guizio and a tiered asymmetrical midi from Tory Burch have about as much in common as Law Roach and my grandmother. I love them both, but they’re very, very different.

You can delight in skirts of every shape and silhouette, but it’s best to get a feel for exactly which lengths work the best for you, so that you can maximize styling potential. For me, longer-length skirts are ideal, and this seems to be the way the industry is trending overall. That said, designers are opting for slightly shorter midis more than any other length, with most styles hitting just below the knee, as opposed to mid-calf.

Proportion Play À La Miuccia Is Encouraged

Olivier CLAISSE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Does a midi feel more modest than your usual? Fear not. A third of the skirts on the runway at Prada were styled simply with barely-there bralettes or bandeau tops. It’s exactly this level of contrast and proportion play that makes the brand’s approach to skirt styling so exquisite.

If your skirt has a billowing A-line cut, consider something fitted up top. If it’s more bodycon, break out an oversized knit. If you’re committed to the aforementioned micro-minis, a longline tunic top helps give a traditionally night-out look some daytime perspective.

And of course, if you want to embrace Prada’s pro-bra propaganda with your midis and maxis, consider throwing on a baggy bomber or knee-length jacket worn open to make the look a bit more practical for real-life excursions. Outerwear works well in conversation with longer skirts because a layered look creates more interest, even if the pieces in play are simple.

The Bolder The Skirt, The More Versatile

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I didn’t own a black skirt until this fall — and I never felt a need for one. The majority of my skirts are patterned, embellished, fringed, or otherwise textured. This makes paring them back to basics a breeze, as well as dressing them up or down depending on the occasion.

Repeat after me: The skirt is the outfit. Capiche? I wear my funkiest skirts time and time again, while my “safety skirts” (think: solid-colored bias-cut satins) gather dust despite their ol’ reliability. Why wear something uninspired when Tibi makes a sculptural nylon bubble midi that feels as versatile as track pants?

Consider Your Footwear Pairings Carefully

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I won’t front: the only thing I find intimidating about the trending below-the-knee hemline is the shoe situation. It’s not technically the most flattering cutoff area of the leg for a skirt to hit at. Luckily, the rise of trends like the Wrong Shoe Theory proves there’s really no bad option, so long as you’re making an intentional decision.

For me, the safest shoes here are a kitten heel to show off some leg, or a calf-hugging knee-high boot to cover things completely. Both are sexy in different ways. Of course, you can’t go wrong with a ballet flat, mule, or slim loafer this season. As for color, pattern, and texture, the bolder, the better.

The only thing that really, truly clashes with this length would be a sneaker or loafer that leans chunky, or anything with a platform. But again, Wrong Shoe Theory persists. If you need that extra chunkage, double down on the decision and style with a bold red sock.

The Midi-Cardi Combo Will Never Fail You

Bella Gerard

For ridiculously easy day-to-day styling, may I present to you my never-fail outfit recipe: The Midi-Cardi Combo. I’ve styled a million different midi skirts with fitted cardigans, and I’ve looked great every single time. Can I say that? It’s the truth!

It matters not the silhouette of the skirt — a cardigan, either buttoned to the top and worn as a shirt, or styled open with a simple tank or tee underneath, pairs well with a midi skirt every single time.

If you want everyday cardis, my go-to’s are from Tuckernuck’s cashmere line, and I have a few great options from Vince as well. For more of a statement, click through the options from Hades Wool, a British knitwear brand known for funky, often irreverent designs (the what's-in-my-bag-inspired Handbag Cardigan is one of my favorites).